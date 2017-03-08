Fifth Harmony's Lauren Protects a Homeless Man from Harassment
This act of kindness proves once and for all that @LaurenJauregui is an angel descended from heaven https://t.co/MEgHRbmoeu pic.twitter.com/JRTSMTLMsP— Maximum Pop! (@maximumpop) March 4, 2017
- Queen of distraction Lauren Jauregui protected a "homeless guy" who was being harassed by security
- Some fan was there, asked for a selfie and reported the new
- She kind of confirmed the story (well not really, but she didn't deny what was written)
- This is random but cute
+ Normani becomes Global Ambassador for the American Cancer Society
Proud to welcome @NormaniKordei as a global ambassador. "Cancer has touched my life and the lives of those I love...”https://t.co/5JMe9NWViZ— American Cancer Soc (@AmericanCancer) February 24, 2017
- Normani Kordei has partnered with the American Cancer Society as a global ambassador to help increase awareness about the importance of breast cancer screening and HPV vaccination
- The fight against cancer hits close to home as her mother is a breast cancer survivor having been diagnosed when Normani was just 5 years old
- Normani is already the Diversity ambassador for Cybersmile, partnered with "Heal the Bay" and donated a generous amount of money to Lousiana flood victims
- She will also be hosting "Stars and Strikes", a charity event to support programs for inner-city youth tomorrow with singer Kiiara and more
- Bless her kindness
philantropic AND constantly serving bops? get you a girl group who can do both
lauren is honestly so sweet, she's so well meaning, i really love her. she definitely is quite ignorant but she's open to learning. i appreciate how earnest she is.
I know people think lauren's politics are pretty naive but at least she's trying. she'll learn as she gets older and experiences more stuff, everyone has to start somewhere
