dog

5h ally brooke covers "sweet dreams"



- legendally shared an acoustic cover of eurythmics' "sweet dreams" with a piano accompaniment by producer-songwriter jeffrey david
- jeffrey david has worked with seal, zedd, echosmith, goo goo dolls, christina grimmie, etc
- the only talented 5h member left is currently recording new music with lost kings and lined up a headlining performance at a music festival in brazil this summer

source

Tagged: , ,