Lily Collins Pens Open Letter Forgiving Father Phil Collins in New Book



-Lily's parents divorced when she was five and Phil moved away afterwords to Switzerland causing their relationship to be strained
-Lily suffered relationship issues and struggled with eating disorders as a result of their estrangement
-Wrote a letter to her father in her new book addressing their issues as well as forgiving him for abandoning not being there when she needed him

source

ONTD, how are you dealing with your daddy issues?
