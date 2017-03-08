Lily Collins Pens Open Letter Forgiving Father Phil Collins in New Book

No daddy issues here. I'm #blessed Reply

Thread

Link

Same, my dad is the best. I do have mommy issues though :/ I love her and we have a good relationship but i didn't when i was a teen and i have a lot of feelings~~ on how she is and the way she brought me up. I've got so much of her in me and i hate that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have issues with both of my parents but you basically described my mommy issues to a t Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't have daddy issues, but my mom has become super obnoxious on Facebook to the point its affecting in person relationships and doesn't want to hear how abrasive she is. She complains about how annoying other people are on FB about their political opinions, but she's the same person to a zillion other people. Reply

Thread

Link

This is my mom to a T right now too... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lololol she has a book?



But is she gonna tell us abt her rich af Paris cotillion ball cos I wanna know all about it Reply

Thread

Link

Every celebrity, no matter how minor, has a book nowadays. I don't get it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why did this letter need to be open Reply

Thread

Link

i didnt really mean this to read as judgmentally as it does lol. but idg how people are so eager to share their personal lives with the entire world Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because how else would get press/sell her book? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didnt even realize this is for a book lmao why does she have a book Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i got really mad the day i realized i have "daddy issues" so cliche and tired but my dad is trash so what can you do Reply

Thread

Link

tell me about it

my dad wouldn't take his bipolar medication

said he didn't need it



Edited at 2017-03-09 02:41 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm sorry bb that must have been tough Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My dad has some sort of mental illness and he refuses to believe it because he doesn't want to take medication for it too. He says it's poison. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm so, so sorry that's your experience with your dad. mine is exactly the same. it was a really awful presence to have around as a kid\teenager. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still can't accept it. my father is textbook emotionally unavailable and dead inside and blames my mother for all of his failings. whenever i try to talk about it he ignores me for 2 wks and then calls me and acts like nothing happened... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same. My dad isn't a bad person, but he was not a good father to any of his kids. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mfte lol. the day it dawned on me that i had #daddyissues i was legitimately disappointed in myself for being such a trite cliche lmao but whatcha gonna do... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol yes

It sent me down this spiral of hate for a while. On the other hand, it opened up my eyes to why I tend to fall for men who are emotionally unavailable and it helped me fix that but it made me so mad Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is me. Plus I do like older men. Hate being such a cliche but there it is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i feel this

my boyfriend jokingly told me i have daddy issues and i laughed but then realized he was right and i was like "god damn it" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When it comes to men i'm only interested in older ones who either seem like they'd be good dads, or who already ARE good dads.



A silver fox loving dad is like... my ideal man. Which says it all lmao.



I have always known I have fucked up issues thanks to my evil abusive violent manipulative soulless biological sperm donor 'father' - but i've also always justified it by saying that any man younger than my dad is fair game. My dad died at Christmas at the ripe old age of 75 so tbh I have a LOOTTTT of scope for thirsting after grey haired middle aged hotties. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

how depressing is it that we've twisted something which is essentially a chronic problem with the men in our lives and the wider male population to be something wrong with us as women and the recipients of their emotional abuse. like literally the only reason ~daddy issues~ is even a stereotype is because masuclinity is so toxic and abusive men are the norm. yet the fathers in these scenarios never get any of the blame, it's always a demonstration of our weakness and something for us to work through. or forgive ie this very post. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

why does she have a book tho Reply

Thread

Link

‘Everyone has a book in them, but in most cases that’s where it should stay’ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because Phil Collins abandoned her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

former ontder tyler oakley has a book Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my dad stole my savingsbonds when i was in high school

i've realized he's not that good of a parent

and that really sucks Reply

Thread

Link

i'm not, i lashed out a bunch at my mom last year bc she kept talking about it flippantly and trying to start shit. but now she's learned not to talk about it lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

My mom is truly MVP when it comes to my father.



A couple of years ago, I shared some article about how Father's Day sucks for people whose fathers are shit. My mom got so mad, she called my father and dragged his ass.



And I honestly think her doing this helped me heal a lot of my hate for him. Because I had all these thoughts for years and I never really told him about it but had this amazing sense of satisfaction when she did it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can literally only think of one person in my life who had a good relationship with their father, and his father's dead. All of my close friends, as well as myself, either do not have good relationships with our fathers or never knew them.



Men have got to get their shit together. Reply

Thread

Link

seriously. i know exactly two women with decent fathers. everyone else (myself included) have trash bag humans as fathers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeesh that's sad. I can't relate as majority of my friends had good relationships with both their parents. And I love my dad so so much. I can't imagine how I'm going to cope whenever he dies in the hopefully far off future. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will never forgive my father for abandoning me.



I mean, I've passed the rage phase and I don't hate him anymore but I will never forgive him. Especially because he's never apologized, he thought shit would be fine and dandy when he wanted to have a relationship with me and hell nah I ain't about that life Reply

Thread

Link

i didn't speak to my dad for two years and 1 of them i lived with him.

i just gave up and released myself from the rage and i will talk to him now but i don't think i have forgiveness in me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't have to see him because I refused his attempt at a relationship, but yeah. I used to be so furious I wished him a sad death alone.



I just don't have the energy in me to keep hating him, but also don't have it to forgive him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I had the strength to feel this way. After my parents split when I was 12 and the court split my time with them by alternating weekends and shit, it became apparent to me quickly he didn't care much at all about making the time mean something because all we did was sit in his apartment with barely any food. And then once I hit the point where I refused to go with him anymore he hardly fought back. He just gave up so easily. I haven't seen the man since I was 18 and I'll be 30 this year. According to my aunt (whom still communicates with him via facebook sometimes on my behalf) says he's always wanted a relationship but has left it up to me to make the first move so I can be comfortable and set all the terms. I know I should be outraged and hate him, and randomly I do get flooded with such anger towards him that I think "Why the fuck do I bother?". But in the end I just miss having a father figure and I think about calling him almost once every day. I'm a fucking grown adult and I loathe that I feel this sad and needy still and his absence has fucked up my trust and outlook on most men in my life. Ugh, yay daddy issues. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My father and I don't get along but I also don't really see him often and it's been years and years and years since I actually considered him a parent so now lmao I genuinely forget I have a dad most of the time. I don't know if that counts as issues but I don't have any angst about him so probably not. Not everyone is cut out to be a parent, and there's nothing you can do about that. I've got fantastic aunts/uncles/mom/gma/sister/cousins, so one crappy relative isn't too bad at all.



Edited at 2017-03-09 02:34 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

whats the anime in your icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thank the universe at least once a week for me having an awesome dad. Love him. Reply

Thread

Link

Same, my dad is fucking awesome. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here, both my mom and dad are great. I feel bad for my husband tho, his parents are fucking awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. I'm very thankful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My dad was awesome too and in a way I think that set some really high standards for the men I date bc I know none of them will ever treat me the way my dad treated my mom lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, that's me. My dad was really awesome and we were close but he died when I was 14 so now I feel like there's that typical empty void that no man will ever fill, yay! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my dad was never around

he made it look like he was bringing home the bacon for the family but really it was my mom holding down the fort. he was just off having random adventures and every now and then he would come home for holidays and expect me to defer to him and listen to him. We had screaming matches, he was violent and beat me until I was 17 Reply

Thread

Link

Every once in awhile I look up Michael Hutchence's daughter out of curiosity and the last time I did I came across an open letter the bassist of INXS wrote in response to his daughter's claims that he abandoned her when she was young and it was so horrifyingly cringe-worthy. The more you read, the more you can tell she totally is telling the truth. Hopefully Phil is smart enough not to follow suit. Reply

Thread

Link