shakira celebrates epic barça comeback in the uefa champions league & more reactions
Qué momento!!! Y qué bonito es el fútbol!!! pic.twitter.com/GOkWyEjUdS— Shakira (@shakira) March 8, 2017
+ Barça pulled off one of the most epic comebacks in the history of the Champions League to get into the quarter-finals, scoring three in the last seven minutes to clinch a 6-5 aggregate win.
+ They had lost 4-0 in the first leg vs PSG.
Incredible. 😮 #UCL pic.twitter.com/l748gh3Vxv— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 8, 2017
Un momento para los anales de la historia!!! Shak pic.twitter.com/I4HSJeKLCm— Shakira (@shakira) March 8, 2017
VÍDEO. Piqué torna a la gespa del Camp Nou amb Shakira i el seu fill. pic.twitter.com/sVQaxjQdpz— LaTdP (@LaTdP) March 8, 2017
#FotoSPORT | El bonito momento de Piqué, Shakira y Milan sobre el terreno de juego https://t.co/5JE1JeteUm pic.twitter.com/ApGpLUdD7H— Diario SPORT (@sport) March 9, 2017
Respeita nossa história, entendeu? 😂 🔵 🔴 pic.twitter.com/xIIjX7Fgvy— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 8, 2017
Messi and Antonella tried to leave the Camp Nou, But the fans don't want them to leave. pic.twitter.com/ZIHThfRekm— The Catalan Giant (@TheCataIanGiant) March 9, 2017
Welcome to the comeback club!— New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 8, 2017
Congrats on an unbelievable win, @FCBarcelona! pic.twitter.com/UNnEj4wMeJ
What. a. comeback. Feeling inspired today.— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) March 8, 2017
No lo puedo creer! No mames, no mames, no mames!!! Que fuerte... Barcelona sigue haciendo historia!!!— diego luna (@diegoluna_) March 8, 2017
It's an english sport and it's corrupt and disgusting and we LOVE it and we fight each other over it and we give them all money when they treat our teams like shit so for me there's a lot of cognitive dissonance in enjoying futbol in general, not just the spanish teams.
I still enjoy it tho fml
Lol @ PSG tho. It somehow feels worse than the Warriors or Falcons losses. I kept wanting to yell "you had one fucking job!!" at my computer. Quite the bottle job. It's been a strange few days not just in men's football but in women's football too. It's been fun.
In the meantime I'll go and watch some ArsenalFanTV for entertainment.
two of my friends are gooners and it's getting especially depressing watching them be depressed lately
Ayyyyy, yo estaba llorando jajaja!!! Tampoco me la creía, fue mágico la verdad <3
OP, you're breaking my heart.
I should probably excuse myself from this post since I think i'm one of the only barca fans on ONTD (although ngl I haven't watched a game in forever).
also YASSSSS @ benfica getting eliminated by Borussia, mwhahahaha
(i actually googled 'david luiz benfica', now i have to go cleanse myself)
yay for dortmund and auba hattrick and pulisic goal though!
but somehow i doubt that's gonna make him feel better lmao