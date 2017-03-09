Love it. Reply

I am so happy for this.

I dig it!!

I love it!! The chorus goes hard! She's rejecting what society or maybe the fans impose on her and is therefore burned to death? I died at Claes doing weather then dragging her to her demise, the dance moves and the twerking! The acapella bit at the end is beautiful. Also, does Chapter 2 signify that iamamiwhoami was Chapter 1, or is this the 2nd chapter of her solo career? So many thoughts, so happy she's back!

I was wondering the same thing about Chapter 2!!!

I'm ecstatic she's back but I don't want iamamiwhoami to be done. Reply

Me neither! It does feel like the end of an era. I don't think they expected iam to turn into such a big beast. They kept the story going as much as they could but I think they hit a wall. I was listening to The Deadlock the other day and this line really stood out: "Slowly running out of ways/To reinvent our shrinking maze/Once I was shiny and new/Who knew what I would turn into?".



I think with this project she's going for something new and raw, digging deep and continuing her story with a new chapter. It's interesting that in Blue she kept seeing a shadow for her reflection, and in this video she finally sees herself. My body is ready for this new journey. Reply

I like the way you explained this, it makes sense. I've literally been playing it since 8AM this morning. I need help, I love it so much.

Reply

http://www.anothermag.com/design-li ving/9616/the-ethereal-new-musical-endea vour-from-jonna-lee



On embarking on a solo venture once again…

"I started work on this album five years ago. I was initially going to release it after the first iamamiwhoami project, which wasn't meant to be longterm, just an experiment that we did for fun , yet it became so important that I wanted to keep doing it. But my artistry stretches beyond and progresses after it, so I had to look in the mirror as I wanted to see what it would sound and look like to be just Jonna. I haven't been concrete with my lyrics before as I wanted people to find their own image of each song, and also as they were released under iamamiwhoami, but now I can be personally responsible for the material."

Wow, thank you for sharing that interview. I admire her so much. I remember she made the 'experiment' comment before. She said after recording "Something So Quiet" for her 2nd solo album, she and Claes secretly recorded an electronic version which inspired them to start working on iamamiwhoami unbeknownst to her label.



I love that she's trying to find her voice and be outspoken about what matters to her with this project. She's right about already addressing the topic of women in her music before (e.g. "who am I when all I am is your designated wife?" or "what is expected, to be a happy whore?" or even the artist/fan relationship in BLUE). I like that she wants to be more concrete with her words. She seems like she has a lot brewing in her that she wants to let out. I'm really interested in what she has to say.



She is "still in the midst of it all" so we can expect an iam-like timeline in the releases. Awaiting my .wav download link from twimc! Reply

remember when people thought that iamamiwhoami was actually christina aguilera tho?

I assume tomorrow will be the full ionnalee audiovisual album and this just isn't it? At least I hope there's more cuz I'm really loving this.



Also had the same question about "Chapter 2" and wondered if iamamiwhoami is considered Chapter 1... Reply

I think tomorrow will just be the song fully released on itunes. They usually release a song a month before the full album releases.

YAY

I can't find it on Spotify

