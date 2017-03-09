this looked interesting until they involved finn's char, ugh.



poor jessica. Reply

Thread

Link

So... I hear this is getting bad reviews. Reply

Thread

Link

It's been panned by almost every single critic who watched the first 6 episodes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was an obnoxious video lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are huge Marvel fanboys so it is not surprising. Lol. I just find it funny even the stans knew this was going to be a shit show. I mean I've enjoyed some of Marvel's properties, but even I knew this was a bad idea from the start. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Marvel trying to trick people into thinking that Colleen is actually the lead. Mess. Reply

Thread

Link

Transparent isn't a strong enough word. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's actually so offensive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously and she's been notable to be underwritten too. They all like Jessica henwick too - wasted opportunity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? It's so obvious, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The amount of fanboys losing it about all the negative reviews calling it boring are giving me life. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL trying to flip promo Reply

Thread

Link

I just checked RT and while there's no consensus yet all of the reviews are rotten #poordat



Any bet we're gonna get some interviews from execs and the lead in the next few weeks trying to whitesplain their casting and writing choices in the hopes of saving face. They never learn. Reply

Thread

Link

It's going to be like Great Wall that people are going to say people aren't ready for Asian stuff when really it's about th shit quality of their work. >:/



I feel bad for Jessica Henwick cause they are going to throw her under the bus and have her be their shield and handle publicity in regards to race and diversity. It's the same they did to Benedict. Dragging the POC out to be their defense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What really adds insult to injury is that apparently the whitewashed guy sucks at playing the character. Why he was cast is such a genuine mystery - even without taking the whitewashing into account. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Critics have consistently been panning the show, but there's been a lot of great things about Jessica Henwick. Could have made her Dani Rand. Reply

Thread

Link

"He's so intriguing..."



NOW SIS don't lie.



I hattttte myself that i'll put myself through watching this JUST for Colleen. And just fast forward to her scenes. Fml I must have no self-respect.



WHY ISN'T SHE THE LEAD FFS. Reply

Thread

Link

You can wait until someone makes a supercut of her scenes.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can easily be patient for that, because I can't reasonably sit through Finn Jones attempting to not be a mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's too fucking funny when everyone who is saying that the bad reviews just focus on race and sidestepping the problems as a television show it has--from the acting, the script, EVERYTHING. Reply

Thread

Link