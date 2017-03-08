Nicki Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj, thinks that DNA evidence is meaningless
- Nicki Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj, was arrested in December 2015 for raping a 12-year old girl from April to November 30, 2015. Carol Maraj, their mother, bailed Jelani out using two homes under Nicki's name. Nicki posted this photo of her bowling with her brother on December 30, 2015 after he was released on a $100k bail. Nicki paid $30k for her brother's wedding to his now ex-wife. She is also believed to be paying for Jelani's legal defense team.
- Jelani's first defense team, Andrea Zellan and Benjamin Brafman, were fired after DNA evidence of his semen on the girl's pajama pants was found and he was given a plea deal for 15 years to life in prison. Jelani rejected the deal and has decided to continue facing trial in court because he believes that he is innocent and that the girl's vaginal injuries that are consistent with rape were from having sex with other men older than 17, not him.
- After firing his first defense team, he hired David Schwartz who specializes in sex crimes cases, and according to his website, has successfully negotiated plea agreements in sex crime cases, got a high school student accused of several sex crimes off the hook and was able to settle a sex abuse suit involving a business owner and his employee.
- On March 2nd, Schwartz tried to get the victim's sexual history revealed and supress evidence found in Jelani's home.
- Yesterday, Schwartz once again claimed his client was innocent because "when you live in the same house, your DNA is everywhere" and "the fact that Jelani’s DNA was found on a pair of pants is really meaningless." He claims that if the victim was really raped 4 to 5 times a week, there would be "semen everywhere and not just a microscopic drop." He says that the semen must have gotten on the girl's pants from being in the same laundry basket and that he has evidence that someone placed the pants in the girl's room from another location. He also questions why Nassau District Attorney's initial search didn't find anything and why it took them 6 months to find the DNA evidence.
- Jelani will be back in court later this week and his trial is supposed to start later this month.
Info Source: The Boom Box, Pic Source: Instagram
I hope David Schwartz burns in hell for specializing in defending and getting rapists free.
This is fucking disgusting. Fuck him and his whack ass family that supports him. Hope he rots.
Oh, and he claims to have proof the pajama bottoms were planted by then tries to hand wave away DNA evidence.
What an asshole.
Genuinely asking out of curiosity because I sometimes wonder about these things when I watch Law and Order.
Other info about Jelani is that he wanted to open a daycare center (I think he might have owned one at some point idk) and that his employment listed on the court docs is "Pinkprint Inc" (Nicki's company)
http://sandrarose.com/2015/12/jelani-ma
this is just evil tbh
Very gross.