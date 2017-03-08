Authors support bookshop that concealed titles by men for Women's History Month
Here’s what a bookstore would look like with no male authors https://t.co/upzG8UDwEj pic.twitter.com/klYahDYEko— The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) 7 de março de 2017
Loganberry Books is an indie bookstore in Cleveland, Ohio. To illustrate the gender gap in fiction during Women's History Month, they shelved all of the books by men backwards (i.e. with the spine facing the wall).
Harriett Logan, the bookstore’s founder and owner, said: “We are in essence not just highlighting the disparity but bringing more focus to the women’s books now, because they’re the only ones legible on the shelf.”
MRAs immediately began crying on twitter, calling the bookshop and its owner "fascist", "petty", "hateful" and "sexist", but famous authors vocally supported the display.
Piper Kerman is the author of Orange is the New Black
Ingenious. @loganberrybooks #Cleveland https://t.co/uyH2XOXLb1— Piper Kerman (@Piper) 7 de março de 2017
Celeste Ng is the author of the best-selling Everything I Never Told You
That's the bookstore in my home town! Yay @loganberrybooks! https://t.co/3RNzsuTCgW— Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) 6 de março de 2017
Sandhya Menon is a YA writer and the author of When Dimple Met Rishi
@alanawhitman @loganberrybooks This is incredibly powerful.— Sandhya Menon (@smenonbooks) 8 de março de 2017
Joe Hill is a best-selling horror writer and the son of Stephen King
Wouldn't it be interesting to try this with your own TBR pile for a while? Might try it with mine. https://t.co/fVPX4kpm0Z— Joe Hill (@joe_hill) 7 de março de 2017
90% of the books I read are written by women, but it's not until I'm somewhere reading the recommendations of others that I realize how little female authors are read/recommended (beyond the Big Names)
women are superior writers anyway
Also I definitely read more women writers than male writers, but it's still depressing to look at the stats and realize that white men are consistently reviewed more, given more promotion, recommended more and win more awards.
obviously i think it's sexist against men, how dare you not give them attention in a male dominated field for 1 whole month. think about how many sales they'll lose from people who are too lazy to turn books over.
a) v. revealing that the original demo of HP was thought to be boys. Or that attracting male audiences was more important to the publisher than females.
b) way to go projecting your own misogyny on (mostly) innocent children, asshole!
whiiiiich pretty much speaks for itself
not that i really gave much of a shit before, but 2016 really made me stop even that ounce of fucks given about what men think, about apologizing for my own damn mind, for doing anything for someone that's not me. if people (men) are mad about that, there's the door. bye bitch. i'm sick of the double standards abd misogyny.
edit: i'd like to add that i think this is great :)
Edited at 2017-03-08 09:52 pm (UTC)
