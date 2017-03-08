Jim Broadbent reveals season 7 GOT role; Mets' Noah Syndergaard appearing as an extra
Jim Broadbent told us who he’s playing in #GameOfThrones Season 7: https://t.co/EKIBtTBbS5 pic.twitter.com/3VOz4aZi0y— ScreenCrush (@screencrushnews) March 7, 2017
- Screencrush asked him outright about his character and he told them I’m a maester, an archmaester. I’m an old professor character," keeping with the tradition of older actors not caring about secrecy. He'll be in five of the seven episodes, a "major scene" in each one, with Sam, and filmed all his episodes on set in Belfast.
- This basically confirms everyone's suspicions that he'll be playing Marwyn the Mage, or a Marwyn-like character, and will get another Slug Club going. He also said he isn't involved in any CGI scenes, so he might not leave to meet Dany until his last episode [but the way he just threw that in makes me suspicious].
As you may have heard, I plan on suiting up with Team Wildling this year for the Westeros Baseball Classic. They have a great Manager pic.twitter.com/T8NmEZ3cF9— Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) March 3, 2017
-Jon Snow stan and Mets' pitcher Noah Syndergaard filmed a scene as an extra in Spain back in November. Thor, who had to call his mom in shock after being spoiled for the season 5 finale, is a fan and wants to get more people interested in baseball, and figures tv appearances can't hurt. He would like to do an appearance on SNL at some point.
- The MLB is also doing a GOT crosspromotion this summer. They'll be "featuring commemorative collectibles, ticket packages, giveaways, special co-branded merchandise, social media events and a lot more," but no dates or specifics have been confirmed. (This makes me think the show will come back after the all star break, but before September.) 19 teams' participation has been announced: the D-backs, Red Sox, Reds, White Sox, Astros, Dodgers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers, Twins, Athletics, Phillies, Pirates, Mariners, Giants, Cardinals, Rangers, Rays and Nats.
- They want to attract more attention to the sport and make it seem cool to the youths.
- This will do nothing to alleviate criticisms about games that never fucking end.
They probably won't ever get that the most of the younger demographics is not here for their WASPy values in the game that sucks all the fun out of it. I imagine most MLB executives would have a heart attack if they ever go to a Korean baseball game.
Sadly, Korean players are toning down on the bat flips because they want get scouted by the MLB. Hwang Jaegyun pretty much cut out bat flipping last year and he finally got scouted.
Guess which character on this show suffers from a presumably incurable disease...
I wouldn't be surprised if the show is going to combine multiple maesters into one, but signs point to Ebrose.
End my misery tbh.
Do you think HBO is going to take extra precautions this time?
If they did something like that, then we wouldn't know the ending, even if someone got the scripts again. I don't know if HBO is that sneaky though.
lbr they're gonna do that.
I want to be free too