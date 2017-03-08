mmtwist

Britney Spears Social Media Round-Up!



Britney Spears has had a fun couple of days, let's take a look at what the queen of Twitter & Instagram has been tweeting!


In honour of International Women's Day, Britney tweeted support for two of her fave artists! This is what feminism looks like!


Speaking of Beyonce, Britney promo'd her single "Hold Up" on the at home runway! Collaboration coming soon?



PLUS: Check out Britney working out & remaining humble!



