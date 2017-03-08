shakira celebrates epic barça comeback in the uefa champions league & more reactions

epic 2-penalty steal! great job! Reply

Your icon is everything, bb!

thank you, brother

o god im gradually getting attracted to Rami now

I keep watching the Suarez penalty on loop.

Seriously, I'm still so pissed about that. Their "comeback" was facilitated by shitty ref decisions.

when latinos celebrate these colonists, i know a lot of the players are not spanish but still



Edited at 2017-03-09 02:02 am (UTC)

I find it funny how loved Real Madrid and Barça are in latin-america, I like Barça and I know some people love it because it's one of the best but still, so many fans here !!!

i cringe so much when they say hala madrid, like madrid is full of white supremacists that have no problem with calling you a dirty sudaca, my dude.

lmao ngl i only followed real madrid because ronaldo (nazário) was my childhood favourite/introduction to futbol tbh.

I mean sure but in general this is a broader issue with the sport itself.

I mean sure but in general this is a broader issue with the sport itself.

It's an english sport and it's corrupt and disgusting and we LOVE it and we fight each other over it and we give them all money when they treat our teams like shit so for me there's a lot of cognitive dissonance in enjoying futbol in general, not just the spanish teams.







I still enjoy it tho fml

Lol @ PSG tho. It somehow feels worse than the Warriors or Falcons losses. I kept wanting to yell "you had one fucking job!!" at my computer. Quite the bottle job. It's been a strange few days not just in men's football but in women's football too. It's been fun.



In the meantime I'll go and watch some ArsenalFanTV for entertainment.







Edited at 2017-03-09 02:14 am (UTC) I was watching it in my office and could not believe it. I'm not a Barca fan - especially bc I can't fucking stand Suarez but that was an incredible comeback.Lol @ PSG tho. It somehow feels worse than the Warriors or Falcons losses. I kept wanting to yell "you had one fucking job!!" at my computer. Quite the bottle job. It's been a strange few days not just in men's football but in women's football too. It's been fun.In the meantime I'll go and watch some ArsenalFanTV for entertainment.

You are evil ): , idk why I still support that flop team tbh.

i literally shouted "PSG HAD ONE JOB" and told someone "forget the warriors and falcons" lmao, twins!



two of my friends are gooners and it's getting especially depressing watching them be depressed lately Reply

¡¡¡ OP !!! Gracias por el post, quería hablar de esa remontada ¡¡¡Todavía no me lo creo!!! Nadie daba un peso por ellos y lo lograron lmao.

De nada! :)



De nada! :)

Ayyyyy, yo estaba llorando jajaja!!! Tampoco me la creía, fue mágico la verdad <3

Sii, es que fue super épico lmao, la verdad genial, soy del Arsenal (que tristeza con ellos, en serio) pero me gusta mucho el Barça, así que felicidades ¡Disfruta el triunfo de tu equipo favorito!

I cannot believe PSG lost wtf

It was all The Messia's power tbh.

OP, you're breaking my heart.

i can only remember such times with great sadness tbh :(

Literal human sunshine David Luiz crying was the worst bit, TBH

lmao wow that is a comeback.



I should probably excuse myself from this post since I think i'm one of the only barca fans on ONTD (although ngl I haven't watched a game in forever). Reply

lmaooooo same bb! I'm everywhere on social media just doing this continuously

that was an epic match! i don't even like Barcelona but i'll support almost anyone against PSG tbh



also YASSSSS @ benfica getting eliminated by Borussia, mwhahahaha Reply

aww! here's a vintage david luiz gif to cheer you up
(i actually googled 'david luiz benfica', now i have to go cleanse myself)

I cant believe this happened I'm so mad lmao

I'm with you.

it's beens like five hours, I'm watching my main team in the libertadores but im still pissed about this tbh. fuck suarez, fuck this weak ass referee and fuck psg for being so afraid. my bb cavani deserves better

This was a win-win match for me - either I could cackle at Barcelona getting knocked out in the round of 16 or I could cackle at PSG potentially fucking up and well, I am glad this match did not disappoint!!

uefalona pls, u will never be as iconic as a last minute sergio ramos goal

my poor bb kevin trapp...to let in 6 goals. he'll have ptsd.



yay for dortmund and auba hattrick and pulisic goal though! Reply

It's okay, he just has to look in the mirror to be reminded he is the real winner in the end.

word



word

but somehow i doubt that's gonna make him feel better lmao

