ranveer

Authors support bookshop that concealed titles by men for Women's History Month


Loganberry Books is an indie bookstore in Cleveland, Ohio. To illustrate the gender gap in fiction during Women's History Month, they shelved all of the books by men backwards (i.e. with the spine facing the wall).

Harriett Logan, the bookstore’s founder and owner, said: “We are in essence not just highlighting the disparity but bringing more focus to the women’s books now, because they’re the only ones legible on the shelf.”

MRAs immediately began crying on twitter, calling the bookshop and its owner "fascist", "petty", "hateful" and "sexist", but famous authors vocally supported the display.


Piper Kerman is the author of Orange is the New Black


Celeste Ng is the author of the best-selling Everything I Never Told You


Sandhya Menon is a YA writer and the author of When Dimple Met Rishi


Joe Hill is a best-selling horror writer and the son of Stephen King




sources 1 2 3 4 5 6

What do you think of this display, ONTD?
Tagged: , , ,