Lady Gaga Dresses up In Drag As Lady Gaga




Queen of Pop, Lady Gaga got the Drag Race girls shook in this teaser featuring the kween dressed up as a Gaga drag impersonator.

Joanne will be on an episode of RuPaul's Drag Race when season 9 airs March 24, on VH1.


jo calderon is shook
