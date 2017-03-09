5h ally brooke covers "sweet dreams"

She's a little ott but that was pretty. Reply

Thread

Link

Slayed! Reina! vocAlly! Those lessers in her group probably keep her plumped up and in bad fashion because they're intimidated and know once she gets a complete makeover she's gonna kill their careers! Reply

Thread

Link

Legends only. The lessers could neva. Reply

Thread

Link

vocalist of our generation Reply

Thread

Link

all five are weak individually Reply

Thread

Link

I noticed that after listening to each of them sing. When they're together its harder to notice though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss their covers so bad! I downloaded all into my phone a while back when they released them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





tragic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love their Mirrors cover. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've always thought that their red cover is better than the actual song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dear god Reply

Thread

Link

i could sing betta!



what is that gif Reply

Thread

Link

she doesn't have a great enough voice to xtina around like that Reply

Thread

Link

Talentless and boring. Reply

Thread

Link

I honestly hate her voice. Unless she's in just the right pocket, her tone is unbearable for me. And she loves OTT belting, which sucks bc she sucks at belting. She just has hollow, strained belts that border on shouting tbh. It's so cringeworthy, especially bc she swears she's slaying when she does it.



Homegirl needs to hit the dance studio to work on her two-step. She needs to hit the gym to work on her stamina. Homegirl needs better stage outfits, bc nothing she wears is flattering to her body type and recent bit of weight gain. Reply

Thread

Link

Is it just my computer or is the sound quality really bad? Like everything sounds muffled and the sound is really low Reply

Thread

Link

The video sound quality is bad and I have my headphones in lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Always my fave since X Factor. She seems like a sweetheart as well. Reply

Thread

Link

oh k

please no Reply

Thread

Link

LEGENDALLY again slaying the rest. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like the way she's singing it and I had to look away cause her movements were distracting but she doesn't sound bad. Lol Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly, it was kind of boring. I spent way more time thinking about the Carol of the Bells piano arrangement than I did her vocals. Reply

Thread

Link

What a random song to cover... None of her 14 yr old fans would know this old song lol.



She sounds nice, but is so boring. The hand movements are too much. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

people say she's the strongest singer in the group but that was kind of weak Reply

Thread

Link

I think Dinah is the strongest. She definitely got more of the adlibs on the second album along with Camila. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that gif, forever and always



who knew sunshine queen ally would be hustling this hard? I kind of love it. i'm actually looking forward to seeing vids of her concert this summer lol.



all the girls seem to be doing well rn. dinah is, thankfully, the most awol. hopefully off engaging in media training somewhere. Reply

Thread

Link