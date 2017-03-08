Lady Gaga Dresses up In Drag As Lady Gaga
A new teaser of Lady Gaga in a new upcoming episode of @RuPaulsDragRace. pic.twitter.com/8XN2MVppY7— Pop Crave (@PopCravings) March 8, 2017
Queen of Pop, Lady Gaga got the Drag Race girls shook in this teaser featuring the kween dressed up as a Gaga drag impersonator.
Joanne will be on an episode of RuPaul's Drag Race when season 9 airs March 24, on VH1.
jo calderon is shook
I'm really excited for this ep.
Apparently Alyssa Edwards is going to host a drag event at my school so I'm gonna have to be there.
They'll fuck it up though, just like they did S7/S8
i thought people/the reddit hive mind generally loved it
That said, I still love the contestants from that season.
I just want some untucked moments like the ones with Willam and Shangela. I miss the pettiness lol
yaas queen serving best guest judge of all time tea
I feel this season will be amazing...can't wait for the full episode
Damn, she's right up there with Ginger not looking her age AT ALL
Literally when will Beyoncé, Adele, Tori Kelly, Rihanna, Taylor Swift??
who are your faves so far, ONTD?
Also love Sasha, Valentina and I have a soft spot for Farrah because she's fucking stunning, I hope she has a charismatic personality to go along with her flawless look - not hoping for great performance abilities since the fishy queens almost never deliver in that aspect.
Valentina
Shea
Sasha
Nina
Alexis