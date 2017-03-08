Producer Don Hahn Working on a Documentary About the Late Howard Ashman

Great, now I can cry as much as I did watching Waking Sleeping Beauty all over again. ;-;



Howard was so important to the Disney Renaissance and should be given the #1 credit for its success, tbh



Howard is still so important, it kinda blows your mind.



His talk that he gave the animators about the history of the animated musical is so amazing Reply

Oh wow! I've wanted a doc about him ever since I watched Waking Sleeping Beauty; he was an amazing talent. Reply

waking sleeping beauty was really interesting so i'd like to see this Reply

The dedication to him in the Beauty and the Beast credits always makes me choke up.



To our friend Howard, who gave a mermaid her voice and a beast his soul, we will be forever grateful. Reply

Love that line ❤️ Reply

True story when I watched Batb on the 3D run, I waited until the end for this and cried into the empty theater lmao Reply

"unless your fav is that flop A Whole New World)"



Not my fav but this is rude imo!!



Anyway hft Reply

Wait, why is A Whole New World a flop?!!! Reply

I'm glad u asked



You see, when Tim Rice was brought in to substitute Howard, he had deep brainstorming sessions with Alan where he was explained the way that Howard had composed the songs and how his rhymes made sense and where he usually went with his songs. This way, Tim would be able to more or less follow along the same line for his songs and the film would have a cohesive sound.



You can hear this very clearly in One Jump Ahead that has quick, snappy, complex rhymes like what Howard wrote.



A Whole New World is when he stopped trying tho. The rhymes are simple and boring, the song itself is dull when you consider that it's about flying all over and falling in love. It's average at best. It lacks the profound quality and subtext of Howard's lyrics and it is outrageous that it won the Academy award instead of Prince Ali.



Tyfyt Reply

Looking forward to crying while watching this, in the meantime I'll be crying to Waking Sleeping Beauty tonight, thanks for the inspo Reply

I can't wait for this, Don Hahn can take my money I will be first in line.



I hope he's interviewing Lin Manuel Miranda bc he's the 2nd biggest Howard stan I know....



Me being the first lmao Reply

