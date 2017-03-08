Celebs honor International Women's Day
These women inspire me. I hope they inspire you, too. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2017 pic.twitter.com/Jp9kN771yn— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 8, 2017
[extra cut to save your browser]
I'm grateful to all the women who came before me and fought for me to be able to be where I am. #ADayWithoutWomen #IWD2017— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 8, 2017
Today is not about shaming or marginalizing men. Today is about shining a light on OUR marginalization. #WhyIStrike @womensmarch— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 8, 2017
I'm sure this tweet "grabbed" their respect @realDonaldTrump. #TheyLetYouDoItIfYoureACelebrity https://t.co/2x6n8bcnL1— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2017
Happy #InternationalWomensDay— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2017
or, as it's often called on here, #WhyIsn'tThereAnInternationalMensDay
(There is: November 19th)
I'm with you all today #internationalwomansday— Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) March 8, 2017
The Trump WH is so feminist, EVERY day is Day Without a Woman. pic.twitter.com/rYZeYo04kn— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 8, 2017
Planned Parenthood helps all different kinds of people. For #WomensDay @DannyDeVito and I #StandWithPP! Thanks Caren x pic.twitter.com/VpqDPO51XF— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 8, 2017
Thank u to all of the strong women who fought & continue to fight for change. #InternationalWomensDay— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2017
In solidarity with my sisters! #ADayWithoutAWoman #womensmarch https://t.co/e8kzuCvnow pic.twitter.com/FDklCcZS95— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 8, 2017
“You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation.”— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 8, 2017
― Brigham Young #InternationalWomensDay
.@Offerman_Shop stands (& sits) with @womensmarch because we are neither idiots nor douchebags#DayWithoutAWoman pic.twitter.com/uxk2cncmvL— Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) March 8, 2017
HAPPY #IWD2017 to all the incredible incredible women reading this. Sending you LOTS of love. https://t.co/gyB8fCMqND— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) March 8, 2017
Standing up for women is the cause of my life. We must change our culture to end violence against women #IWD2017https://t.co/0t5nS9eGEW— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 8, 2017
#InternationalWomensDay You Are Phenomenal 🔥https://t.co/HD1hgb2634 pic.twitter.com/LZ5yD4nNoQ— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 8, 2017
To the women: whatever your race, religion, sexual orientation, bank account amount, or documentation - We are one. #IWD2017— Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 8, 2017
Finally here are some amazing women to celebrate
Here are all the amazing #NobelPrize awarded women who changed the world! #WomensDay #WomenInScience @smrtgrls pic.twitter.com/1C441wkclJ— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) March 8, 2017
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17
Can it be though? Because I am mad AF at them today and I'd appreciate a nice #misandry thread.
small victories.
men are so self-obsessed, why do they have to make everything about them
like i'm not shocked someone is that daft but how do you get extremist group out of that.
/this is terrible
http://www.sfgate.com/news/article/B
<3
/in completely ot news I'm watching PSG/Barca in my office. They might pull this off. I am mad on all the days that the Canada/Spain Algarve Cup final wasn't streamed. Not enough women's sports is accessible. Lame.
Edited at 2017-03-08 08:59 pm (UTC)