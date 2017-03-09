John Boyega tweets in response to SLJ's comments on Black Brits being cast in Black American roles

it's too fucking late for me to have to read this shit again. Reply

Why r we even hiring people from other countries when there are tons of black Americans that can do the exact role, it's acting not rocket science.....visa requirements for foreigners trying to enter the u.s for acting/Hollywood should be stricter. Reply

Agree with what you said otherwise but given present conditions this is gross af: "visa requirements for foreigners trying to enter the u.s for acting/Hollywood should be stricter."



Calm down sis, i hate drumpf but I'm speaking only about Hollywood Reply

Hollywood has always been an international industry filled with immigrants and children of immigrants Reply

I did revisit the previous post, and wow at some of the comments.

I left before shit hit the wall. How bad did it get?



Why am i seeing this now its too late, Do I have to read the previous post? Reply

I feel like there have been a lot of Brits in Hollywood (of all races) taking jobs from American actors in the last 10 years. Aren't they cheaper to hire too? I can see why that would attract casting directors. Reply

There have been Brit/European actors in Hollywood p much since through the last century, see: Leigh, Vivien. Or Hepburn, Audrey.



Also Canadians are just as non-American as Brits but I don't see anyone getting mad at Ryan Reynolds or whoever. Reply

Ryan Gosling too. Reply

My impression is that most of them go to drama schools, and good ones. So they're legit good actors. There's been some pieces on the class disparity among British actors (Cucumberbaby, Redman), because the drama schools are typically $$$. So you have a lot of actors who come from money. With the exception being Skins kids and prob some others I can't recall. Actually here's James McAvoy exposing them all: http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/j ames-mcavoy-dominance-rich-kid-772139 Reply

I agree that there are enough African American actors in the USA and they should be considered first, but I like more representation, so, I'm just going to go to sleep now. Reply

i don't know what i think about this, but it all sounds very "those immigrants are stealing our jobs!!" right now Reply

False equivalence, were strictly speaking about acting, literally every single role played by a british actor/foreigner in an American production could have been played by an American, like i said it's acting not rocket science. I don't know why visa requirements are so lax for Hollywood. Reply

ia, look at the other comment I responded to. Reply

I don't see anyone making these comments when black Americans play black Africans though



Or when black americans don some truly painful accents to play afro-caribbeans



Edited at 2017-03-09 06:41 am (UTC)

I see you OP. That other post was a wild ride. A wank post like that should've been posted later in the day and not on a west coast morning. Reply

tbh i really disagree with SLJ.



why turn this into a black vs. black issue??



keep the focus of blame where it belongs: on a racist and white-supremacist film industry. Reply

We are all Africans so I don't see the problem. Reply

OT, but I just ended up in that weird place of the internet again and somehow I found Pokemon furry porn.

SMH, this willfully obtuse fool. Guess he just can't acknowledge that the AA experience is fundamentally different from Black Brits considering (for starters) that the African diaspora to America was predominantly involuntary (transatlantic slave trade) and so AA's are largely disconnected from our culture/history. LIKEWISE AA's are ALSO operating under uniquely oppressive circumstances created SPECIFICALLY by the founding and development of the US (said slavery, civil war, reconstruction, jim crow/segregation etc).

But nah it's just a "stupid ass conflict", right??? STFU! Reply

what does the difference in black experience have to do with acting tho? we aren't saying they are the same culturally, but they can easily interchange roles. the same way white people from all around the world are interchangeable for white roles. Reply

Because not all black people are the same, just like all Latinos aren't the same and all Asians aren't the same. Should a Puerto Rican play a Mexican, or a Japanese play a Chinese? Reply

SLJ specifically references the role in "Get Out", which encompasses an AA man's exoerience with American racism. All the microaggressions, stereotypes, divisiveness, and anti-blackness SPECIFIC to American culture/history is NOT something a Black Brit has lived.

So when SLJ says he "wonder[s] what that movie [Get Out] would have been with an American brother who really feels that." he's raising a valid point--a Black American man has actually lived (IS living) that life. Reply

That last post made my damn head hurt.



I should have checked out the minute SLJ said that interracial relationships were easier in the UK.

