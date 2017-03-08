Nicki Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj, thinks that DNA evidence is meaningless

How did your semen wind up on her clothes? Reply

Thread

Link

The lawyer claims that it must have been transferred there by being in the same laundry basket Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That sounds like bullshit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can be just die? And can his sister stop being a piece of shit and stop supporting him? He's a rapist and a pedophile. Reply

Thread

Link

This is fucking disgusting. Fuck him and his whack ass family that supports him. Hope he rots. Reply

Thread

Link

How does David Schwartz sleep at night? Reply

Thread

Link

He tried to get the sexual history for a 12 year-old admitted at trial. She's under the age of consent in every state in the US.



Oh, and he claims to have proof the pajama bottoms were planted by then tries to hand wave away DNA evidence.



What an asshole.



Edited at 2017-03-09 11:02 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had no idea he lived in the same house as the girl. I thought she was a family friend. I hope they put him under the jail. I feel so bad for his ex-wife. At least she left him when she found out. Reply

Thread

Link





He and his lawyer can both rot. Reply

Thread

Link

Get him Kyubimon! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it right to blame the lawyer? Aren't they doing their job? Everyone has the right to a lawyer.



Genuinely asking out of curiosity because I sometimes wonder about these things when I watch Law and Order. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It seems like this lawyer is a piece of shit who specializes in helping rapists tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is not a public defender who has no choice over who they defend - this is someone who actively chooses to defend rapists like as a fucking speciality. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's a line between ensuring your client receives a fair trial and trying to win at all costs of decency. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

everyone has a right to a lawyer but the moment they opt for a blame the victim defense is when they can fall out the same window as their client Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trash family Reply

Thread

Link

die, david schwartz Reply

Thread

Link

also, what was the story about him luring a girl into his van using nicki's name? was that unrelated to this case? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not sure. There was an ONTD post and some articles on other sites that said he lured a girl using Nicki's name. Some people have said that's another case with another gross rapist tho?



Other info about Jelani is that he wanted to open a daycare center (I think he might have owned one at some point idk) and that his employment listed on the court docs is "Pinkprint Inc" (Nicki's company) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://sandrarose.com/2015/12/jelani-ma raj-used-nicki-minajs-name-to-lure-12-ye ar-old-girl-into-his-car-police-investig ating-him-for-other-rapes/ Two different girls. He lured a 12 year old girl using her name, and at the time of his arrest for that, police were investigating him for multiple other rapes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc. he needs to rot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These posts are honestly gross and give me anxiety Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand how a lawyer like that can live with themselves. Reply

Thread

Link

moral relativism is a hellva drug



Edited at 2017-03-09 04:53 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but moral relativism implies still degree of morality....



this is just evil tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This lawyer sounds like a real trashbag but a lot of lawyers look at it like - they vigorously defend their client, not for whether or not they're guilty but because they deserve a zealous representative etc etc and you might be defending the rights of a murderer or rapist but if something gets challenged or becomes a precedent in that case it, its protecting the law for others down the road Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I could understand believing him in the beginning because no one ever wants to believe that someone they love is capable of being of horrible things, but now logic should have set in & she should know better. Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly. Not being able to believe someone you love is capable of such a thing is only human. Staring all this evidence in the face and still supporting them? That's when I get judgey. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep, like...going straight into denial isn't ideal but I think for a lot of people it'd be natural but like...damn, there's a line. I honestly don't know how she could stay in denial past like...the first week, AT THE MOST unless she just genuinely doesn't care.



Very gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope he gets tossed in prison and dies there. Reply

Thread

Link

hope he dies a painful death Reply

Thread

Link