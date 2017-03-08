27 (5) TV Shows Created by Women and Starring Women

I hope Queen Sugar is at the source. Ava really impressed me w/ her all female director roster Reply

nope which is really odd Reply

Paging never works, but I'm here~! WE deserves more love for the gem it is. Reply

This is a great list also EVERYONE GO WATCH FLEABAG OMG



also Chewing Gum



also Chewing Gum

Edited at 2017-03-09 01:52 am (UTC) Reply

You have great taste Reply

Omg Fleabag is amazing!! I'm dying for series 2!!!



Chewing Gum is crazy funny but omg never watch it while eating! Some parts of it is so unbelievably disgusting. Ewww! Reply

fleabag was sf perfect and hilarious Reply

Not included in the list but I miss Agent Carter. :(



Also missing from the list is WGN's Underground which is co-created by a woman which features strong female characters.



Edited at 2017-03-09 01:57 am (UTC) Reply

Just for Don't Trust the Bitch! I truly believe this global turmoil is Gods punishment for people not supporting that flawless show! Reply

Ugh, I don't trust ABC anymore because they cancelled such an amazing show Reply

Same. I will NEVER forgive them for this!



They also cancelled Happy Endings so next to Fox, they're the shack of networks. Reply

just in that pic, what happened to kaling's face Reply

her lips look overinflated when i see her face on hulu and it's really jacked up her smile. Reply

Watch a clip of her on The Office and then the most recent season of TMP it's insane but it's Hollywood she gets so shamed for getting work done more so than a lot of on-screen talent so idk Reply

Ya, she's done some messed up ish to her face. Sis doesn't love herself. Reply

has anyone ever told you that you have the loveliest username? sabrina is my name! Reply

It's sad that 40% of the titles you pulled out are cancelled. Reply

enlightened created by laura dern (with mike white obv but yea just as much laura) 🙏



lady dynamite created by maria bamford/pam brady 🙏



weeds created by jenji kohan 🙏



weeds is prob on the list tho but i haven't looked yet lol Reply

amy sedaris co-created strangers with candy



nurse jackie!!!!!



nurse jackie!!!!!

Edited at 2017-03-09 02:02 am (UTC) Reply

lady dynamite is so funny! idk why it doesnt get more buzz bc it seems like the type of show that gets hyped rn i.e. it's a comedy but it touches on really serious issues like mental illness. maria bamford is amazing Reply

it also breaks the 4th wall, is hilariously self aware, tackles SO MANY sensitive issues, and is maria's autobio. 2nd season filming right now! i'm sure it'll get more buzz. i want to believe.



have you ever tweeted maria? she's so cute and hilarious and responds/likes everyone's tweets lmao. i have an addiction to tweeting her about pugs. Reply

I just started watching "Call the Midwife" on Netflix. Reply

Charmed was created by Constance M. Burge, but of course she left over disagreements with Brad Kern. I liked the sisters' relationships with one another better in the first two seasons, too. Reply

UMM HOW ABOUT GOLDEN GIRLS AND DESIGNING WOMEN, SHOW SOME RESPECT PEOPLE! Reply

mte



YOU DO N. O T



CROSS



A SUGAHBAKAH. WOMEN. Reply

GG is at the source, but no DW. Maybe because DW isn't on the air or streaming since they put a (Hulu) note next to GG. Reply

Broad City + Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23 forever!! Reply

ik its problematique but i love unbreakable kimmy schmidt. sometimes it feels like tina fey is personally writing jokes to make me laugh bc her sense of humor is exactly the same as mine. Reply

I like how happy it is even though the premise is so dark. Also Titus Reply

s2 is coming!



eta: or not, still in limbo apparently welp



eta: or not, still in limbo apparently welp

Edited at 2017-03-09 02:10 am (UTC) s2 is coming!eta: or not, still in limbo apparently welp Reply

Underrated gem of a show. I get so much satisfaction watching them beat the shit out of scummy boys. Reply

never heard of this until now but if it's about two girls beating up boys i'm here for it Reply

beating up (& once killing) rapists! Reply

This show is fantastic. I really hope it gets picked up Reply

still on the subject of media created by women - i watched Below Her Mouth today. i REALLY wanted to like it, but it's just soooooo terrible, jfc. SKAM, of course!still on the subject of media created by women - i watched Below Her Mouth today. i REALLY wanted to like it, but it's just soooooo terrible, jfc. Reply

That Jonas scene is perfect lol Reply

SKAM is so good Reply

