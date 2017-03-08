A-Rod and JLo are Dating

What do we call this pairing straight out of 2004?



A-Lo?



J-Rod??



Jennex (Like Gen-X, get it? Please fire me from a cannon.) Reply

why is this giving me deja vu? like this couple must have happened already years ago or s/t Reply

MTE I feel like I'm in 2003 with this pairing Reply

I had this exact same thought. This pair just feels so dated. Reply

this is obviously related to early 2000s fashion coming back Reply

my kind of fashion Reply

maybe cause A-rod dated madonna for a minute Reply

i thought they already dated back in the TRL days?? Reply

yeah if someone had asked me if they dated in the early 2000s i would've said yes in a heartbeat Reply

I find it funny how many exes she & Cameron Diaz have in common Reply

How many. Reply

At least three that I know of: Alex, Bradley Cooper & Diddy Reply

Uhm, I'm sorry but is this revelation trying to cast doubt on the legitimacy of J.Lo and Drake's relationship? That's a bunch of MALARKEY! Reply

I think I'm in luhv with you <3 Reply

LOL I watched this gif too long and got dizzy Reply

I can live with this. Reply

Yaaaaas! Date around mija! On the real though, she is 100% one of those people that needs to be in a relationship.



My love life is going well. All the guys I've been talking to lately (2 months after my break up) seemed to have been whittled down to one for the most part. He's cute (a hairdresser), but he dresses like a straight guy.



Still holding out hope that the hot guy option hits me up or something. He's proving to be wishy washy and I didn't respond to his last text 2 days ago. Reply

does he wear cargo shorts Reply

Legit don't even remember the last time I've seen someone wearing cargo shorts. Then again, it's not shorts weather yet. Reply

why does she have such horrible taste in men? Reply

They'd look good together



But isn't he the biggest manwhore alive? Lol Reply

Didn't he just recently break up with his ex? lol Reply

Ugh, I hate him. Reply

those stds ain't curable girl Reply

I thought that was Jeter Reply

Oh. Doesn't he have herpes.....?? Reply

Probably. But you might also be thinking of Derek Jeter. (I thought of him first too tho lol) Reply

i googled arod herpes and jeter giving scarlet johansson herpes was the first thing that came up??! Lol and a 'jeter herpes tree'!! Aaaahhhh Reply

I think I read that somewhere but I feel like most athletes/people in Hollywood have it Reply

well justin timberlake could have given it to cameron diaz who could have given it to a-rod...



or mb arod and jeter were fucking



Lol I only came in here to figure out whether he is patient zero of Hollywood herpes or if I was thinking of another baseball player. Reply

who doesn't tbh Reply

spreading the herp one celeb at a time Reply

