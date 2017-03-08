Producer Don Hahn Working on a Documentary About the Late Howard Ashman
Producer Don Hahn (Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Waking Sleeping Beauty) told Disney news site, The Laughing Place, that he is working on a brand new documentary on the legendary Howard Ashman.
"I haven't talked about this a lot, but I'm working right now on a documentary about Howard... he's one of the great songwriters of our generation and of the 20th century, and his life was cut short, and there's so much of him in this film." He told The Laughing Place. "To be able to pay tribute through a documentary or through a film like Beauty and the Beast is terrific, and most of the audience will know Howard or his name, but to you and me he means a lot and he means so much of a huge part of the kind of Disney legacy that's what our generation grew up with as filmmakers or as audience members."
Howard Ashman was the legendary producer and songwriter who wrote the lyrics for The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and most of Aladdin. Howard was a tremendous influence in the revolutionary "Disney Renaissance" that led to the reawakening of the animated musical. Chances are, Howard and his composer partner Alan Menken wrote your fav Disney song (unless your fav is that flop A Whole New World). Howard and Alan won 2 academy awards together for Beauty and the Beast and Under the Sea.
Howard was openly gay and tragically passed away at just 40 during the AIDS crisis. His partner Bill, was the first partner to accept an academy award on behalf of a winner lost to AIDS. His sister Sarah, maintains a website with memories and blog posts about Howard, she posted on Facebook about Don meeting with her last week to scan pictures and show her a sneak peek.
Howard was so important to the Disney Renaissance and should be given the #1 credit for its success, tbh
His talk that he gave the animators about the history of the animated musical is so amazing
To our friend Howard, who gave a mermaid her voice and a beast his soul, we will be forever grateful.
Not my fav but this is rude imo!!
You see, when Tim Rice was brought in to substitute Howard, he had deep brainstorming sessions with Alan where he was explained the way that Howard had composed the songs and how his rhymes made sense and where he usually went with his songs. This way, Tim would be able to more or less follow along the same line for his songs and the film would have a cohesive sound.
You can hear this very clearly in One Jump Ahead that has quick, snappy, complex rhymes like what Howard wrote.
A Whole New World is when he stopped trying tho. The rhymes are simple and boring, the song itself is dull when you consider that it's about flying all over and falling in love. It's average at best. It lacks the profound quality and subtext of Howard's lyrics and it is outrageous that it won the Academy award instead of Prince Ali.
I hope he's interviewing Lin Manuel Miranda bc he's the 2nd biggest Howard stan I know....
