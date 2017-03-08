that's a good cat. my family's cat is a mean punk to everyone except for the one that feeds him & scoops his litter box. Reply

presh kitty. i love dita Reply

i'd like a cat but i'm low on money and i got a dog Reply

I hope that cat is on a leash. Cats have gotten lost in airports and died. Reply

i know i know Reply

lol not as bad as feline AIDS tho! lmao Reply

Yeah, idgaf how well-behaved your pet is, if an alarm goes off or it sees another animal it could be out of sight in 10 seconds. Reply

she's holding his leash Reply

the cat is on a leash. Still seems like it'd be better to have him in a carrier tho. Reply

It looks like the cat is also on a harness, which is even better since collar and leashes can be really dangerous for cats. Reply

i just got a kitten a couple months ago and he's is ruining my life, financially and emotionally... and i love it. Reply

Damn her luggage tho, I struggle trying to keep mine under the 23kg limit



One of my crazy relatives breeds Savannah cats, and they built a massive outdoor cage for the male. Apparently it like sprays people and tries to kill them so idk why they breed from it but okay. Reply

that is a hell of a lot of luggage for a traveling celebrity Reply

isn't she on tour rn? all those burlesque costumes & props must take up a lot of room. Reply

Savannahs are beautiful but they're a LOT to handle. They're more like wild animals than house cats. Reply

I love her and her wardrobe Reply

Shes so beautiful Reply

my cat used to have a male-model bitch face, but now that he's an only child he has become an adorable shit head 😻



there's a pregnant stray calico that takes her afternoon nap in front of my door around the time I get off work. I'm working on her trusting me so I can adopt one of her kittens and getting her spayed Reply

a family friend recently adopted this kitty. he's missing radial bones in his legs.



and this is my kitty



beauty Reply

I love pink noses on cats Reply

I love him Reply

Oh my gooooodddd! I saw an article about this cat and immediately wrote the shelter asking if he'd been adopted yet. I love hims. Reply

He looks like a cartoon character. I love how unimpressed he looks in that photo. "You're taking my photo again? Really? Really? Have you every thought about getting a hobby? Maybe knitting?" Reply

All I see is the 'Buy Me Brunch' sticker on the suitcase.



Me. Reply

omg i'm dying lmao Reply

That's adorable.



My ridiculous cats would not even be a tiny fraction that well behaved Reply

aw when he paws at her shoulder :( "mom, I don't like it up here" Reply

