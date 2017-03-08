Jim Broadbent reveals season 7 GOT role; Mets' Noah Syndergaard appearing as an extra

I love Jim Broadbent so I hope he can pull Marwyn off Reply

Thread

Link

wow there are still infos to leak about the upcoming season?! what else is left to spoil, how many bathroom breaks the actors take in between scenes?! Reply

Thread

Link

Jesus, the MLB is really desperate to gain the younger demographics. Reply

Thread

Link

lol this was really the reason I wanted to post. One of the articles I read the other day had someone from the MLB saying "see, we had streaming first and the millennials all prefer that, so the older audience thing is just a myth!!!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL that's funny.



They probably won't ever get that the most of the younger demographics is not here for their WASPy values in the game that sucks all the fun out of it. I imagine most MLB executives would have a heart attack if they ever go to a Korean baseball game. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. Like just yesterday Arrieta said it's cool if older guys who've ~earned it flip their bats, but he'll drill a younger player if they do it. idk if you saw the story about Korean bat flips with the cool animations, but it ends saying that now that more Korean players are going to the MLB and finding out it's not okay in the US, it's starting to get a stigma and I'm just like noooooooooooo. Please don't let them suck the joy out of baseball in the rest of the world because of the unwritten rules and propriety. It drives me up the wall because every fan I've talked to whose been to games in Japan and Korea love the atmosphere and most people think bat flips are cool. Like how far up your own butt do you have to be to think hitting someone with a 90mph pitch is better than watching your ball or flipping your bat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't help but laugh at Arrieta's statement because if a white player does a bat flip, he'll just get shouted at and get angry looks but if a latino player does it out of reflex (they love their bat flips in Hispanic leagues as much as the Koreans do), there's a goddamn brawl breaking out on the field.



Sadly, Korean players are toning down on the bat flips because they want get scouted by the MLB. Hwang Jaegyun pretty much cut out bat flipping last year and he finally got scouted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watchers on the Wall said Broadbent is playing Ebrose, who is an archmaester specialized in healing. Not Marwyn.



Guess which character on this show suffers from a presumably incurable disease...



I wouldn't be surprised if the show is going to combine multiple maesters into one, but signs point to Ebrose.

Reply

Thread

Link

I think I'd prefer that if it means Sam's story goes beyond the books next season! I can definitely see them combining Maesters to speed things along, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They did the same last season with that priest in the Riverlands. They're definitely sprinting towards the ending and I suspect Sam's plot is going to advance heavily, especially if he's going to be in almost every episode. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love Marwyn as a character and while he is supposed to be younger i think Jim Broadbent will be a good fit. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm over season 7 spoilers. I want awayforthelads to get the season 8 scripts so I can find out how this damn thing ends and finally be free. Reply

Thread

Link

lol same



End my misery tbh.



Do you think HBO is going to take extra precautions this time? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Related anecdote: The scripts the crew and everyone else got for Age of Ultron and Civil War had different endings than the actual movies because Feige knew that movie reporters would be able to get copies of them from sources. There was only a handful of people who knew the real endings, and they even shot fake scenes they never meant to use.



If they did something like that, then we wouldn't know the ending, even if someone got the scripts again. I don't know if HBO is that sneaky though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't put this out there in the world lol



lbr they're gonna do that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously.

I want to be free too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yay Westeros Slug! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not a GOT fan but I'm a sucker for cross-promotional items, I have a collection of Giants themed Marvel, Star Wars, Star Trek, Bruce Lee, and Hello Kitty items. Reply

Thread

Link