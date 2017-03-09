5h ally brooke covers "sweet dreams"
- legendally shared an acoustic cover of eurythmics' "sweet dreams" with a piano accompaniment by producer-songwriter jeffrey david
- jeffrey david has worked with seal, zedd, echosmith, goo goo dolls, christina grimmie, etc
- the only talented 5h member left is currently recording new music with lost kings and lined up a headlining performance at a music festival in brazil this summer
nah, disagree on that. they all just have different type of voices
what is that gif
Homegirl needs to hit the dance studio to work on her two-step. She needs to hit the gym to work on her stamina. Homegirl needs better stage outfits, bc nothing she wears is flattering to her body type and recent bit of weight gain.
please no
She sounds nice, but is so boring. The hand movements are too much.
who knew sunshine queen ally would be hustling this hard? I kind of love it. i'm actually looking forward to seeing vids of her concert this summer lol.
all the girls seem to be doing well rn. dinah is, thankfully, the most awol. hopefully off engaging in media training somewhere.