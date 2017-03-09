March 9th, 2017, 12:06 pm evillemmons STAR 1x12 Promo "Showtime" FINALE source Tagged: black celebrities, queen latifah, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1111 comments Add comment
who is pregnant ?
Jahil is Cotton's dad.
Star's abusive relationship is the only thing they've gotten right so far. The escalation of the abuse is realistic.
Of course Derrick is paralyzed. 🙄
I knew Cotton's money was going to get stolen. She's going to get arrested and end up in jail on the men side. smh
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
i love dereck...the actor is so hot