Big Brother Canada 5 (Partial) Cast Revealed
Meet the first 8 houseguests on the 5th season of @BigBrotherCA, and find out about the genius new #BBCAN5 twist https://t.co/vF1t3rwCmQ pic.twitter.com/zHtm9xH1T8— ET Canada (@ETCanada) March 8, 2017
The twist is: 8 returning castmates, 8 newbies. Half of the returnees have been revealed to be Neda, Gary, Kevin, and Bruno. The other four will be released later, but they're speculated to be [Spoiler (click to open)]Sindy, Ika, Dallas, and one other i cant remember lmao
edit: I creeped her Insta and LOL how random. I wonder what happened between her and Jared for her to go to Phil. Maybe cause he got that winning $$$ lol
Worried about her though with ugly meninist Bruno there a well as Kevin and Dallas. Like did they bring these 3 back just so they can have an MRA alliance?