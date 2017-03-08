27 (5) TV Shows Created by Women and Starring Women
27 Essential TV Shows Created by Women and Starring Women https://t.co/91UpmrJRKm #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/VJeuC9F3AX— IndieWire (@IndieWire) March 8, 2017
- Broad City: created by and starring Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer
- Don't Trust the Bitch in Apartment 23: created by Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat), starring Krysten Ritter and Dreama Walker
- Good Girls Revolt (anyone watch this? Is it any good?): created by Dana Calvo
- Chewing Gum: created by and starring Michaela Coel
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: created by Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna, stars Bloom.
SOURCE
also Chewing Gum
Edited at 2017-03-09 01:52 am (UTC)
Chewing Gum is crazy funny but omg never watch it while eating! Some parts of it is so unbelievably disgusting. Ewww!
Also missing from the list is WGN's Underground which is co-created by a woman which features strong female characters.
Edited at 2017-03-09 01:57 am (UTC)
They also cancelled Happy Endings so next to Fox, they're the shack of networks.
lady dynamite created by maria bamford/pam brady 🙏
weeds created by jenji kohan 🙏
weeds is prob on the list tho but i haven't looked yet lol
nurse jackie!!!!!
Edited at 2017-03-09 02:02 am (UTC)
have you ever tweeted maria? she's so cute and hilarious and responds/likes everyone's tweets lmao. i have an addiction to tweeting her about pugs.
YOU DO N. O T
CROSS
A SUGAHBAKAH. WOMEN.
s2 is coming!
eta: or not, still in limbo apparently welp
Edited at 2017-03-09 02:10 am (UTC)
still on the subject of media created by women - i watched Below Her Mouth today. i REALLY wanted to like it, but it's just soooooo terrible, jfc.