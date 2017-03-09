this fucking soap opera. from the daddy reveal to the pregnancy...i laugh so much during this show but can't stop watching. Reply

the daddy reveal ?

who is pregnant ? Reply

Alex is pregnant.



Jahil is Cotton's dad. Reply

I finally watched this show. OMG @ the terrible acting! By the middle of the episode I was watching through my fingers. So much second hand embarrassment! Reply

Did Ava get kicked out the group???? This show has probably some of the worst acting have seen in a long time. At the least music is enjoyable sometimes. Reply

I'm guessing she gets kicked out when Jahil's in jail...or he probably kicked her out when he finds out she set him up. Reply

This show sucks, but it's entertaining.



Star's abusive relationship is the only thing they've gotten right so far. The escalation of the abuse is realistic.



Of course Derrick is paralyzed. 🙄



I knew Cotton's money was going to get stolen. She's going to get arrested and end up in jail on the men side. smh Reply

I was thinking the same thing, when she stole the check book. Reply

I was scrolling for the ANTM winner post and I thought this was it based on the screen cap lol Reply

