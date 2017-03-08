A-Rod and JLo are Dating
CONFIRMED! @AROD and @JLo have been seeing each other for at least four months, a source told the Daily News https://t.co/a25wit4nqG pic.twitter.com/0gGyfK08gY— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 9, 2017
The couple have been together for 4 months.
JLo was previously linked to Drake (lol) and the former baseball player was previously in a relationship with Anne Wojcicki, a Silicon Valley tycoon.
SOURCE
ONTD, how's your love life going?
A-Lo?
J-Rod??
Jennex (Like Gen-X, get it? Please fire me from a cannon.)
My love life is going well. All the guys I've been talking to lately (2 months after my break up) seemed to have been whittled down to one for the most part. He's cute (a hairdresser), but he dresses like a straight guy.
Still holding out hope that the hot guy option hits me up or something. He's proving to be wishy washy and I didn't respond to his last text 2 days ago.
But isn't he the biggest manwhore alive? Lol
Probably. But you might also be thinking of Derek Jeter. (I thought of him first too tho lol)
well justin timberlake could have given it to cameron diaz who could have given it to a-rod...
or mb arod and jeter were fucking
either way i'm going with yes