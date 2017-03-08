Blac Chyna's neighbors are not thrilled with her "thug friends"

Oh, so her neighbors are those people... Reply

Yaaaaas! Bring the "hood"! Get those rich white people shook af!



Fact: white people view it as a negative and that the neighborhood is "going down" when black and brown people move in.

the apt i moved into is one of four & two of my neighbors are white couples. additionally, the block is predominantly polish. this is a small two block neighborhood surrounded by a black & hispanic city full of poverty, crime, and terrible education, yet i still feel like i'm being watched by the neighbors.

unfortunately not just white people

ik a black couple that views it as a terrible thing when black people move into certain neighborhoods. its all they talk about and i'm like



do y'all own mirrors or.......

yep, forgetting that the very idea of the neighbourhood is a wh*te supremacist fairytale, so of course black people are a disruption. the whole fantasy went hand in hand with segregation, housing discrimination, state violence etc all to keep that wh*te ideal.

this blatant discrimination against her upbringing

"Rob parks his car on the lawn"



wtf do they live in LA or arkansas

Mmmm. This word choice got me side-eyeing her neighbors and wondering if it's that her friends are actually problems or if the main problem is 'The Blacks in an area white people don't want them.'

I feel like it's a combo of both tbh. They are definitely racist as shit with their lingo but I'm sure they aren't the best of neighbors either.

I can agree with this

im sure her friends are annoying but calling them thugs is so not necesary

Lol if they really are jumping security fences then yeah, call the cops on them.



But this sound like paranoid white people being paranoid

When I was a kid my mom parked the car on the lawn once bc our driveway was being paved and she got a summons and the borough hall guy was PISSED. We also had a "no above ground pool" law because apparently they're trashy.

Ppl like that are so annoying. We were fined $1,000 by our neighborhood HOA bc our mailbox light wasn't on at night for a week, after bad storms fried the sensor. The neighbor who reported us to the board ended up having their own light knocked out by lightning a few weeks later tho so lmao @ them

1000?! That's more than a speeding ticket or no insurance ticket.

Shit like that is so fucking lame imo, why do people care? I remember a friend of mine's parents being fined for having "too many toys on their lawn" and it was hardly anything lol

that's so ridiculous

These strict rules are making me think of that episode of the Xfiles where Mulder and Scully are undercover as a married couple in a strict neighborhood, lol.

In my neighborhood, people can only have wooden swing sets.

My mom's neighbor across the street is a nosy old man and he reports people for fucking everything.

Why is this written as though Blac Chyna's friends are the problem? The new title needs to be "Blac Chyna Has Racist Neighbors".

I mean that's what I wrote, just in different words? There's not really another meaning to white people calling a black woman's friends "thugs" lol I figured everyone here would see it right away (and they do)..

i'm sure the white kids jump the fences too, but these were black kids, so that's a problem. /sideye

Aside from the obvious, I cannot imagine being bored enough to care whether or not my neighbor's man was parking on her lawn. Take up a ceramics class or some shit. Volunteer at the library. Get a life

i'm hispanic and live in a white neighborhood and when i moved into my apt my landlord asked me a few weeks later if she should be concerned because a neighbor complained about the smell of someone cooking crack. i was so shocked that i was even questioned about it and wondered how someone would know what smell of cooking crack was like unless they've been around it themselves.

I used to park on my parents' lawn all the time (my dad has this thing against parking in the street) and the white lady across the street would always call the police/alert city hall.

Call the gove-nar!

We had a drunk guy who lived down the street and he crashed into my dad's car when it was parked on the road, I get why people don't want to park there. He hit and ran but called the cops on himself at least

Is that the only way they know? if someone calls the city? we got the city warning for the same thing and we live in a court. My Mom assumed city people were passing by inspecting and noticed but the neighbor hates us sooo.

I think it's more likely that someone calls than being caught by random inspecting. In our case my parents live on the very edge of the city limits so we're pretty much ignored by the city most of the time. the only time they make the drive and come out is when someone calls

Where does she live? Calabasas?

Yeah

Makes sense. When I used to work there I was so uncomfortable. People used to give me dirty looks in Starbucks. Calabasas + Black people don't really match.

all i'm getting from this is that her neighbors are racist and she's ballin out of control with hella cars

My brother's house has a super confusing yard situation: the yard is separated by a 'bump' (with the garage and the fence centering it), but everything outside the yard is also covered in grass so you can't see the bump. So you have people not only parking in his yard by accident, but the yard is sloped af so you will roll down and get a little stuck. There was one incident where his friend tried to get back up and gunned his car and spiraled - it was like that Simpsons scene where George Bush tears the lawn apart by driving in a circle.

I hate when neighbors are loud at night. You aren't the only people in the world, shut up. And if I lived in a gated community I'd be pissed an randoms jumping the gate too, they aren't paying crazy hoa fees for that. I live like 5 houses from the end of the street and we've had so many lazy guys go through our yard and jump the back fence (a few times they cut the fence) to get to the next street instead of walking around like normal humans. It's so annoying.



Edited at 2017-03-09 02:20 am (UTC) Reply

In the summer the woman who lives behind me lets her dogs out at like, 1 am and they're out there for an hour howling.

