senait

Blac Chyna's neighbors are not thrilled with her "thug friends"




On Tuesday, police were reporting on a call unrelated to the Karjenner-White clan when they were flagged down by neighbors who reported that Chyna's "thug friends" were jumping the security fence to the gated community, calling it a "dangerous situation." They also complained that her friends make noise throughout the night and that Rob parks his car on the lawn because there's no space in the driveway with all of Chyna's cars. (Despite the misleading tweet, Rob & Chyna don't seem to be living together.)

source
