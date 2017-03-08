Justin Bieber comments on Sofia Richie's IG + Sofia & Pia Mia for Flaunt magazine
do you think sofia richie cares if y'all call her ugly when she has justin bieber commenting her that she's pretty and you have nothing?? pic.twitter.com/j2LzfkM8UL— tell her I love her (@asl0ngasdream) March 8, 2017
i may not like Sofia Richie but i do respect her, justin commented on her ig post if u want to fight over this he'll deactivate— Eli (@biebslissa) March 8, 2017
justin commenting to sofia richie's post ig that she's pretty, im confused.— ㅤㅤ (@buteradrzw) March 8, 2017
I'll Always be there @piamia #thegirlfriendissue
Pon and I on the cover of @flauntmagazine #thegirlfriendissue
and underrated bop 'touch'
do it again was cute minus the features
I hope she tries again.
Also isn't she 18? He needs to stop
Sofia's mom Diane Alexander was a just turned 18 year old backup dancer at the 84 Olympics when Lionel first met her and started renting an apartment for her. He was 35.
is Lionel her bio dad? or was she adopted like Nicole?
What.
