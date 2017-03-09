deadpool

Emma Watson & Ian Somerhalder on Jimmy Kimmel live


-He talks a bit about the upcoming The Vampire Diaries series finale
-He talks about Nikki Reed
-He talks about some weird thing you get inside of if you want to concentrate or something, didn't listen that much
-He says America is a beautiful country


Are you excited about the fact that TVD will finally end?
-they show a clip of the snowball fight from Beauty and the Beast (ngl the clip was really funny)
-she talks about Celine Dion
-Her family doesn't give a fuck about movies
-She talks about Pretty woman, and Jimmy is like "how old were you when you were wishing to play a hooker?"
-Jimmy shows a clip of Emma mouthing Rupert's and Dan's lines from the first Harry Potter movie, and Emma says she would ruin takes doing it


Did you like the clip?



