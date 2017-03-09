Emma Watson & Ian Somerhalder on Jimmy Kimmel live
-He talks a bit about the upcoming The Vampire Diaries series finale
-He talks about Nikki Reed
-He talks about some weird thing you get inside of if you want to concentrate or something, didn't listen that much
-He says America is a beautiful country
Are you excited about the fact that TVD will finally end?
source
-they show a clip of the snowball fight from Beauty and the Beast (ngl the clip was really funny)
-she talks about Celine Dion
-Her family doesn't give a fuck about movies
-She talks about Pretty woman, and Jimmy is like "how old were you when you were wishing to play a hooker?"
-Jimmy shows a clip of Emma mouthing Rupert's and Dan's lines from the first Harry Potter movie, and Emma says she would ruin takes doing it
Did you like the clip?
source
Edited at 2017-03-09 12:40 am (UTC)
cute
I read some spoilers idk how true they are about Elena/Stefan
lmao they think beast is hotter than the human
THIS BEASTIALITY REALNESS I cannot lol
The only saving grace is it's such a Hermione thing to do.
oh & shut up @ emma watson
I find the difference of 11year old Emma and Emma today in interviews hilarious. The way she looks at Regis LOL. I want sarcastic and dry Emma back!
Edited at 2017-03-09 01:02 am (UTC)