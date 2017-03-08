FX - LEGION 1x06 Promo "Chapter 6" + Cast of Legion BTS Look + X-Men Actor Interested in Cameo
[synopsis]David goes back to where it all started.
A brief look at the cast, what got them interested in joining the show and working with Noah Hawley
Now if by some chance people have managed to avoid reading any spoilers or information regarding this series, I'm placing this video behind a spoiler-tag =)
Cute video! Sir Patrick Stewart talks to James Corden about the emotional experience filming Logan, and when talking about the possible future appearances of him in other Marvel projects (Deadpool!), Dan Stevens chimes in with a "job offer" considering Charles Xavier's connection to Legion =)
---
Three more episodes left in the season!
Spoiler-tag for those who need it:
SOURCE 1 2 3
GIF 1
I actually think it's kinda funny how they amped up the suspense for this episode since the previous were more chill~
I was yelling out, "NO NO NO NO NOOOOOO!!!" by the end 8D
ETA: that moment in the gif was so cuttteeee ☺️
Edited at 2017-03-09 05:27 am (UTC)
i'm also loving aubrey plaza and jean smart in this.
I watched a few videos on youtube about the show and now I feel like an insider with knowledge (lol, ok, calm down me) and I'm like OMG RED LIGHT!!! DON'T GO THERE! BLUE LIGHT!!! CREEPY VOICE!!!
Edited at 2017-03-09 05:57 am (UTC)