What happened in the conclusion to Inhumans vs X-Men?





Me after I read this piece of garbage Reply

Kate Beaton is a treasure ♥



But yeah ugh, I was already dreading this event since I thought they were going to just shit all over the X-Men...but wow at this ending.



Hate that they took this direction with Emma, she's been my favorite since her character turn years ago. Reply

i didn't read it tbh i just wanted to complain about tit windows Reply

My all-time favorite:

Oh no worries hehe, just wanted to share my love for Kate's work! You reminded me I've not checked out any new strips she may have posted on her twitterMy all-time favorite: Reply

this whole event could have been two issues in length and solved with a long conversation between beast and medusa. marvel stays being messy (except cap: steve rogers).



meanwhile, superman continues being a must-read weekly line. this story got me shook.



Marvel continues to be trash, I see Reply

whyyy are they doing the X-Men like this



on a related note: can the Inhumans bar Kamala fuck off already??? Reply

LEAVE EMMA FROST ALONE. She's my favorite X-Man. :(



I'm going to use this post as an excuse to vent about Nick Spencer again. He's been on twitter doubling down on "Hydra aren't Nazis," and he cited a storyline in New Avengers where Spider-Woman was assumed to be a Hydra agent as proof what he's doing is okay. Which, um, couple of things: 1) people were assuming Spider-Woman was a Hydra agent because she used to be a Hydra agent. Her dad was Hydra, and she was, for all intents and purposes, raised by Hydra. 2) Spider-Woman is not Magneto or Captain America. Again, she used to be a Hydra agent. That is her backstory. And 3) Maria Hill calls Hydra Nazis in that issue. Reply

He's so fucking tone deaf. I don't know why he and Marvel are pushing the fuck out of Hydra when they could have used a different organization/made a new one up to be their ~New World Order~. It's so gross that we have all these characters teased to be Hydra agents and you're wondering if they've gone 'racist and anti-Semitic genocidal bad' or just 'comic bad guy bad'. Reply

So Nick Spencer is the Richard Spencer of comics. I feel someone else needs a good punch in the face (to New World Order). Reply

why would anyone gif that spartacus scene? Reply

This was shit. Complete shit. Reply

So this was solved with a nice convo? Reply

Well, this is a comic I need to start. I've been reading spider-Gwen for sometime and am having problems getting into it. I'm curious about the inhumans series as my only exposure to them is on AOS and Ms Marvel Reply

and now we have to suffer through SECRET WARS Reply

