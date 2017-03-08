March 8th, 2017, 06:20 pm kimmy_kun Tabloid Cover Wednesday Spicy Ratatouille with Orzo[Globe][The National Enquirer][OK!]White Chocolate Cream Pie with Hazelnut Crust1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 Tagged: tabloid cover wednesday Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4545 comments Add comment
Also, happy for Hoda.
isn't tr*mp friends with the person who owns the enquirer?
*Not saying rich white women don't have their own struggles, but I fucking hate that family, so they don't get any pity from me. I don't want to hear their fucking whining.
I love orzo so much. I could write a poem about how much I love it.
Edited at 2017-03-08 10:30 pm (UTC)
it would be so funny if they did get back together, maybe will get another one of these
k gorl
oh shit no Jake don't do it.
happy for hoda
someone find the charmed article and post it!!
oh my that's sad
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Also I need to try that kinda rice with my ratatouille, I usually eat it with plain white rice
Also o/t, what does it mean when your ex -who I blocked on all social media- starts viewing your LinkedIn account? Like you know I got the notification that you were looking - what are ya doing bro
Feedback OT
OT: is this jewelry something you would buy for yourself or as a gift for someone and what would you expect to pay for it? It's alpaca silver (nickel silver) and inlaid mother of pearl
http://imgur.com/nx87Nbo
http://imgur.com/ZreiIuH
Edited at 2017-03-09 12:42 am (UTC)