Justin Timberlake says Blonde is the real album of the year
While I'm at it... Frank Ocean had the REAL Album Of The Year with BLONDE.#NotFakeNews— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 9, 2017
Lmao the Hive is attacking him now. Remember when JT cried because FutureSex/LoveSounds lost AOTY to the Dixie Chicks and when he didn't attend the grammys because they didn't nominate 20/20 Experience for AOTY?
daymonth late and amillions of dollar(s) short
of all the things to break your back and finally awake out of your yt slumber and decide to become woke over. blonde was great but yeah. lemonade deserved that in every sense of the word.
And lmao after the Hive attacked him he posted this on instagram
Also, he's not wrong. I liked her self-titled album better than Lemonade.
Atrocity Exhibition by Danny Brown
22, A Million by Bon Iver
Bottomless Pit by Death Grips
A Seat At the Table by Solange
Oh No by Jessy Lanza
Konnichiwa by Skepta
Blood Bitch by Jenny Hval
99,9% by KAYTRANADA
Too Many Voices by Andy Stott
Also I agree that Blond(e) is a better album (even though it took way longer for me to get into it, unlike Lemonade), but it wasn't my AOTY either. I'm torn between HOPELESSNESS by ANOHNI and Atrocity Exhibition by Danny Brown
And why are the Hives whining again? It's not like his opinion is relevant.
