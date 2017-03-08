If the rumoured final three end up the actual final three I'll be pissed.



spoil me in a cut I'm curious Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Troyzan wins. I fucking hate that Trump lover Sarah. That's what I've read from all spoiler sources. If it's actually the case then I hope Reply

omg sarah is a trump lover? now i have a legitimate reason to hate her (for some reason i've always disliked her lol) Reply

boring. ugh Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] The rumoured final 3 are Sara, Brad & Troyzan according to pretty much every Boot Order spoiler list Reply

i havent watched yet but im only watching for malcolm! Reply

i'm kind of bummed tony is gone already. he was cracking me up Reply

Sandra is definitely cocky. So what if you won twice? I'm surprised other people didn't vote her out. And did my eyes play tricks on me or did Sandra vote for Aubry during tribal council?



I'm only watching for Ozzy and Malcolm. Ozzy has gained a lot of weight since he was on last but that doesn't mean much he'll lose it quick. Reply

She did. I think they were giving her a couple of votes in case Tony had an idol. Reply

they put all the votes on tony besides her assuming that tony had an idol it would come down to then voting out aubry



but also. she has every right to be cocky. she's the only two time winner and she only had played twice. it took boston rob like 4? times to win once. ozzy was on three times and won 0 times. it's an accomplishment



Edited at 2017-03-09 03:55 am (UTC)

So what if you won twice?



lmao what??? so what??? people have played 4x and failed, she's played twice and came out first in a newbie and an all star season Reply

I don't care to watch but I'm interested enough to google what's happening with Ozzy. Reply

Okay well looks like the spoilers are true so far.

Rooting for Michaela, Sandra, Malcolm, Cirie, and Aubry. Reply

it was the best second tribal. sandra gives me liffffffe Reply

So glad Tony is gone! Sandra had me living at the end. Reply

Tony and Sandra are both cocky assholes but I'm happy Sandra won that battle mostly because she's hilarious and deserves to be cocky. Reply

