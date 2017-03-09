Emma Watson & Ian Somerhalder on Jimmy Kimmel live

I know these two have nothing in common but the interviewer but I was asked to combine the two posts so the comments should be interesting lmfao Reply

lol i figured that was the case bc it was so random. i doubt many people will care about ian tho



Edited at 2017-03-09 12:40 am (UTC)

lmao yeah, i made the posts like two days ago or something and didn't read my emails and saw that I should combine the posts and i laughed because it's not about jimmy kimmel, he just happens to be interviewing them, but i wanted separate discussions lmfao Reply

They're both horrible actors. That's something at least Reply

ikr. Who does ONTD hate more. Reply

"she talks about Celine Dion"



cute Reply

yup, she's a stan Reply

good for her and her taste Reply

I am so happy that TVD is finally ending, i stopped watching after season 2, it became such a mess lmao I would laugh so hard if Stelena was endgame though Reply

Stefan just married Caroline so I don't see Stelena being endgame. Even though I shipped Stelena before I stopped watching shortly after Elena became a vampire or w/e lol. Reply

lmao i cannot believe he married Caroline barf



I read some spoilers idk how true they are about Elena/Stefan Reply

I used to love this show so much ....so depressing what happened to it. I remember watching the S2 premiere live and being so excited/pumped. Reply

She was so fucking cute as Hermione in film one and the hair was just right so I could totally see why they cast her. But then Goblet of Fire came along, the kiddy cuteness wore off and it's just downright painful how bad she and Dan were. Rupert was always good even when he was a glorified extra but ironically, he's the trio member the movies care about the least. Reply

rupert was the best background character ever cast tbh Reply

& ron is the best character bye Reply

i agree, sis, I love ron <3 Reply

i know it might seem like a minor thing, but i'm still upset about how they got rid of the bushy hair and tbh it wasn't even that bushy movie in the first two movies. Iirc emma hated her hair, which i rme, but i can't believe because of it, they got rid of one her major physical traits. that and the the robes were major pet peeves Reply

I feel like rupert was literally playing himself so.. lol Reply

http://www.vulture.com/2017/03/beauty-a nd-the-beasts-human-prince-is-always-a-l etdown.html





lmao they think beast is hotter than the human lmao they think beast is hotter than the human Reply

By the time Emma Watson’s Belle starts falling for him, his appearance is somewhere between a buffalo and a giant Leonberger — not great, but definitely doable



THIS BEASTIALITY REALNESS I cannot lol Reply

seriously i cannot with that article lmaooo Reply

Ugh to them both. Reply

I saw Ian recently at a Whole Foods in Louisiana and I was even behind him at the meat counter. He might have been high, I'm not sure. Also, he wears Stronghold denim jeans. Reply

That's just his pompous attitude lol Reply

Yeah he does have a weird vibe. He was really forward and confident. Reply

The HP outtake is so cringeworthy I have secondhand embarrassment for Watson. That is a shitty acting tick, the director would have to have the patience of a saint lol.



The only saving grace is it's such a Hermione thing to do. Reply

she was a kid, i don't think they minded that much :D i think it's cute tbh, i know she ruined takes but i doubt she ruined that many of them lmao it's such a Hermione thing to do, I agree lol Reply

I know, I can't believe that 10 year-old child with no previous acting experience had the nerve. So fucking unprofessional. Reply

LOL Reply

lmao Reply

lmaooo tell it Reply

lmao right Reply

lmao i kept looking at the three faces in that first video still tryna figure out which was emma. middle? Reply

Oh man at Emma mouthing Dan and Rupert's lines. That takes me back... Reply

ian somerhalder-- does he age???



oh & shut up @ emma watson Reply

lmao i know ppl hate him here and think he's ugly for some reason, but he's legit gorgeous to me still lmao he had a weird phase during season 3 of TVD but thank god, it didn't last long lmao Reply

I hate him and can admit he's good looking lol Reply

i think he's attractive but at times he can look hella creepy. Reply

I think he's gorgeous too and when I saw him in person I think I swooned. Too bad about his personality tho lol Reply

yes poorly Reply

I've never seen Emma do an interview. She's really cute! Reply

Omg what is this new "leave fast comment" thing Reply

what where??? Reply

On the mobile version, you can leave a comment w/o clicking the post now Reply

