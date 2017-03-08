Shadowhunters - Winter Finale, 2B Airdate Announced, and Javi Muñoz from Hamilton Stans

Madzie is the cutest!! Reply

Thread

Link

she really is, i hope she's back for the 2nd half of the season, magnus and alec can co-parent 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank god a post! im finally caught up and i cant believe they did me so dirty w raphael/izzy that barely lasted 2 eps Reply

Thread

Link

I hope there is more Izzy/Raphael in 2B tbhhhhhhh because they have AMAZING chemistry. That Tamale date night!!!



Also Jace and Maia have the best chemistry of literally anyone on this show. Who ever guessed THAT would happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like whenever they set up 2 ppl to hate/not like each other they always end up having the most chemistry lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The cast seemed so awkward in that FB live video lol. Matthew is just standing off to the side not giving a single fuck. Reply

Thread

Link

They're so great in vids NORMALLY although Matthew is forever gazing off into the distance thinking of cows and flowers and clouds, then coming out with existential commentary or goofing with Isaiah/Harry/Dom. He's always relatively quiet in group situations whereas on his own or with just one other person he's like talking talking talking and most of it is hilarious nonsense or in-depth sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have been waiting for this post all day. <3



I didn't fully realize we were getting a winter hiatus (it's practically Spring!) so I finished the ep and curled into fetal position. I hate waiting so long for new eps.



I was glad to see Maya back but still pissed at Luke for being so bias and a dick to her. Madzie remains the cutest.



I still don't trust Aldertree even if he has some prohibited tragic love story. Seriously, everyone has one in this show to look sympathetic. (Lydia, anyone?) Writers, there are other ways to make a character's actions and decisions reasonable that doesn't go back to some tragic love story.



Not gonna lie, in the middle of the 'what the fuck' I said when Valentine cut Simon's throat, I also kinda rejoiced. #sorrynotsorry



Luke and Jace being all worried about a 2 against 4 battle and Izzy shows up and defeats them all on her own while all drained from the lack of yin fen. QUEEN. Her weapon is still my fave and the coolest on the show.



I wished we got more Raphael/Izzy because I really got pulled into it. Maybe there's hope for it.



I'm kinda annoyed Valentine let himself be so easily defeated despite that genius plan regarding the Soul Sword but I guess he has a backup plan in you-know-who. No doubt he was the one carrying the sword at the end.



I'm sad I can't do my weekly reminder of DNA testing but thank god Valentine cleared that up. Even if I feel Clary won't really believe it. Oh well.



I hope this isn't the last Shadowhunters' post 'till the show starts. I really like these posts and everyone in it. <3



Edited at 2017-03-08 09:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I was waiting to get home from work allllll day to submit it!!



Maia needs to drag Luke six ways from sunday and claim the Alpha position of pack tbqh so they can be taken care of, and Luke can focus on his kids.



I was like "yasssss KILL HA!" when Valentine cut up Simon lmao. SORRY ALBERTO.



I hope too about Raphael/Izzy! They had great chemistry and really really worked well together in scenes. I was into it, they were cute!



And lmao yes I'M SURE THAT WAS YOU-KNOW-WHO WITH THE SWORD.



I promise i'll be making periodic Shadowhunters posts in the hiatus! Any time we get anything properly juicy or promos or such. Not letting down my ShadowFam! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maya deserves the Alpha position and it better happen in 2B. She's a queen. Luke still acts and lives too much as a Shadowhunter and forgets his priorities as Alpha. I know he didn't particularly ask for that position but it's his and he has to think of his pack first, even if I do love him being Clary's father basically.



I'm not losing hope over Raphael/Izzy. I'll take it over Simon/Izzy every day tbh.



Aw yes, new future posts! <3 I like the nice group we have on these posts, it's why I wait for them all week. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The downworlders loitering one looks good :) Reply

Thread

Link

like dammnnnnn @ that row of fine-ass men tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

* The show still has a problem of what to do with non-Clary/Jace characters. Alec was thrown into an elevator, then Aldertree fought some mooks, had a plan and went to the roof... Only it didn't work at all, then Izzy came to fight some mooks (weak from her drug addiction, still beats 4 guys, when will your faves?). That's about it for their contribution.



* Madzie is adorable, girl might need some serious counseling for killing people, but I trust Magnus to keep an eye on her (he was adorable with her and I also always love his scenes with Clary).



* Malec 'I love you' was nice, but I still have a problem with them not feeling much like a couple, outside of big declarations/moments. More casual and loving touching would be nice, as well as a PG-13 sex scene like Jace got and Climon got.



* I'm glad Dot is safe and maybe recovering.



* So people say Simon is a Daywalker- a vampire who can be out during the day? Cool, I wasn't sure if almost draining Jace cured him or something. Also, more Jace-Simon Bro moments please.



* Raphael, my sweet ace son. He was dead wrong hiding Izzy's phone though. I was so sure he died with those downworlders and was ready to rage about telling me he's ace just to kill him off. So relieved he's alive.



* Is Izzy's drug storyline officially over? Please?



* I don't care about Aldertree's sob story, dude enjoyed torturing Raphael for no reason, I'm not buying him as protecting downworlders.



* Thankfully the fake sibling plot can now be put to rest. I get why Jace might not tell her, but Clary deserves to know the truth, regardless with what it does for Clave or Climon.



* Maia did not drag Luke enough. And he continues to be a pointless flop- what exactly did he contribute this episode, besides giving me naked!Isaiah? He didn't even last a second with Valentine, Simon lasted longer second time around (I liked seeing him voosh around with a sword).



* What did Clary's rune do?



* Here for Sebastian I guess? Maybe he'll be a more compelling villain than Valentine. Also, father of the year if he doesn't care at all that his actual son with demon blood would die as well, but considering he didn't even blink at causing Jocelyn's demise, I don't expect much from him in that department.



* That's all I got.







Edited at 2017-03-08 09:50 pm (UTC) This episode was much better than previous ones. Reply

Thread

Link

Izzy is a fucking queen and ia @ all malec points.



I think since Jace's blood is pure angel, that made Simon a daywalker? I haven't read the books so lol



I think Clary's rune de-activated the Soul Sword so it can't kill Downworlders unless it's activated again... but just a guess

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Izzy is indeed a fucking queen and deserves a better storyline than the never ending drug addiction one.



Well, they haven't gone into the show about Jace's special snowflake blood (to match Clary's) but yes, that's what I assume. And I guess it's permanent? I thought maybe temporary, but I guess book readers would know more.



Ah, ok. She just did a rune, dropped the sword and mystery figure picked it up, so it was hard for me to even figure out what she did, but that makes sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

IA IA IA about Malec not being like idk more 'natural' and casual and loving outside of these big ~moments~. I hope now that they're filming 2B and there has been all this clapback from the fans to Todd, that they start to actually address and change this.

If it remains like this DESPITE the fan outcry... that'll be majorly side-eye worthy for them.



Simon is a 'Daylighter' yep, thanks to Jace's purer Angel blood.



I was SUURRREEE Raphael had been killed off then!!!! Like I was all #SHOOK by them doing something that daring, even for a midseason finale.

Him hiding the phone was fucked up though like wth. If Magnus found out that Raphael had hid Izzy's phone and prevented her from helping Alec, there'd be serious shit going down.



Something is sketchy with Aldertree, i'm sure of it now. That entire time he and Alec were getting to the roof and he was trying to put his code in I was SURE it was a fake plot and he was pulling the wool over Alec's eyes and about to double cross him and be a Valentine plant or something.



Maia should be Alpha tbh. Flat out she should be.



Clary's rune de-activated the sword I feel. It seemed to like 'power down'. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol how implausible is it for the greatest warlock in Brooklyn to be immobilized by simply holding... his... hands................................ Reply

Thread

Link

OMFG I WAS SO PISSED THAT WAS SO FUCKING STUPID



also like... they were holding his wrists so just shoot fire out of your palms or something?? Jesus Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was lauggghinnggggg like come on now. RIDICULOUS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does Javi really stan for Clary and Simon?

What a disappointment. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao I was like JAVI NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! Stick to singing and dancing and being hot and fan-friendly and important representation ty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And I kind of want to put off watching this episode as much as I can so hiatus will feel shorter tbh lol Reply

Thread

Link

Weirdly glad I have a million exams, clinical assessments, group projects, essays, portfolio reviews and 20 million other things between now and then. IT'LL MAKE THE TIME GO FASTER. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel conflicted wrt this ep because on one hand it cleared my skin and made me so happy but i'm also pressed af Reply

Thread

Link

Why pressed bb?



It was a massive improvement over the last few eps I thought! Still the Maia/Luke stuff is bothersome, and a few other bits too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is this show surprisingly good like riverdale or is it so-bad-its-good like the vampire diaries



aka is this worth watching Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i'm probably not exactly an unbiased opinion as the OP who convinced soooo many people here this show is worth watching, but i'd say the latter? It's cheesy in part, and the acting often leaves a lot to be desired (in season 1 at least - they all massively improved for season 2), but it's entertaining and light and colourful, and the cast are all adorable and good looking, and there are main POC and LGBTQ characters, including an interracial m/m relationship featuring a bisexual MOC as like the main pairing of the show basically.



If you get into it, bear with the first 6 episodes of season 1 - it DOES get better!!! The first 6 just took some getting through really as they found their feet.



Whereas personally I find Riverdale incredibly boring. It took me 5 days to get through the first episode, I kept losing interest and stopping :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first half of season one is so bad it's good, then it gets genuinely good but still campy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

#STOPCLIMON2017



Need my babies Clace to get their shit together. Jace owes it to her to tell her the truth. He's gonna get shit for keeping it from her.



Malec... oh, Malec. Love y'all but that acting in the 'I love you' scene... ugh. Alec should have been more desperate. Magnus should have been more reassuring. MATT, DO YOU HAVE MORE THAN 2 FACIAL EXPRESSIONS? Also as other people have said, I need more subtle couple-y moments. Hold hands, have arms around each other, touch each other's arms, peck hello/goodbye, literally anything.



RIP in peace Raphael/Izzy and may we never see you again. Reply

Thread

Link

I support #STOPCLIMON2017, even if I'm not a Clace shipper, Climon is just so wrong. He actually had decent chemistry with Maia, Simon should just go for it and never glance in Izzy's direction either.



Clary deserved the truth, regardless of shipping, even if in his mind he's being noble and not ruining things for Climon or something.



Matt is not the best actor, he never was, but I was ok with the 'I love you' scene (then again, I only saw it once, maybe I missed something). Matt is only good with suppressed emotions, anything 'louder' than that and it comes off as 'off'.



I actually liked the Raphael/Izzy chemistry, even if he's not shit for hiding her phone and the drug storyline is messed up for both of them. If they're sober and want to give it a go, I won't complain. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Still think they shoulda had Jace keep his British accent. Reply

Thread

Link

I really hope Sebastian turns out much more interesting villain than Valentine. Valentine was a pretty boring character/villain, he was just.. there.



Raphael being bisexual caught me totally off guard, I was in disbelief while watching the scene lol.



Malec scene was cute, but I can't help but feel that they are giving us all these crumbs in the form of ~*big revelations*~ instead of quality time/progression of the relationship as any other straight couple would get. :/



Omg that scene in the hallway.. Those guys struggling to breathe, lmao I died.



I'm gonna miss the show, it was a fun hour each week. Reply

Thread

Link

Raphael was asexual, not bisexual. I've seen so many tumblr posts calling him "my ace son" for so long now that it somehow seemed like a foregone conclusion, especially with Emeraude talking about how we'd see a new sexuality revealed in the midseason finale, or something to that effect.



but I can't help but feel that they are giving us all these crumbs in the form of ~*big revelations*~ instead of quality time/progression of the relationship as any other straight couple would get. :/



That is PRECISELY what is going on :((((



I'll keep making posts now and again during the hiatus! But ia when is June tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

- I cannot believe how in the span of 2-3 episodes I've gone from liking Clary a lot to being sick of her, lmao. The episode was FOR SURE better than the previous one but, my GOD, we GET IT SHE IS SPECIAL, NOW PLEASE MOVE ALONG.

- No, but for real. WHEN will the show realize she isn't perfect? For all the garbage (white) savior bullshit when it comes to downworlders she SURE has a SUPER easy time bossing Magnus around. PLEASE. I am done with how these (white) people just go to Magnus to demand shit.

- To say NOTHING of the fact that the only reason why she actively wanted Jace and Simon to find Madzie was only because she didn't want to die! which is fine, except--were you really okay with leaving Madzie, a CHILD, with your psychopathic father, Clary? REALLY?

- Why am I surprised, though. She has treated Dot like garbage lmao. Luke ain't shit for doing the same thing, too.

- That was a good Malec moment. Now PLEASE give me Magnus' side of things. I need to see him DO things outside of Alec.

- Which reminds me that I NEED to see Alec be there for Magnus the same way Magnus has been there for him since the START.

- David Castro and Maia's actress (forgot her name :[) are soooo good. I'm impressed.

- Jade Hassoune was not this good in season 1, was he? I've been loving his delivery and physicality as Meliorn which makes me think that he was just badly directed before.

- Will we get to see Izzy's recovery in season 2B????

- This show will only be truly great the day it ditches the shadowhunters and focuses on the Downworlders, which will never happpen, soooooooo.

- I still can't believe this show has made me care about JACE.

Reply

Thread

Link