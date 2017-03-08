i can&#39;t

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Protects a Homeless Man from Harassment


  • Queen of distraction Lauren Jauregui protected a "homeless guy" who was being harassed by security

  • Some fan was there, asked for a selfie and reported the new

  • She kind of confirmed the story (well not really, but she didn't deny what was written)

  • This is random but cute


+ Normani becomes Global Ambassador for the American Cancer Society













    philantropic AND constantly serving bops? get you a girl group who can do both
    ezgif.com-1e75e1d685.gif



    sources: instagram x twitter x americancancer x blair x caldwell x photoshoot
    Tagged: , ,