Variety Ranks 12 Superhero Shows
9. Legends of Tomorrow
-show didn't find its footing until the end of season 1 (season 2 lbr)
-gets caught up in the time travel trope of dealing with "famous people"
-"watching Sara Lance fight is never not fun"
7. The Flash
-"show isn’t quite where it was in its sweet and energetic prime"
-still watchable
6. Arrow
-got its groove back by returning to more grounded storylines
-flashbacks are watchable this year
4. Luke Cage
-mike colter anchored the show
-still got a bit slow at times
-fantastic cast
-"blaxsploitation references made it worth sitting through the more uneven elements"
1. Jessica Jones
-spectacular performance by star Krysten Ritter
-a memorable villain
-"a smart, necessary exploration of issues of consent and violation"
Do you agree with the list, ONTD? What's your favorite superhero show?
next season every episode will be directed by a woman
VARIETY SIS HOW MUCH DID STEHEN PAY YOU TO RANK ERROR OVER THE FLASH. OR EVEN OVER ANYTHING OTHER THAN IRON FIST.
Not even since season 1, don't try it Lesser Amell, I am on to you.
/csb
"...but in its second season, this show has gotten a lot more watchable and fun..."
If I go a month or so without seeing an ep it's really nbd.
Whereas last season I was coercing people into watching this damn show...
Also I liked Jessica Jones a lot but Krysten Ritter is not a good actress and I hated how Jessica and Luke started the relationship tbh, they could have wrote that story in another way.
I liked Krysten in the role, but IA about Jessica/Luke, such a weird way to handle them.
And ita about the J/L relationship. I wish they could retcon that.
Edited at 2017-03-09 03:02 am (UTC)
oop unless you meant arrow vs flash, which IDK because I stopped watching arrow a couple of seasons ago from it being really bad so.
Edited at 2017-03-09 02:20 am (UTC)
Good for JJ getting #1. Supergirl being #3...it still has A LOT of issues to work out. I would probably put LoT in its place.
although it would have been better with 8 episodes.
also i really want matt and foggy to make up and be friends again
of course after matt learns not to be a jackass