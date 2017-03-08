Britney Spears Social Media Round-Up!
Britney Spears has had a fun couple of days, let's take a look at what the queen of Twitter & Instagram has been tweeting!
In honour of International Women's Day, Britney tweeted support for two of her fave artists! This is what feminism looks like!
.@Madonna & @Beyonce... 2 of the many women who inspire me. Always fierce throughout their careers. Thank you for being amazing 💖 Happy #IWD pic.twitter.com/tJsqNhuvaV— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 8, 2017
Speaking of Beyonce, Britney promo'd her single "Hold Up" on the at home runway! Collaboration coming soon?
Another day, another runway 👠👠👠 pic.twitter.com/27LBSdf6lV— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 5, 2017
PLUS: Check out Britney working out & remaining humble!
Just another humble workout post 😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/wTwG1qwtIG— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 6, 2017
