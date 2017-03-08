Britney Spears Social Media Round-Up!

Her runway shows were so cute. I was like "is this by demand of the designers or was she just in her closet one day like 'shit, I have a lot of clothes no one has ever seen.... RUNWAY SHOW?!'" because honestly, I'd believe either scenario.

Probably scenario 2. Reply

aww so cute! i love how she's always praising people she admires/things she likes. Reply

the white dress and black shoes outfit is SO cute. she looks like a doll, how can you not love her? Reply

Her regaining control of her Instagram has made me love her so much. She is so down to earth and is practically the only celebrity not drowning in perfectly planned pictures or sponsored posts. Reply

love that chezza icon sis <3 Reply

sponsored posts from high profile celebs kill me tbh Reply

That second runway look is classic Britney and I love it. Reply

So gorgeous! I hope she's happy and healthy Reply

yess @ her praising the Queen and Margaret or whatever her name is Reply

lol mte Reply

I'm so slow. I legit thought you were talking about Queen Elizabeth, and her sister Margaret at first.



Reply

Her runway posts are adorable. Glad to see she's living her best life. Reply

What are the chances of her releasing another single from Glory? I need Change Your Mind or Love Me Down please. Reply

Flawless choice but I dont think we're getting another one...She should just film a video (or two) herself and release that Reply

lmao I should edit her instagram posts into "If I'm Dancing" Reply

Her body looks amazing, and that white crop top outfit was so 2000 Britney. Lol



#JusticeForHerWeave though. Reply

what a cute post

idg her hair tho. the way it's step up makes no sense. Reply

I love her runway posts. Reply

omg that one stan is gonna combust Reply

I love this post! Good work op! Reply

You left out the one about her son going mom please... I laughed my ass off when I saw that. You generally left out momney op.



Maybe it's cause il always have a soft spot for her but her social media is so endearing to me Reply

Thread

