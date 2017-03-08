Justin Bieber comments on Sofia Richie's IG + Sofia & Pia Mia for Flaunt magazine

Whatever happened to Pia Mia? Did they give up on her after trying to make her happen? Reply

Thread

Link

What was/is she? I always just assumed she was just another ultra wealthy LA socialite who runs in the same social circles as the Jenners/Hadids do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she had that popular song 'do it again' with chr*s br*wn and tuna







and underrated bop 'touch' Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

A (YouTube?) singer girl from Guam that people tried to make happen. She had a song that hella got pushed but didn't go anywhere really. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte



do it again was cute minus the features Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was rooting for her.



I hope she tries again.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's got good songs but i think like tinashe, she's got an album that's being held up by the label. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this pink blue gauzy tumblr aesthetic is so tired. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte x 1000. it was cute a year ago but ENOUGH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They've out Halsey'd themselves Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sofia looks like taylor lautner with a dash of chloe moretz Reply

Thread

Link

She and Justin have like the same face imo



Also isn't she 18? He needs to stop Reply

Thread

Link

Pia Mia is not pretty. She's not ugly but I don't see what everyone is drooling over. Reply

Thread

Link

that instagram aesthetic, she's skinny, has big eyes and lips, defined brows Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The big lips are injections. She looks so different from when she first started. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well if Justin Bieber calls you pretty then it must be 100% true. Reply

Thread

Link

i swear lionel is the worst father hows he gonna watch nicole go buckwild and then just let his other daughter go down the same path? a just turned 18 year old should not be clubbing with paris hilton's old scheming ass Reply

Thread

Link

what do y'all expect Lionel to do, ground her and send her to her room? she's legally an adult. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

raise her differently? lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

some people don't know how to parent. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

on the clips that I have seen him interact with his daughters, he seemed to prefer to be the cool dad who is buddies with his kids rather than a disciplinarian... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol unfortunately Sofia is probably hanging out with sketchy older celebs BECAUSE of his parenting, not in spite of it.



Sofia's mom Diane Alexander was a just turned 18 year old backup dancer at the 84 Olympics when Lionel first met her and started renting an apartment for her. He was 35. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know if it's just in this pic but Sofia and Justin look alike. Reply

Thread

Link

both these girls are so weird looking



is Lionel her bio dad? or was she adopted like Nicole? Reply

Thread

Link

Lionel's her bio dad.. she has a brother, too, who should be like 20/21 but idt he wants fame. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She has Lionel's jaw, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he needs to get up out of her comments & take his musty fans with him Reply

Thread

Link

All I think about is Candidly Nicole and how Nicole clearly was protective of Sofia and didn't want her to go through the adolescence she did WHERE IS NICOLE NOW?!! Reply

Thread

Link

raising her own kids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is pretty, but prob just as vapid as these other kylie types

Reply

Thread

Link

"i may not like Sofia Richie but i do respect her, justin commented on her ig post if u want to fight over this he'll deactivate"



What.

Reply

Thread

Link

He deleted his IG/twitter (?) last yr because people were being mean to Sofia, so she's saying be nice or he'll leave again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link