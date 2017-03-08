Gabourey Sidibe Has No Regrets about Weight-Loss Surgery

that foundation mismatch is making me mad Reply

in which pic? it might be because of acanthosis nigricans from diabetes (causing the dark neck/contrast bw face and neck) but i could also just not be noticing it properly. Reply

honestly you can see it in both pics, i know her tone is warm but idk why these companies always make the pigment BRIGHT orange Reply

mte it's so orange



so many dark foundations just go more orange instead of getting a cooler shade range Reply

Congrats, sis! Her friendship with Jussie is so cute.



Edited at 2017-03-08 09:32 pm (UTC) Reply

i love this cheesy song! season 1 was such a fun train wreck then bc of all the success it took itself too seriously after that



andre is still daddy Reply

Agreed on all points! Reply

I miss season 1 too!



I also just really want Andre to sing already. He has a good voice, they are wasting his talent. Reply

when is this show coming back? was it cancelled? Reply

RIP the first season vibe. We hardly knew ye Reply

i love this song Reply

so the "here's the kind of song where a man loves a man" part is not in the official version? now it makes sense how kids have heard it on the radio, smh Reply

Good for her. Feeling healthy is the main thing Reply

This has little to nothing to do with Gabourey, but I wish binge eating disorder was more widely recognized as being a legit ED. Reply

Same. I actually don't tell people I am in treatment for it because it just gets laughed off as something we all do. :( Reply

I'm sorry sis <3 amazing you're in recovery. People are dumb. Reply

people who think it's cute to say ~* i eat my feelings*~ and ~i totally binged today, i ate a cheeseburger~ or ~ i feel like being fat today~



i feel you, boo. Reply

I'm so sorry bb. I hope your treatment goes well and you find strength and healing <3



I've only recently come to realise/accept that I have an ED rather than just thinking I needed to be more self-controlled (self-control which actually ironically started my ED in the first place...ugh). I have no intention of telling anyone because it's not seen as serious by the UK medical system, and because I know my family would laugh at me. It's shocking how people view binge-eating as a moral failing rather than a physical symptom of an eating disorder. Reply

I am so sorry, not only because of your disorder but also because people laugh it off. It is a real thing that should be taken seriously. Reply

If you don't mind me asking, what kind of treatment are you doing? I've been trying to figure out a solution for my own BED and I have shitty insurance, so I'm not sure what's available to me. Reply

Parent

oh yeah for sure Reply

Binge-ing, itself, needs to be recognized as a legit problem/disorder. I've seen so many alcoholics/addicts who justify their behavior by reasoning they only do it a few times a week, same with eating, exercising, sex, etc. Reply

I feel like I have this .... :/ Reply

I feel you, sis. People think it's so easy to not use food as medicine but when you have an unhealthy relationship with food, binge eating really feels like the drug you need to make yourself feel better. Reply

seriously tho. like it's just as dangerous as any other. Reply

Yeah i feel like i need to actually see someone about this tbh lol. Like a lot of the time i feel like i literally cannot control myself re: food?? Like i'll start the day "ok you don't need to eat a massive 3 ppls worth of McDonalds or whatever tonight, obviously" but then i'll just..do it anyway? It's like i can feel myself go on autopilot almost and just zombie up to the counter/ubereats and order?!?! It all makes me feel pretty helpless tbh, most of the time i feel powerless to stop myself. From buying and eating food. So ridiculous. And stupid bc it's not heroin or some shit lololol. Reply

I say this all the time, I totally agree. Reply

So true. People need to be more aware of its prevalence and treatment options. Some people don't even realize that it is a disorder they can seek help for. Reply

You just described my late teens/early 20s. Reply

*hugs* i feel u bb. i struggle with binge eating too sometimes. like idk if i qualify as a binge eater but my habits aren't great and so i guess i am one. Reply

Yeah, I've been in treatment 3x for alcoholism and even in those settings I haven't been comfortable saying it- like I feel like I'm just fat and disgusting and need to stop eating, even though I can recognize the addiction and the behavior because it mirrors my alcohol use so much :/ Reply

same. as someone who struggled with anorexia and BED, people took the latter far less seriously. "we all overeat sometimes" etc. but both fucked with my life completely. Reply

honestly, it's so hard to control binge eating when i get any sort of negative emotion, it's like i switch off... Reply

i didn't know it wasn't recognized as such until my sister said she had it and was laughed off by my dad tbh. i thought everyone knew binge-ing and purging was part of an ED. Reply

I have BPD and binge eating became one of my "self destructive" symptoms when I gave up drinking. It's such an embarrassing thing to deal with because the solution seems obvious but it just... doesn't work? :( Reply

My sister has OSFED with binge/restrict cycles (some have told her it's technically bulimia) and it's been going on for 10 years. She's never been significantly underweight but her weight cycles like crazy. Her new therapist told her she should do inpatient but like...she has to work to afford her insurance, so idk how that's supposed to work :( Reply

She looks great!!!! Reply

By the end, she was my favorite character. Reply

damn, that was harsh. Reply

as long as she's happy and healthy Reply

Good for her for taking care of her health, anyone who criticizes her can fuck off.



At least she didn't do it for laziness reasons and get that lipo like trisha patatas



Edited at 2017-03-08 09:39 pm (UTC) Reply

"At least she didn't do it for laziness reasons"



My father has a friend who did that. She would NOT change her eating habits after she fully healed. She eventually stretched her stomach again and gained the weight back she lost. Reply

Lol that sounds like my cousin. She's had a least 3 procedures done.

aren't doctors against that? my understanding is that a doctor should tell you you're a candidate for bariatric surgery. A lot of people bounce right back into their old weight because if you don't change your eating and exercising habits after the surgery, then it's all for none. That's why going into therapy is also important when having that surgery in particular. Reply

there was a youtuber that had weight loss surgery, and then had a ton of various skin removal + lipo procedures on top of that. what really irked me though was that she promoted unhealthy weight loss methods on her twitter in the past (basically mentioned how she only drank orange juice to lose weight), and in the video was all 'well i don't agree with diets...i don't think they're healthy'. like...i doubt all of that surgery is healthy either?



she also seems to have unhealthy eating habits now and is constantly drinking starbucks. Reply

I dont think Trisha knows how weight gain goes after lipo. The fat usually does not go back to where it was taken out but does go to strange places it would not have before. I have seen it go to peoples' necks and their lower arms and legs after surgery. Also like not the fupa region but higher on the stomach. If she keeps up with the mukbangs and her general binge eating then this is not going end well for her. Reply

DM is no joke and amputee patients are the saddest thing. To see them lose a tip, then a finger, another and so on... Reply

Weight Loss Surgery is iffy to me because you still have to get to the root of the problem or you'll gain it back. Reply

I wish candidates were always provided with therapy. Reply

Agreed, I wouldn't do it but I think if you're so overweight (like those people on my 600 lb life) then it seems necessary since they're close to death and need that boost. But yeah it will never stick without hard work and determination. I hope she can stick with it. Reply

Those people are life and death so I get it but I see people getting it at 200 lbs now and I personally don't agree with it. Put that money toward a therapist Reply

u have a point fur sure but with all its problemz it still has better patient outcomes than diet/exercise intervention Reply

I don't understand why she didn't get a gastric bypass instead. Reply

I was reading an article about it recently, and apparently one of the side effects of the surgery is that it actually changes people's bio-chemistry/hunger levels. They still had a lot to follow up on afterward, but that generally, they weren't as hungry or craved the things they used to crave. Reply

people love their bandaid approach to health Reply

I agree. I mean like you've said sometimes that initial intervention is needed for people who are higher on the scale. And I hate to sound judgemental but I just wish for people on the non extreme end of the spectrum were helped with therapy alongside their wls. My friend got approved for a wls but I seriously don't understand how with what her weight was. People always says it's unethical therefore or doesn't happen but if you look through the wls tag on Instagram I see more people get it who are not on the heavier side of the spectrum. My friend also has a weight loss instagram where she likes to say all natural no pills or gimmicks but fails to mention her wls. Reply

yup, this happened to my sister. Reply

I was going to say the same.



She's probably going to have a few procedures going forward, like getting rid of excess skin



Edited at 2017-03-08 10:28 pm (UTC) Reply

My sister had the surgery over ten years ago and has kept off the weight. She also made a lot of changes in her personal life and I think that helped more than the surgery. Reply

The surgery itself can help with the root of the problem, because you have to go on the a strict diet in recovery. Most people are successful with it. Reply

That's true for any regimen though. You get people who lose weight through diet but then have disordered eating, the people who use exercise but then become roided out, the people who can only lose weight if they make everyone in their family do it with them, etc. Reply

honestly I started to follow a fb group about Weight Loss Surgery out of curiosity and people were fucking crazy. They had terrible habits and did the surgery because it was the easiest and quickest solution Reply

I mean true but any personal intervention is really just misplaced blame imo. Obesity is about so much more than just food, it's about environment, availability and the industry. If we care as a society then we need to address those predispositions first. Reply

mteeee. i don't know enough about the specifics but changing eating habits enough to make something like that stick/in general is really hard when you start with having a problem Reply

for a lot of people it is like putting a band aid on a bullet hole. I think food addiction is the most difficult to treat b/c you NEED to eat food, it would be like telling a heroin addict that they can only do a tiny bit of heroin every day. Reply

i totally agree. but it does sound like her relationship to food has changed Reply

i mean doctors can only do so much to ensure you're ready for the repercussions Reply

Cool. I hope she's happy and healthy. Reply

Wishing her the best of luck. Weight battles are a bitch. I've been on a plateau for months but today finally hit -80 lbs! Reply

Thank you bb! Reply

eugh i've been fucking up too. i lost 40 pounds last year but then moved back home and i've put on 20. i'm in a real binge period of my life. i recognize that my eating is fully based on anxiety/emotion and not on hunger so i'm really trying to change the way i look at food. i also have ADHD so i'm in a constant search of stimulation and food just happens to be GREAT for that. Reply

Congrats! I'm down 70lbs but still have like 50 more to go. Reply

I've read so many conflicting things about weight loss surgery but I'm glad it worked for her. Reply

Good for her. I wish her the best in terms of recovery. My younger sister had gastric bypass surgery at 19 (9 years ago), and since then she has had so many major complications from it - ulcers, part of her intestine dying, holes in her intestines, regular blood in her stool and puke, gastric cancer and many more. It makes me sad because she got the surgery to help her feel happy about her body, but now she's even unhappier about her body. Reply

ugh that's so sad Reply

Oh my god, I am so sorry. Is there anything they can do?? Reply

I'm so sorry to hear that.



My doctor recommended surgery. I am about 80lbs overweight, which shocks anyone I tell, because I'm very tall so the weight is proportioned evenly in my body, but I refuse to get surgery. I need to do it on my own, because I've done it before and I can do it again. I'm also terrified of the complications. I told my doctor to never suggest it again unless I was physically unable to get out of my bed, which is drastic, but still. Reply

Have you tried WW? It's been awesome for me. I always recommend it. Reply

I'm so sorry to hear that. Honestly I wish this was talked about more because so many people just are not aware of things like this. Reply

Holy shit, that's awful. I'm so sorry she's had such awful side effects. Those are reasons I would never do it. So scary. Reply

I'm so sorry to hear this. Wishing your sister the best. Reply

My cousin is a WL surgeon and doesn't do bariatric surgery anymore for these reasons. He said there are just too many risks involved and the sleeve is less risk, also now he takes out more lap bands than he puts in. Reply

A co-worker of mine nearly died after having the laparoscopic band put in. It perforated her stomach and she went into septic shock. She had already lost 100 pounds, but the doctors had to remove the band and she gained it all back.



I've known two other people who had the same surgery. One lost all the weight (over 100 pounds) within 9 months and then slowly gained it all back again over the next 7 or 8 years. The other died 3 months after the surgery of massive heart failure (most likely caused by years of morbid obesity taking its toll - he was losing weight rapidly but it was just too late). Reply

Omg that's so sad. I hope she's ok. Reply

I work in the operating room and I have seen too many complications from gastric bypass to ever consider having it. :/ Reply

Waiting for the fat Tumblr girls to start attacking her. Reply

lol same Reply

My first thought , the fanatic HAES crowd is going to eat her alive . Reply

