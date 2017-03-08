Gabourey Sidibe Has No Regrets about Weight-Loss Surgery
Last year, she got laproscopic bariatric surgery after she and her older brother were diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.
Sidibe said, "I truly didn't want to worry about all the effects that go along with diabetes. I genuinely [would] worry all the time about losing my toes."
You can read more about her transformation in her memoir, This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare.
Good for her. I wish she was styled better on Empire like she is in the source's right photo.
so many dark foundations just go more orange instead of getting a cooler shade range
andre is still daddy
I also just really want Andre to sing already. He has a good voice, they are wasting his talent.
i feel you, boo.
I've only recently come to realise/accept that I have an ED rather than just thinking I needed to be more self-controlled (self-control which actually ironically started my ED in the first place...ugh). I have no intention of telling anyone because it's not seen as serious by the UK medical system, and because I know my family would laugh at me. It's shocking how people view binge-eating as a moral failing rather than a physical symptom of an eating disorder.
At least she didn't do it for laziness reasons and get that lipo like trisha patatas
My father has a friend who did that. She would NOT change her eating habits after she fully healed. She eventually stretched her stomach again and gained the weight back she lost.
she also seems to have unhealthy eating habits now and is constantly drinking starbucks.
I dont think Trisha knows how weight gain goes after lipo. The fat usually does not go back to where it was taken out but does go to strange places it would not have before. I have seen it go to peoples' necks and their lower arms and legs after surgery. Also like not the fupa region but higher on the stomach. If she keeps up with the mukbangs and her general binge eating then this is not going end well for her.
She's probably going to have a few procedures going forward, like getting rid of excess skin
My doctor recommended surgery. I am about 80lbs overweight, which shocks anyone I tell, because I'm very tall so the weight is proportioned evenly in my body, but I refuse to get surgery. I need to do it on my own, because I've done it before and I can do it again. I'm also terrified of the complications. I told my doctor to never suggest it again unless I was physically unable to get out of my bed, which is drastic, but still.
I've known two other people who had the same surgery. One lost all the weight (over 100 pounds) within 9 months and then slowly gained it all back again over the next 7 or 8 years. The other died 3 months after the surgery of massive heart failure (most likely caused by years of morbid obesity taking its toll - he was losing weight rapidly but it was just too late).