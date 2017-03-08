March 8th, 2017, 09:37 pm evillemmons Imposters: Anatomy of a Con - Scenes From a Mall Explained What did you think about last night's episode?source Tagged: television, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1414 comments Add comment
I personally don't see it, she's pretty but nothing stands out for me but I see everyone who has watched the show, and even the characters on the show are mesmerized by her so I get you lmao
It's a really good show, definitely give it a try
Poor Patrick :(
I wonder if the blonde lady is dead? :(
also, I died at the ending lmfao
I knew Sally was a goner (she's also only listed as a guest star, so that was always a warning sign) and figured Max would have something to do with it. But it still sucked seeing him hand her off to Lenny like that (I especially knew she was dying when they gave us a Max-Sally flashback).
I should have known Patrick was the next mark and that's how they'll keep him in the show/keep them in Seattle.
I liked the Lenny-kid discussion, but honestly lady, just say 'I'm good' and let the kid continue to live his fantasy without confusing him too much.
I LOVE the trio and them becoming more and more like Maddie in their pursuit of her. I was happy to get a Jules-Cee Cee flashback, since we get a million Ezra-Eva ones and got a short Richard-Alice one. I was screaming in the end when they confronted her at the coffee shop, can't wait to see what happens next. I really hope she doesn't rekindle anything with either of the three, but especially Ezra- the guy has had the most on screen time with her, plus she didn't remove the bracelet because she wasn't ready to move on, it worries me. I'd rather she continue to be with Patrick or someone new, just no to her falling for any of her previous marks, especially Ezra.
How many episodes this season?
I was G A G G E D
Still love the trio, but I haven't been feeling the Maddie plot for a while now. And I hate the Saffron voice, my god.
I think it's funny that they're so pissed about being conned when they're conning people themselves. I know they have a whole ~code, but they're still conning people.
I was shocked that it only took them 5 episodes to find her. I for sure thought they were going to watch until the season finale or something. I'm glad they didn't wait that long.
I hope this show is renewed!
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.