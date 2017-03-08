Jimmy Fallon adding more political humor amid "freak out" over Colbert's rise in late night ratings
Jimmy Fallon's going to have to get more political in order to compete with Stephen Colbert https://t.co/jfsfRX19Vs— New York Post (@nypost) March 9, 2017
- Stephen Colbert's ratings have risen in recent months and he's had higher overall ratings than Fallon for five weeks in a row. This rise has been attributed to Colbert's political humor and roasting of Trump.
- As a result, Jimmy Fallon is reportedly "feeling the pressure" to add more political humor to his show to compete - even though he's considered weak in that area.
- Apparently, Jimmy "freaks out over" Colbert's rise in the ratings. "He has to be on top."
get replaced by craig ferguson
Jimmy's idiotic gleeful expression here infuriates me so much
Soooooo more "jokes" normalizing 45 and his merry band of monsters
i was neutral on him, but, after that trump interview, i have avoided watching his clips on youtube since a lot of talkshows lately are making their shows more clip-like/viral to gain more views on youtube. kind of related, but i wonder what the roots feel about all this, especially when tariq and questlove have voiced their extreme disdain of trump through twitter.