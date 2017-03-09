This gonna be great. Reply

Thread

Link

yea i was one of the few who liked prometheus so i am looking fwd to this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hate that i am attracted to him.

but omg at the bad skin in close up! he needs a beauty regimen asap! Reply

Thread

Link

Surely it's too late to do something about it now. Why didn't he moisturise daily and use sunscreen!!?! 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's not too late. he's rich- non-invasive procedures are available to recover from that disgusting skin on his face....he fixed his teeth after all. the bone structure and features are perfect. he needs to take better care of everything else. hope he has toned down the partying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh ok.. i have no idea about these kind of stuff.

So glad he fixed his teeth because those were disgusting.



I think he has cut down on the drinking and stopped smoking. I'm still haunted by those horrible fan pics when he arrived in China.. jfc 🤢 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if you have time and opportunity, can you post those fanpics? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link











He does scrub up well though. This was the next day:



I think he had a face peel or something just before cos he always looks pink AF at events Oh wait, it was Japan not China.He does scrub up well though. This was the next day:I think he had a face peel or something just before cos he always looks pink AF at events Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also a request for the China fan pics! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis, I'll join you in the shame. He's fine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Argan oil Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i volunteer to massage argan oil on him....head to toe and everything in between Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the marketing for prometheus and this movie is so good Reply

Thread

Link

We had the trailer for Logan and I could barely watch. If there'd be no face huggers, I'd appreciate the vibe. Reply

Thread

Link



Tomorrow, meet Walter. #AlienCovenant https://t.co/JMvCIhMuJB pic.twitter.com/npN40jis2B — Alien: Covenant (@PrometheusFilms) March 9, 2017





I wanna see David!! Why are they still keeping him under wraps. There's another promo vid tooI wanna see David!! Why are they still keeping him under wraps. Reply

Thread

Link

well well well.. What a pleasent 30th birthday present that will be Reply

Thread

Link