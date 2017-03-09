First Look at Thor: Ragnarok

flop he cut his hair Reply

Thread

Link

Is this how the masses felt when Samson was being chained up post-Delilah coital? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thor is a fuckboy now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's even worse in the back tbh he has some shapes razored in like a 7th grader Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The short hair looks way too modern, imo Reply

Thread

Link

I'm really hoping it comes out of a situation where (in-universe) it's forcefully cut off and not just because he decided it was getting in the way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rumor has it that is was Hela that cut it off after imprisoning/torturing him



but yah its serving "jamie lannister 80s boyband hair" teas



Edited at 2017-03-08 10:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was that good? I saw it pop up on my Netflix but I didn't watch it... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved it, but I think it really depends on your comedic sensibilities.



Maya Rudolph's "Key Change" song had me dying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what is this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao what is that cover



my flop heart wants to know what happens to loki Reply

Thread

Link

He ran off with Taylor Swift and was never heard from again. D-: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just imagined loki in prison with the i <3 t.s. tshirt and i spat out my drink, thanks for the laughs bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh god i'm gonna be one of those people who defend the actor is not their character



i wasn't prepared for this. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That still breaks my heart. </3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In concept art shown at Hall H he's plotting with Jeff Goldblum at an 80's neon sci-fi looking club Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Planning the apocalypse I assume. Regardless of what I think of Tom now, I hope he's fun in this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oKAY, but where is the giant hat on Blanchett we were promised????? Reply

Thread

Link

so campy, I'm in. lmao @ "new hair" "yes, that's Cate Blanchett" taglines Reply

Thread

Link

best gif <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao love it. You should GIF Obi slicing Maul in half and shop 45's head onto it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Here for the only Ts that matter - Tessa and Taika. #THORWHO

Reply

Thread

Link



Liz, yet again, you prove your flawless taste. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I do like Thor, but these two are definitely the superior Ts, lbr. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm here for about 90% of the cast tbqh (although I do want Loki to be fun too). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're kidding me with that hair



What kind of Attitude Era WWF realness Reply

Thread

Link

I wish they would stop putting superheroes on like 10 covers per year. I'm so over those covers. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm unimpressed with Valkyrie's costume design--compare it to how many little details Sif's armor had for instance

Also, why do I feel like Thor vs Hulk will bring the plot to a screeching halt and exist solely because every boy has already done that with their toys but wants to see it with a million dollar budget to sell even more toys Reply

Thread

Link

Bc deep down in your heart, you know you are correct. Toys = $$$$$$$ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NO

The long hair distracted from his tiny eyes



Edited at 2017-03-08 10:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I hope Hela's good since I just might have to cosplay her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cate looks like another actress, but I can't figure out who Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks imo like that lady from Underworld or goth Liv Tyler Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she looks like caitriona balfe twin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Claire Forlani Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see shades of Eva Green in that picture. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks like Vera Farmiga to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't understand this art direction. It feels more Star Wars and The Hunger Games than Thor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love how colorful and vibrant it looks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It looks so cheep and uninspired :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love how one of the preview-sized pics is just Thor's crotch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the colors so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to quote my friend "what kind of basic ass shader did they put on thor's armor" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm happy Cate is Hela and not Amora cause I feel like I would have been really disappointed with that costume if she was Enchantress lol



I'm loving this 3 Marvel movies a year pace. It's completely insane but idc Reply

Thread

Link

How was Natalie Portman's character written out? She only agreed to two of the stand alone Thor movies, right? Thanks! Reply

Thread

Link