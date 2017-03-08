Ed - hiii

Ed Sheeran performs "Love Yourself" and clarifies recent comments








SOURCE



Doesn't understand why anyone wouldn't to be the biggest in the world. Why sign to a major label and promote if you don't want people to hear it?

GQ interviewer asked "How would you feel if people copied you?" and Ed said "I don't mind if people copy me" and the media turned into "Ed Sheeran say people copy me".

SOURCE
Tagged: