Blac Chyna's neighbors are not thrilled with her "thug friends"
Rob Kardashian has 'moved into Chyna's LA home AGAIN'... https://t.co/npus33iG8j— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 8, 2017
On Tuesday, police were reporting on a call unrelated to the Karjenner-White clan when they were flagged down by neighbors who reported that Chyna's "thug friends" were jumping the security fence to the gated community, calling it a "dangerous situation." They also complained that her friends make noise throughout the night and that Rob parks his car on the lawn because there's no space in the driveway with all of Chyna's cars. (Despite the misleading tweet, Rob & Chyna don't seem to be living together.)
Fact: white people view it as a negative and that the neighborhood is "going down" when black and brown people move in.
ik a black couple that views it as a terrible thing when black people move into certain neighborhoods. its all they talk about and i'm like
do y'all own mirrors or.......
wtf do they live in LA or arkansas
But this sound like paranoid white people being paranoid
