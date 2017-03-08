Celebs honor International Women's Day

Don't go on Reddit today, guys. Just don't do it. Reply

I should follow this advice every day tbh Reply

I've actively stayed away from r/all because I already know it's awful Reply

It's not actually awful right now, /r/all right now as in afternoon hours there would be more /r/AdviceAnimals here. Yet, it's a lot of sane and porn stuff. Reply

i know 😣 Reply

I hesitantly went to r/books and it seemed...okay. Reply

I haven't seen anything bad, but I have a pretty carefully curated list of subreddits that I follow. Reply

Follow that advice every day. Reply

Why would I ever go on reddit? It's 99% trash and I have no patience to weed through all of the junk for the occasional good content. Reply

I apply this advice every 365 days Reply

Puhlease, I've got /r/t_d fucking filtered already. /r/all ain't even bad right now. /r/all is filled with the NSFW, PSG getting rekted, Nature being lit, and lots of politics. It seems like a typical afternoon on Reddit. Reply

im not signed into my account and the default popular and all pages arent that bad. i was bracing for something horrible. Reply

This is the only place I would feel comfortable talking about International Women's Day. I assume social media and comment sections everywhere else are extra-gross today. Reply

Today is not about shaming or marginalizing men.



Can it be though? Because I am mad AF at them today and I'd appreciate a nice #misandry thread.

We need an international misandry day tbh! Reply

I would plan that parade myself. Reply

honestly, the older i get the more i celebrate "international misandry day" every single day. Fuck men tbh. Reply

ikr lol Reply

Tbh, I don't really need a day specifically for being a misandrist. I try to be one every single day of the week and twice on Sunday. Reply

i'm just grateful i haven't heard a "well why isn't there a men's day" from anyone around me today

small victories.



small victories.

I'm mad at men always, so I'd be down for it. Reply

I'm calling out all the bitter men on my facebook that are liking or sharing stupid shit. Reply

Literally why does this even have to be said tho jfc



men are so self-obsessed, why do they have to make everything about them Reply

that's what ontd is here for Reply

i'm wearing red and donated to girls who code today! i'm currently unemployed, so it was pretty easy for me to "strike" lol. the good news is that i just accepted a job with a women-led/run nonprofit organization in NYC, so this day has been 10/10 for me. Reply

congrats on the new job! sounds pretty cool :) Reply

get it babes! Reply

Fuck yeah. Reply

someone (a woman!!!!) on amber's replies just said 'women's march is an extremist group"



like i'm not shocked someone is that daft but how do you get extremist group out of that. Reply

I went into the day without women hashtag last night and like 90% of the tweets were women saying stuff like "I'm gonna bake a pie and vacuum tomorrow because I'm a real woman!" Reply

any kind of "real women" bullshit angers me sfm Reply

people have been saying this for a few weeks due to some of the organizers, specifically Rasmea Odeh with Angela Davis and Tithi Bhattacharya to lesser extents Reply

Conservatives always try to radicalize movement Reply

i always hear the "i'm sorry, but what rights am i missing out on?" Reply

I sent my girlfriends gifs of James' McAvoy's dick, Michael Fassbender's dick, Lenny Kravitz's dick, Liam Neeson's dick for International Womens Day. Stay quiet and show us your dicks. That's all I ask for.

/this is terrible



/this is terrible Reply

James' dick from Last King of Scotland? Reply

Yes. Also that sex scene with Kerry Washington is *fan myself Reply

Where did James show it? Was it in a movie? Reply

lol, I like your style. Reply

You're a good friend Reply

James McAvoy's dick? Where have I been? Sharing is caring sis Reply

Parent

My male colleagues pleasantly surprised me today, let's see if they can keep it up. Reply

in honour of today i've ordered some books about awesome women, for example a book about Shirley Chisholm (because i'd never heard about her before, and she sounds absolutely awesome). and i shot down a stupid dick-swinger, who dared to ask me today why there wasn't a "international men's day". as if every fucking other day wasn't Men's day. u get 364 days in a year, dickwart. Reply

You've got to have the International Men's Day info on hand. Like "It's November 19th. Kinda funny how you're only interested in it on International Women's Day and not during the rest of the year, eh?" Reply

wtf there's actually a day for these fuckers? ugh! i bet a man decided they needed one. Reply

also, i work in a library and last week i bought a bunch of books and movies about and especially by women for us. because FUCK MEN, that's why! Reply

Parent

Unbossed and unbought? Just read it. It was pretty good. Reply

Celebrated today's glorious day by singing MILCK's "Quiet" with my friends and a local choir. IDK if posting the video would be against the rules here... but anyways, it was fantastic and well all wore the pink hats. Reply

Women are amazing. Reply

We are! Reply

yiss Reply

We sure have to be to survive the shit society throws at us. Reply

that's one of the world's best kept secrets tbh Reply

we should run the world Reply

The Day Without A Woman rallies are amazing. It was amazing to watch here. Reply

Aw, Eileen! I should catch up with RHOBH. Reply

I miss Joe Biden so much. We didn't know how good we had it I guess. Reply

I need IRL Queen Dr. Jill Biden to run with Michelle for VPOTUS/POTUS and usher in the American Matriarchy we deserve. Reply

He was human waste Reply

How so? Reply

I wish I could have gone out to protest tbh. I met a lot of great people at the women's march. Today was a clinic day and my patients come in from all over so there was no way I was going to cancel appointments. There is a #transcrowdfund hashtag so I donated to a few people there.



/in completely ot news I'm watching PSG/Barca in my office. They might pull this off. I am mad on all the days that the Canada/Spain Algarve Cup final wasn't streamed. Not enough women's sports is accessible. Lame.



Edited at 2017-03-08 08:59 pm (UTC)

It's easy for me to stay home because I work at home lol, but also not spending any $ today~ Reply

Also I'm paying ~tribute to my mom: https://instagram.com/p/BRY7Y9JhGkm/ 💗 (which I also do every day but STILL) Reply

lmao i own my own shop so I decided to not be open today, which was a good thing because we're in a bad wind storm and power is going out Reply

