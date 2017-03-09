First Look at Thor: Ragnarok
Your exclusive first look at #ThorRagnarok has officially arrived! Inside the new chapter of the @Marvel icon: https://t.co/KPxPHcSFb1 💪🔨 pic.twitter.com/G0i9QzoJA0— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 8, 2017
In Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization – at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk!
Thor: Ragnarok is set to be released on November 3, 2017.
but yah its serving "jamie lannister 80s boyband hair" teas
Maya Rudolph's "Key Change" song had me dying.
my flop heart wants to know what happens to loki
i wasn't prepared for this.
right click +save
What kind of Attitude Era WWF realness
Also, why do I feel like Thor vs Hulk will bring the plot to a screeching halt and exist solely because every boy has already done that with their toys but wants to see it with a million dollar budget to sell even more toys
The long hair distracted from his tiny eyes
I'm loving this 3 Marvel movies a year pace. It's completely insane but idc