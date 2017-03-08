Variety Ranks 12 Superhero Shows

Legion @ number two? I'll allow it, I guess. Reply

tonight's episode was a mindfuck!! WHAT IS THE TRUTH GIF

It hasn't started on my end yet but honestly that's the gist of this entire show lol

I really liked Jessica Jones. It was gritty and dark and fun. And it didn't drag at any point. The only thing I didn't like about it was the villain. When he wasn't on screen he was more frightening.

Is Jessica Jones ever coming back?

apparently there will be a season 2 after The Defenders or something

yep.



next season every episode will be directed by a woman

VARIETY SIS HOW MUCH DID STEHEN PAY YOU TO RANK ERROR OVER THE FLASH. OR EVEN OVER ANYTHING OTHER THAN IRON FIST.



Not even since season 1, don't try it Lesser Amell, I am on to you.



lol, ikr. season one of the flash is leagues better than season one of arrow anyway. (i do still think season two of arrow was pretty great, but the flash outstrips it in every aspect regardless, tbh.)

Lesser Amell should spend less of his ill-gotten gains bribing Variety lists and more on improving his damn show tbh.

I don't follow comics much but started watching Supergirl and I find Mon-El so annoying and bland. I hate when he's on my screen. idk if it's a mix of the character and the actor but he has no charisma or personality to me.

/csb



/csb Reply

yup same

I hate Mon-El, and I hate where the show is going on the CW. It already wasn't the greatest show when it was on CBS, but now it's even worse.

"...but in its second season, this show has gotten a lot more watchable and fun..."

#3 Supergirl



#3 Supergirl Reply

this season has been garbage, overall

I legit barely ever even watch it anymore.



If I go a month or so without seeing an ep it's really nbd.



Whereas last season I was coercing people into watching this damn show... Reply

Seriously. It's such a chore to get through.

Same. I was just going to post that. This list has invalidated itself twice.

I really liked the second season. there are a few thinks that could be better, but still....

Daredevil S1 was a borefest imo and S2 was only enjoyable because the punisher and Karen, I hate Matt so much tbh.



Also I liked Jessica Jones a lot but Krysten Ritter is not a good actress and I hated how Jessica and Luke started the relationship tbh, they could have wrote that story in another way. Reply

IA The Punisher made S2. I hate Matt as well lol. Every time I tell that to my coworkers/friends they're always appalled but I'm appalled that so many ppl seem to like him.

They did Jessica/Luke so dirty.

I liked Matt in S1, S2 Matt on the other hand was awful. Which is too bad because Charlie Cox is a very likable actor.



I liked Krysten in the role, but IA about Jessica/Luke, such a weird way to handle them. Reply

Matt became #theworst in S2 I couldn't stand him lol



And ita about the J/L relationship. I wish they could retcon that. Reply

Parent

I agree about their relationship, but I thought Ritter was fantastic as JJ

Edited at 2017-03-09 03:02 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-09 03:02 am (UTC) Reply

Hmm I like Mon El. Kara has gotten annoying this season though.

YASSS #TeamMonEl

arrow being higher than the flash? lol no. also supergirl is horrible this season :(

this season? yes. overall? definitely not.

I didn't say overall. I loved s1. I really hate this season though.



oop unless you meant arrow vs flash, which IDK because I stopped watching arrow a couple of seasons ago from it being really bad so.



Edited at 2017-03-09 02:20 am (UTC) Reply

Fuck Error. They need a new show runner and of course oblig: bring back Laurel.



Good for JJ getting #1. Supergirl being #3...it still has A LOT of issues to work out. I would probably put LoT in its place. Reply

Jessica Jones is the only show worth watching here (note:haven't seen legion).



although it would have been better with 8 episodes. Reply

How is arrow not dead last? Or at least just in front of iron fist?

It's truly difficult to know which is worse... but I think Iron Fist's race issues and Finn Jones' existence probably just edges it over the line of most terrible. With Error hot on it's heels.

there better not be ninja's in daredevil season 3 because that stuff in season 2 was bad

also i really want matt and foggy to make up and be friends again

of course after matt learns not to be a jackass Reply

luke cage, jessica jones, gotham, & the flash are my faves. supergirl was a fave but i'm not feeling this season at all.

I like how hilarious Gotham is. It doesn't seem to take itself seriously at all, and is super campy.

i know. it's a shame season one was so stifled by the stuffy police procedural genre, bc once you hit season two it's honestly the funnest superhero show currently airing. but convincing ppl to get through that first season is so tough lmfao.

