Jen dior

Gabourey Sidibe Has No Regrets about Weight-Loss Surgery



Last year, she got laproscopic bariatric surgery after she and her older brother were diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

Sidibe said, "I truly didn't want to worry about all the effects that go along with diabetes. I genuinely [would] worry all the time about losing my toes."

You can read more about her transformation in her memoir, This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare.

Source
Good for her. I wish she was styled better on Empire like she is in the source's right photo.
