March 9th, 2017, 09:22 am oblivious_frog Ionnalee (of iamamiwhoami) premieres SAMARITAN The debut solo audiovisual from iamamiwhoami creator and front person Jonna Lee. This is a collaboration with COMME des GARÇONS.SourceI love it, I'm going to over play it to death.
I'm ecstatic she's back but I don't want iamamiwhoami to be done.
I think with this project she's going for something new and raw, digging deep and continuing her story with a new chapter. It's interesting that in Blue she kept seeing a shadow for her reflection, and in this video she finally sees herself. My body is ready for this new journey.
On embarking on a solo venture once again…
“I started work on this album five years ago. I was initially going to release it after the first iamamiwhoami project, which wasn’t meant to be longterm, just an experiment that we did for fun, yet it became so important that I wanted to keep doing it. But my artistry stretches beyond and progresses after it, so I had to look in the mirror as I wanted to see what it would sound and look like to be just Jonna. I haven’t been concrete with my lyrics before as I wanted people to find their own image of each song, and also as they were released under iamamiwhoami, but now I can be personally responsible for the material.”
I love that she's trying to find her voice and be outspoken about what matters to her with this project. She's right about already addressing the topic of women in her music before (e.g. "who am I when all I am is your designated wife?" or "what is expected, to be a happy whore?" or even the artist/fan relationship in BLUE). I like that she wants to be more concrete with her words. She seems like she has a lot brewing in her that she wants to let out. I'm really interested in what she has to say.
She is "still in the midst of it all" so we can expect an iam-like timeline in the releases. Awaiting my .wav download link from twimc!
Also had the same question about "Chapter 2" and wondered if iamamiwhoami is considered Chapter 1...