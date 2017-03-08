Jimmy Fallon adding more political humor amid "freak out" over Colbert's rise in late night ratings

fuck off jimmy

get replaced by craig ferguson Reply

Thread

Link

Omg is that a possibility?!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unfortunately Craig would never. :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Don't mess with my emotions like that! I miss Craig and now he's on some shitty game show. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yes, or Jon Stewart!!! I know Jon misses being able to shit talk the flop GOP Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How bout Jimmy just gives up and leaves Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think he can pull it off. Reply

Thread

Link

Against Colbert? Obviously not. But I'd love to see him try lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cancel ha! Reply

Thread

Link



No thanks. Reply

Thread

Link

Jimmy's idiotic gleeful expression here infuriates me so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've read about it but I've never see it before. Jesus, it's worse than I imagined. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I could rip that Dollar General Halloween cobweb out of his scalp



Edited at 2017-03-09 04:00 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he must have gorilla glued that cotton candy wig to his head Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

snl and jimmy fallon ain't shit tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Repulsive. The both of them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is nauseating Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

zomg what an adorbsable wee little lying racist sexist treasonous life ruiner and probable serial rapist!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol jimmy is not good at critical commentary or anything that doesn't consist of harmless shit, fake laughs and breaking character. it'll be a total disaster



Edited at 2017-03-09 03:49 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I've hated Fallon since he was on SNL so his downfall (well, his fall from #1) is joy to me. Reply

Thread

Link

He's always been awful. Plus, his interviews with others always make me cringe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to actually kind of like him on SNL. I find him so irritating now though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SAME!!! He is a try-hard, attention-seeking little child. On SNL after he screwed up lines and laughed a few times and got a good reaction from the audience you could tell he just started doing it on purpose for the attention rather than actually trying to perform well. I would have fired him for that shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. He's never been funny and always braking character. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know why I thought he was good on SNL, probably because I was younger then. When Taxi came out I wisened up. That remains to this day one of the worst movies I've ever seen, and it wasn't because of Queen Latifah lol. And my hatred for it was so instant and intense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He even came third for overall viewers on the Monday following the Oscars. I never thought I'd see the day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is Seth on hiatus? I like watching closer look in the morning while I'm getting ready. Reply

Thread

Link

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Reply

Thread

Link

Jimmy Fallon is reportedly "feeling the pressure" to add more political humor to his show to compete - even though he's considered weak in that area



Soooooo more "jokes" normalizing 45 and his merry band of monsters



Reply

Thread

Link

Good luck competing with *Colbert* on political stuff Reply

Thread

Link

Lol right?!! The other members of team Stewart are the only ones that can come close to Colbert so bitch has no chance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not to mention he has Stewart himself in his back pocket/under-the-desk tunnel lol. Stewart already said he misses it, CBS should just sign him on for a weekly segment or something Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He can't even compete with Seth Meyers so Colbert is literally out of reach.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right?????? liiiiike Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ermm... he is not good at comedy with a more political theme. although he had good chemistry with tina during weekend update, he wasn't good at that either.



i was neutral on him, but, after that trump interview, i have avoided watching his clips on youtube since a lot of talkshows lately are making their shows more clip-like/viral to gain more views on youtube. kind of related, but i wonder what the roots feel about all this, especially when tariq and questlove have voiced their extreme disdain of trump through twitter. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder when The Roots' contract is up, I would laugh if they bail Reply

Parent

Thread



Link