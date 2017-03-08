First Look at Jurassic World 2

$5 says the film is set like 10 years later and that's Bryce and Chris' daughter Reply

This was my first thought.

oh for sure.

She's actually a half dinosaur-half human hybrid Dr. Wu created, using DNA he stole from Claire

mte

lol ew

Dang I was hoping they wouldn't do that.

JW wasn't bad but it lacks the utter amazingness that was JP, I can watch that movie over and over again and it holds up everytime. I was just watching a bit of JW the other night and it's crazy how I feel like the special effects in JP were better even though that was 20 years ago.

This. The utter amazement of JP still sticks with me.

The thing I liked most about Jurrasic World was actually seeing 'the park'. I didn't care much about the actual 'story' happening. I was just like 'huh, this is really good, it looks like a real amusement park'.

mte





Overall I enjoyed Jurassic World, but it just did not have the same kind of tension that Jurassic Park had. It tried so hard to be completely action-packed that everything happened too quickly to create any kind of suspense or anticipation. Nothing in JW was comparable to the kitchen scene in JP.

I agree. I wanted to love this one but I wouldn't watch it ever again and Jurassic Park I can watch 500 times. I'm surprised there is a sequel. Like what is it even about.

Somebody had to have sold their soul to make JP as amazing as it is.

Mte. The van scene with the T. rex is probably my favorite scene in a movie ever.

I don't think anything could beat JP. Everything is still holds up so well, from the special effects to Jeff Goldblum's unnecessary sexiness.

I liked Jurassic World, but yeah, Jurassic Park has held up amazingly well and will hold up better than JW over time.

JW was underwhelming and too glossy if that makes sense

JW lacked Dr. Sattler, Dr. Grant and Ian Malcolm.

Lmao at the second gif

first gif is much excellent for international womens day, and everyday tbh

For real! Especially this eye scene which amazes me everytime I see it.

So true. Jurassic Park is so well-made in every aspect and Jurassic World didn't have any of those epic moments that made you gasp in awe.

JP was pure perfection so no other JP movie will ever live up to it. However I honestly think Jurassic World is better than JP2 or 3.

Hopefully she won't be an annoying brat like the ones in the last movie.



All of the kids in the JP franchise are annoying except Lex and Timmy, sooo



The first JW was one of the biggest letdowns ever, so this new movie is just one big 'meh' from me.





I agree with all of this comment

I hate dinosaurs and I hate cynical Hollywood cashgrabs so this is not my movie

JW was abysmal. It actually made me realize how bad of an actor Chris Pratt is. He needs to stick to comedies

The only good thing from JW was this:

Such an iconic film character

I just found out that Jimmy Buffet was the Margarita Man!

It's the truth

So important yass

This remains the cosplay at cons that made me laugh the most!





True icon of our times.

Me af, cause you know then damn margaritas were $20 a piece.





i wonder if this was scripted lol

Jurassic World was def entertaining but not particularly good. I'm still going to see this one, lol.

because Jurassic world is the fourth highest grossing film of all time?

seriously? wow i didn't know that! i just thought about the quality of the script/movie in general.

cash really makes the world go round uh



i hated jurassic world. i actually had a panic attack in the theater cuz it made me so sad to see all those cgi dinosaurs getttng killed. like when they kill the little babies at the petting zoo. lol it's making my throat close up even thinking abt it!!!!

The petting zoo getting attacked was sad, ngl, lol. I went 'aww' when the baby dino was dropped for being too heavy, lol

the poor baby dinos looked so disgruntled lmao.

I laughed so hard at that scene.

lol

I'm the last person to cry about there not being enough "consequences" in movies, but how is Bryce Dallas Howard's character not in prison for the rest of eternity?

I'm sure there's a lot of handwavy stuff about the employees signing liability waivers

The kids in the original Jurrasic Park were also annoying af. I wanted the dinosaur to kill them when they got stuck in the van.

They're less annoying than in the book.





It's been a minute since I read it but wasn't the girl younger? And they only changed the ages so Alex could have a crush on Allen?





Parent

same

What will this movie be about? You can't make me believe after so many dinosaur disasters they'd open another flipping park

I think people are expecting it to go the way of dinosaurs being used as weapons in the military





the jurassic world kids were so annoying. stupid motherfuckers running off and almost getting themselves killed.

Between this and The Lost World, I've come to terms with the fact that I just can't have a Jurassic Park that doesn't have Sam Neill in it. Doesn't work.

I can't waittttt I don't care how shitty they are sometimes I love each and every one of the Jurassic park movies lol

<3 this is basically the comment I was coming in here to make

THIS.



me too. they're almost comfort movies for me.

lmao same tbh. Jurassic World wasn't that good, objectively speaking, but I'm JP trash and I'll see them all. None of the sequels will ever touch the original though.

