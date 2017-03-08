Authors support bookshop that concealed titles by men for Women's History Month

That's a really awesome idea, but really depressing. Reply

90% of the books I read are written by women, but it's not until I'm somewhere reading the recommendations of others that I realize how little female authors are read/recommended (beyond the Big Names) Reply

Yeah, when I noticed the same when I decided to read more books by women. It took a little more effort at first, but I have a pretty good backlog now, and I'm not wasting my time on male authors whose writing just pisses me off. I love the idea of turning the spines around to highlight the gap *and* the works of women authors. Reply

I find Goodreads helps SO much with finding female authors. Reply

same, i made that resolution 3ish yearz ago n I am still going through the backlog. Now fur fiction I'm not interested unless itz written by a woman n has a woman as the main character.



women are superior writers anyway Reply

wow that really shows the literary gender gap. one of my Spanish literature professors was talking about how poetry is dominated by males and how she is trying to get more female authors recognized. she was the only woman on poetry discussion panel. Reply

MRA's are the worst.



Also I definitely read more women writers than male writers, but it's still depressing to look at the stats and realize that white men are consistently reviewed more, given more promotion, recommended more and win more awards. Reply

"What do you think of this display, ONTD?"



obviously i think it's sexist against men, how dare you not give them attention in a male dominated field for 1 whole month. think about how many sales they'll lose from people who are too lazy to turn books over. Reply

How many women writers have written under male pen names for centuries, this is Ifor a month fcking deal with it. Reply

This. I mean, J.K. Rowling chose to abbreviate her name because I believe someone in the publishing world told her she would get noticed more if her pen name was ambiguous/people thought J.K. was a man. Reply

iirc it was because some idiot thought male children were less likely to want to read a book by a woman.



a) v. revealing that the original demo of HP was thought to be boys. Or that attracting male audiences was more important to the publisher than females.



b) way to go projecting your own misogyny on (mostly) innocent children, asshole! Reply

even today literally the only time it's advantageous to have a female pen name is in romance/erotica



whiiiiich pretty much speaks for itself Reply

I think it works out that I read more women than men but it's probably a pretty close split. I do make the effort to read books by women but I also read classics all the time and that area is one where women were underrepresented. (At least no one is making money off those) My modern reads are like three quarters women. Reply

i love how fucking mad some men get about international women's day. SEETHE YOU LESSER HOS!



not that i really gave much of a shit before, but 2016 really made me stop even that ounce of fucks given about what men think, about apologizing for my own damn mind, for doing anything for someone that's not me. if people (men) are mad about that, there's the door. bye bitch. i'm sick of the double standards abd misogyny. Reply

I try to remember that men are and have always been trash. Reply

i don't have to remember that, because they remind me every time they open their fucking mouths Reply

fascist? lol they can keep crying



edit: i'd like to add that i think this is great :)



Edited at 2017-03-08 09:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Dope idea. I would love for a bookstore near me to do something like this for writers of color as well. Reply

I saw this and think it's awesome. Now if we did that for books written by white people... Reply

also i know that jk rowling has her problems but goddamn, she has been slaying twitter today. Reply

That's a really ingenious idea. I like it. Reply

