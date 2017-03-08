FX - LEGION 1x06 Promo "Chapter 6" + Cast of Legion BTS Look + X-Men Actor Interested in Cameo

I'm so over this show. Reply

I'm kind of bored with the show already

M I N D T R I P!!!



I actually think it's kinda funny how they amped up the suspense for this episode since the previous were more chill~



I was yelling out, "NO NO NO NO NOOOOOO!!!" by the end 8D



ETA: that moment in the gif was so cuttteeee ☺️



Edited at 2017-03-09 05:27 am (UTC)

this ep was great, even though it took them way too long to get to this point.



i'm also loving aubrey plaza and jean smart in this.

At the beginning of the episode I was so bored and I thought I was over the show that it had reached its peak and was just a trippy ride for a few episodes that I could look fondly back at, but then things started happening and oh my gosh!



I watched a few videos on youtube about the show and now I feel like an insider with knowledge (lol, ok, calm down me) and I'm like OMG RED LIGHT!!! DON'T GO THERE! BLUE LIGHT!!! CREEPY VOICE!!!



Edited at 2017-03-09 05:57 am (UTC)

