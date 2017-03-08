lionel messi

shakira celebrates epic barça comeback in the uefa champions league & more reactions



+ Barça pulled off one of the most epic comebacks in the history of the Champions League to get into the quarter-finals, scoring three in the last seven minutes to clinch a 6-5 aggregate win.
+ They had lost 4-0 in the first leg vs PSG.



























