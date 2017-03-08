Lily Collins Pens Open Letter Forgiving Father Phil Collins in New Book
Lily Collins pens open letter forgiving father Phil Collins https://t.co/yq9EqEozcm pic.twitter.com/EadG7w9vAM— billboard (@billboard) March 8, 2017
-Lily's parents divorced when she was five and Phil moved away afterwords to Switzerland causing their relationship to be strained
-Lily suffered relationship issues and struggled with eating disorders as a result of their estrangement
-Wrote a letter to her father in her new book addressing their issues as well as forgiving him for
ONTD, how are you dealing with your daddy issues?
This is my mom to a T right now too...
But is she gonna tell us abt her rich af Paris cotillion ball cos I wanna know all about it
my dad wouldn't take his bipolar medication
said he didn't need it
It sent me down this spiral of hate for a while. On the other hand, it opened up my eyes to why I tend to fall for men who are emotionally unavailable and it helped me fix that but it made me so mad
my boyfriend jokingly told me i have daddy issues and i laughed but then realized he was right and i was like "god damn it"
A silver fox loving dad is like... my ideal man. Which says it all lmao.
I have always known I have fucked up issues thanks to my evil abusive violent manipulative soulless biological sperm donor 'father' - but i've also always justified it by saying that any man younger than my dad is fair game. My dad died at Christmas at the ripe old age of 75 so tbh I have a LOOTTTT of scope for thirsting after grey haired middle aged hotties.
i've realized he's not that good of a parent
and that really sucks
A couple of years ago, I shared some article about how Father's Day sucks for people whose fathers are shit. My mom got so mad, she called my father and dragged his ass.
And I honestly think her doing this helped me heal a lot of my hate for him. Because I had all these thoughts for years and I never really told him about it but had this amazing sense of satisfaction when she did it
Men have got to get their shit together.
I mean, I've passed the rage phase and I don't hate him anymore but I will never forgive him. Especially because he's never apologized, he thought shit would be fine and dandy when he wanted to have a relationship with me and hell nah I ain't about that life
i just gave up and released myself from the rage and i will talk to him now but i don't think i have forgiveness in me
I just don't have the energy in me to keep hating him, but also don't have it to forgive him
he made it look like he was bringing home the bacon for the family but really it was my mom holding down the fort. he was just off having random adventures and every now and then he would come home for holidays and expect me to defer to him and listen to him. We had screaming matches, he was violent and beat me until I was 17