Justin Timberlake says Blonde is the real album of the year

my favorite album of 2016 was a seat at the table. i can listen to it all the way through without skipping. i also really do love blonde. my favorite lyric from it is: "why your eyes well up? did you call me from seance? you are from a past life. hope you're doing well, bruh." it's just so snarky. nights and pink + white are my faves. Reply

your taste is flawless. Reply

LMAO a day month late and a millions of dollar(s) short



of all the things to break your back and finally awake out of your yt slumber and decide to become woke over. blonde was great but yeah. lemonade deserved that in every sense of the word. Reply

I mean, I love Blonde but wtf is this delayed ass reaction to the Grammys? Reply

Gotcha. God he's so annoying though. Reply

Leaving Hillary Clinton out on purpose. Doesn't want to piss off his Trump base. I see your ass JT. 🔦 Reply

the hive.. of course Reply

His white ass would Reply

Why are these stans so embarrassing though? Like legit who takes Justin It-Was-All-Janet's-Fault Timberlake seriously anyway?



Also, he's not wrong. I liked her self-titled album better than Lemonade. Reply

What was everyone heres album of the year? Expand my musical horizons ONTD!! Reply

Tbh it was Blonde by Frank Ocean was my AOTY. But I also loved Anti - Rihanna, Lemonade - Bey, The Colour in Anything - James Blake, A Moon Shaped Pool - Radiohead, Skeleton Tree - Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, My Woman - Angel Olsen, A Seat at the Table - Solange, We Got it From Here - ATCQ Reply

HOPELESSNESS by ANOHNI

Atrocity Exhibition by Danny Brown

22, A Million by Bon Iver

Bottomless Pit by Death Grips

A Seat At the Table by Solange

Oh No by Jessy Lanza

Konnichiwa by Skepta

Blood Bitch by Jenny Hval

99,9% by KAYTRANADA

Too Many Voices by Andy Stott



Omg "Oh No" grew on me. It's so damn good.



I'm so mad I discovered it the week she was touring here so the tickets were sold out Reply

Depends on your musical taste. I liked The Bride by Bat for Lashes, The Hamilton Mixtape, Yes Lawd by NxWorries, Half Way There by Snow tha Product, and 4 Your Eyez Only by J. Cole. Reply

Lol that's why no one likes Beyhive, people don't even need to mention her (or intent her) and praise someone else and they will destroy the person on social media.

Also I agree that Blond(e) is a better album (even though it took way longer for me to get into it, unlike Lemonade), but it wasn't my AOTY either. I'm torn between HOPELESSNESS by ANOHNI and Atrocity Exhibition by Danny Brown Reply

Thanks to your comments about Hopelessness, I listened to the album and it's really good! Reply

She was always one of my fave vocalists, but the production on that LP is something else. And the lyrics are so relevant Reply

Grimes - Artangels tho? Reply

2015 Reply

It was released in Nov though so I always considered it a 2016 contender. Reply

I got into it the right when was released so it was def a 2015 album for me. Bowle's Blackstar and Xiu Xiu's Forget were a big middle ground since both were leaked the previous year from the official release Reply

He wants a pat on the back Reply

Dangerous Woman was AOTY tho

Not when Glory exists, sis. Reply

please this is a serious discussion Reply

We're in March, Justin.

And why are the Hives whining again? It's not like his opinion is relevant. Reply

He is the absolute worst and what he did to Janet shows how much he cares about black people.



A lot of people forgot that whole incident happened, I still make sure to clock their memories when I shit talk JT. Reply

He didn't do anything to Janet. She planned that whole scenario trying to have a Madonna moment and ended up with egg on her face. Reply

Fuck his entire existence. Reply

