March 8th, 2017, 05:22 pm toddies Amazing video of Dita Von Teese's truly glamorous cat at LAX source 2 Aleister's (cat) instagramIs your cat glamorous & well-behaved, ONTD? Tagged: celebrity pets / animals, dita von teese, meow meow meow Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7171 comments Add comment
i know
One of my crazy relatives breeds Savannah cats, and they built a massive outdoor cage for the male. Apparently it like sprays people and tries to kill them so idk why they breed from it but okay.
there's a pregnant stray calico that takes her afternoon nap in front of my door around the time I get off work. I'm working on her trusting me so I can adopt one of her kittens and getting her spayed
a family friend recently adopted this kitty. he's missing radial bones in his legs.
Edited at 2017-03-09 01:50 am (UTC)
and this is my kitty
Edited at 2017-03-09 01:52 am (UTC)
Me.
My ridiculous cats would not even be a tiny fraction that well behaved