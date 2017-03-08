Jen dior

First Look at Jurassic World 2



The girl is believed to be nine-year-old Lucy from a casting call, but details about the character are unknown.

Bryce Dallas Howard tweeted this featuring the same girl:



Source

Bryce's Twitter
JW2 is set for June 2018. What role do you think she plays? Hopefully she won't be an annoying brat like the ones in thelast movie.
Tagged: ,