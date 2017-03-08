Meryl

27 (5) TV Shows Created by Women and Starring Women



- Broad City: created by and starring Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer
- Don't Trust the Bitch in Apartment 23: created by Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat), starring Krysten Ritter and Dreama Walker
- Good Girls Revolt (anyone watch this? Is it any good?): created by Dana Calvo
- Chewing Gum: created by and starring Michaela Coel
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: created by Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna, stars Bloom.


