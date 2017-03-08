First Look at Jurassic World 2
So excited to show you this!! A first look of the new Jurassic adventure. #JW2 pic.twitter.com/U7eJRANXgg— JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) March 8, 2017
The girl is believed to be nine-year-old Lucy from a casting call, but details about the character are unknown.
Bryce Dallas Howard tweeted this featuring the same girl:
"Though she be but little, she is fierce!"— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) March 8, 2017
Inspired by this kind, intelligent, & inquisitive little lady. #iwd2017
Day 8#jurassicworld2 pic.twitter.com/9d0pLnZIeB
Source
Bryce's Twitter
JW2 is set for June 2018. What role do you think she plays? Hopefully she won't be an annoying brat like the ones in thelast movie.
All of the kids in the JP franchise are annoying except Lex and Timmy, sooo
The first JW was one of the biggest letdowns ever, so this new movie is just one big 'meh' from me.
Edited at 2017-03-08 10:25 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-09 12:46 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-09 01:06 am (UTC)
cash really makes the world go round uh
In the book the girl is so fucking annoying I was almost hoping they'd leave her behind.
Plus the kids inadvertently killed their evil grandpa so I loved them in the end
Last I heard about that was like 2015 tho so it deff could have changed
and I love them all, not even one bit of hate.