SVU: Ripped from the Headlines, but with a Trumped Up Twist!

the good fight has been amazing with all the references to current events. i've never seen a tv show where i've felt so apart of before.

i was going to binge it, but this is seriously making me reconsider. i'll definitely watch this week's episode, and if i love it (which i'm sure i will) i'll just watch the whole thing now, and then i'll have to wait for new episodes :/

i'm sure itll still feel relevant in the summer vs now, but the show just really touches on trump and his voters and living in a country where he's able to get elected. it's unapologetic and i can't imagine any other tv show doing this.

you should definitely watch it. it's not quite like the good wife at all (plus it had to deal with juliana and cbs's censors) so it's allowed to do whatever the fuck it wants. it's very enjoyable but still pretty intense

omg lmaoooo

I'm gonna finally start the good fight this weekend, v excited

ikr? i cackled when i saw this! i was waiting to binge the good fight but this is changing my plans, lmao.

I'm glad The Good Wife is back with better characters after it's 4th and final season.

lmao, 5 season was kinda good tho, with all the Will thing, and S7 was waaaay better than S6 and gave us Lucca and people dragging Alicia so can't hate that much tbh.

lmao Reply

LOL Reply

The Good Fight is sooo good.

omg all the comments are so positive, i'm definitely going to start watching it.

is this some type of television inception?



the good fight has been really enjoyable though, i hadn't even realized i missed the good wife given how it went off the rails

ikr? is this just plain shade? whatever it is, i'm loving it.



i'm so happy to see so many positive comments about the good fight, i'm definitely gonna start watching it.

This is so brilliantly, thoroughly passive aggressive. I'm impressed. Kinda wanna pay for CBS streaming now. And I just saw that Last Man on Earth promo that kills off the entire line of succession, so your turn, NBC and ABC!

lol ikr? this is delicious! somebody on twitter (who saw a screener of the good fight episode) said they had their own version of the "dun dun" sound, lmfao. i can't wait.

This sounds fun. I'm seriously loving The Good Fight.

ikr, this should be hilarious! i am so there.

i need to catch up on the good fight :/

i'm just gonna watch this episode first, ngl. i'm sure it'll be a standalone(ish).

omg i was waiting for somebody to comment on the SVU portion of this post, lmao.



RIGHT???? they were gonna have tons of women lying about rape? for the sake of a twist? what the fuckkkkk?

Damn. I guess I have to watch this show now.

lmao this episode, at least!

I have so many shows to watch! My Netflix queue is stressing me out! But now because of your posts sis, The Good Fight is going to the top!

lmao what? still not giving cbs a cent tho.

ikr? i almost dropped my phone when i saw this on twitter, lmao. but yeah i assume we can find this via ~other avenues~ lol.

lmaoo, I want to watch it so bad.



Also the good fight is amazing, I love every character, but Barbara and Adrian Boseman are faves, I love them so much (specially Adrian) also Lucca, my queen, I'm glad she is back. The show is flawless because it has everything enjoyable about The Good Wife but without Alicia, so, yass !!!

lmao same. apparently they "recreate" SVU, complete with a "dun dun" sound? according to twitter lol?



and lmao all you guys are making me wanna start the good fight immediately! i'll see if i can binge the available eps on sunday.

Marissa is my fav

Well, the writers for The Good Fight thought that was hilarious, so they wrote an entire episode about it.



Are those spineless hacks the Kings writing for The Good Fight too? Because we saw how well what their idea of "hilarious" turned out for The Good Wife, making every WOC on that show a messy caricature. Their headline ripping got old too.

lol yes, but from what i'm reading lucca is great in this one? and they focus on her? idk idk i haven't actually watched it yet. maybe they learned from their mistakes.

yep, lucca is great in this one, especially in this episode.

They have been okay with the black women so far but it is only 4 eps...i know how they wont hesitate to screw them over for their favourite whites.



I already hate Marissa and i can see some thing going down with her.

I've never watch The Good Wife, but Elsebeth is back in this episode, and she is such a good character.

oh shit, i did't even notice (even though i linked the imdb page lmao). even more reason to watch!

I'm really disgusted about the twist ending on the Trump show. How the fuck are you going to say all the women were liars and . . .?



I'm glad they never showed the episode because I would have quit watching.

M F T E



MULTIPLE women lying about rape? that was their fucking twist? i am srsly appalled. who thought that was okay? no wonder there were all these articles about the cast being unhappy with this episode. fuck.

