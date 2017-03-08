Big Brother Canada 5 (Partial) Cast Revealed

Bruno? But why? Reply

Thread

Link

Is Big Brother Canada any good? I've only watched the American version even though I'm Canadian =/ Reply

Thread

Link

you should watch bbuk too



a bunch of the seasons are on youtube Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, especially the first two seasons. bbcan2 is the best north american season is years imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where can one watch it. I only saw season 1. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm the first one to bash Canadian versions of reality tv cuz they're usually super low budget and lame, but Cdn BB actually holds its own against the US one! The challenges are actually new and exciting too, instead of the same old ones over and over again! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's been better than recent American seasons imo, but some people hate that there are more twists. I think the twists have been kind of hit or miss, but they generally have a much better cast which is more important. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NEDA IS QUEEN!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

i need 2 watch this to get my #fix



i'm more of a bbuk/aus person but i need a new one Reply

Thread

Link

NEDA <3 Reply

Thread

Link

I watch Kevin's twitch stream and he disappeared with no warning like 3 weeks ago so I figured he'd be on it.



I'm kinda thirsty for him even though he's a fetus tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

NO. I don't want any fucking returnees. Why the fuck can't we just have a PURE SEASON? Reply

Thread

Link

well, it's not like they've done returnees before this? the first three were "pure" seasons and last season kind of was, since nikki and tim were first time players of this format too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss BBCan Nicky lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the returning women (neda, ika, sindy and cass) are all great, but the returning males (gary, kevin, bruno, dallas) leave a lot to be desired. i get gary and to a lesser extent kevin, but could they really not get anyone better than bruno and dallas?? Reply

Thread

Link

idk why they chose Gary. He honestly didn't seem like the #1 fan favourite. He was already let back into the house after he was eliminated plus hosted those after show specials. There have been many other guys who I feel deserve a 2nd chance to play like MITCHELL! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was most definitely the fan favorite in bbcan1. i don't think he needs another chance or even necessarily deserves one (tho he did get majorly fucked over at the end of his season and he should've won s1 but didn't on a technicality, so i get the idea of giving him another chance), but i can objectively get why he was chosen. he was a fan fav, had a big impact, and makes for good tv. bruno and dallas were not popular, had zero impact and make frustrating tv, so their choices are baffling to me



i'm sure mitchell will show up against at some point



Edited at 2017-03-08 09:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte about all of this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so excited just for Neda tbh, I really hope it's true that Cassandra and Ika come back as well.



Edited at 2017-03-08 08:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

they should bring Mitchell from last season back. I want to see him get another chance! Reply

Thread

Link

NEDA <333 Reply

Thread

Link

Can you guys believe Kelsey and Phil are dating?? I love how messy BBCAN is. Good luck to neda Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO SHUT UP! She is no longer with Jared?



edit: I creeped her Insta and LOL how random. I wonder what happened between her and Jared for her to go to Phil. Maybe cause he got that winning $$$ lol



Edited at 2017-03-08 09:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was never with jared. they kised once in the house, i think? and they had a showmance, but it was never anything outside of the house. she bonded a lot more with phil in the second half of the season Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They're *still* together?? Damn. I'd have thought they would have broken up by now lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also supposedly Ika/Jon dated after Neda and Jon broke up. Mess. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

YAY NEDA! I love her sfm.



Worried about her though with ugly meninist Bruno there a well as Kevin and Dallas. Like did they bring these 3 back just so they can have an MRA alliance? Reply

Thread

Link

I never watch bbcan but I always look at the cast to see if I know anyone lol. Reply

Thread

Link