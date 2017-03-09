John Boyega tweets in response to SLJ's comments on Black Brits being cast in Black American roles
In response to Samuel L. Jackson's comments on Black British people being cast in American films the Star Wars actor tweeted this,
He also retweeted this
Source 1 2
non black people white people stay in your lane please
Black brits vs African American. A stupid ass conflict we don't have time for.— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) March 8, 2017
He also retweeted this
Mr @SamuelLJackson emancipate yourself from mental slavery my brother.— MR FEMI OGUNS (MBE) (@MrFemiOguns) March 8, 2017
Source 1 2
I did revisit the previous post, and wow at some of the comments.
Also Canadians are just as non-American as Brits but I don't see anyone getting mad at Ryan Reynolds or whoever.
Or when black americans don some truly painful accents to play afro-caribbeans
Edited at 2017-03-09 06:41 am (UTC)
why turn this into a black vs. black issue??
keep the focus of blame where it belongs: on a racist and white-supremacist film industry.
whyyyy???? whyyyy???!!!!
Edited at 2017-03-09 06:30 am (UTC)
But nah it's just a "stupid ass conflict", right??? STFU!
So when SLJ says he "wonder[s] what that movie [Get Out] would have been with an American brother who really feels that." he's raising a valid point--a Black American man has actually lived (IS living) that life.
I should have checked out the minute SLJ said that interracial relationships were easier in the UK.