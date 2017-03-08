Jimmy Fallon adding more political humor amid "freak out" over Colbert's rise in late night ratings




- Stephen Colbert's ratings have risen in recent months and he's had higher overall ratings than Fallon for five weeks in a row. This rise has been attributed to Colbert's political humor and roasting of Trump.
- As a result, Jimmy Fallon is reportedly "feeling the pressure" to add more political humor to his show to compete - even though he's considered weak in that area.
- Apparently, Jimmy "freaks out over" Colbert's rise in the ratings. "He has to be on top."

