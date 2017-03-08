What happened in the conclusion to Inhumans vs X-Men?
The X-Men and Inhumans have been battling over the Terrigen Cloud, which kills mutants but gives Inhumans their powers.
1. The Terrigen Cloud Is Gone.
After being told that the Terrigen Cloud was going to make the planet inhabitable for mutants, Medusa uses a device created by Moon Girl and Forge to get rid of it.
4. Emma Frost Is a Villain Again.
After the cloud is removed, Emma still wants revenge on the Inhumans for Cyclops's death, and attacks them with specially made sentinels that target Inhumans instead of mutants. The X-Men and the Inhumans team up to defeat her, and she goes on the run.
tit windows
TIT WINDOWS!
But yeah ugh, I was already dreading this event since I thought they were going to just shit all over the X-Men...but wow at this ending.
Hate that they took this direction with Emma, she's been my favorite since her character turn years ago.
My all-time favorite:
meanwhile, superman continues being a must-read weekly line. this story got me shook.
on a related note: can the Inhumans bar Kamala fuck off already???
I'm going to use this post as an excuse to vent about Nick Spencer again. He's been on twitter doubling down on "Hydra aren't Nazis," and he cited a storyline in New Avengers where Spider-Woman was assumed to be a Hydra agent as proof what he's doing is okay. Which, um, couple of things: 1) people were assuming Spider-Woman was a Hydra agent because she used to be a Hydra agent. Her dad was Hydra, and she was, for all intents and purposes, raised by Hydra. 2) Spider-Woman is not Magneto or Captain America. Again, she used to be a Hydra agent. That is her backstory. And 3) Maria Hill calls Hydra Nazis in that issue.