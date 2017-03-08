Ed Sheeran performs "Love Yourself" and clarifies recent comments
Doesn't understand why anyone wouldn't to be the biggest in the world. Why sign to a major label and promote if you don't want people to hear it?
GQ interviewer asked "How would you feel if people copied you?" and Ed said "I don't mind if people copy me" and the media turned into "Ed Sheeran say people copy me".
In an industry notorious for bandwagon jumping, it’s unsurprising that Sheeran’s success has caused some head-scratching among rival labels. Was he aware of any Sheeran-lite copycats on the scene? “I can’t comment on that, but what I would say is that every single Brits Critics’ Choice was a female until I was successful and since me they’ve been all male. There are a lot of singer--songwriters around now. I’m not the first but there are more than before. I’m very happy for everyone to be in the same race as me, even if they copy every single thing I’ve done. In a 100m sprint to get a No1 album I just know I’m going to win. I don’t care who’s doing what. I just know I’m going to win. I’m going to make sure I come first.”
