I always seen clips of this on Bravo. Not going to lie, I might just watch because I think the Imposter is gorgeous! Judge me!!!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

everybody thinks she's gorgeous as fuck



I personally don't see it, she's pretty but nothing stands out for me but I see everyone who has watched the show, and even the characters on the show are mesmerized by her so I get you lmao



It's a really good show, definitely give it a try Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this show is wild!



Poor Patrick :(



I wonder if the blonde lady is dead? :(



also, I died at the ending lmfao



Reply

Thread

Link

i actually like this show- lol @ me Reply

Thread

Link

why lol? it's a legit good show lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved it!



I knew Sally was a goner (she's also only listed as a guest star, so that was always a warning sign) and figured Max would have something to do with it. But it still sucked seeing him hand her off to Lenny like that (I especially knew she was dying when they gave us a Max-Sally flashback).



I should have known Patrick was the next mark and that's how they'll keep him in the show/keep them in Seattle.



I liked the Lenny-kid discussion, but honestly lady, just say 'I'm good' and let the kid continue to live his fantasy without confusing him too much.



I LOVE the trio and them becoming more and more like Maddie in their pursuit of her. I was happy to get a Jules-Cee Cee flashback, since we get a million Ezra-Eva ones and got a short Richard-Alice one. I was screaming in the end when they confronted her at the coffee shop, can't wait to see what happens next. I really hope she doesn't rekindle anything with either of the three, but especially Ezra- the guy has had the most on screen time with her, plus she didn't remove the bracelet because she wasn't ready to move on, it worries me. I'd rather she continue to be with Patrick or someone new, just no to her falling for any of her previous marks, especially Ezra.



How many episodes this season? Reply

Thread

Link

I like the Maddie scenes, but the trio kind of bug me....like you were so devastated getting conned and now you're ripping off all these random people? I don't care if they have a "code"; they're such hypocrites! Reply

Thread

Link

they aren't in a good state of mind, they went crazy so i kind of see why they're being like this, they are still affected by what happened, they can't think straight, they think they have it figured out but they are still not over any of it and are blinded by the need for revenge Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep meaning to check this show out. Reply

Thread

Link

DAT LAST SCENE THO



I was G A G G E D Reply

Thread

Link

At this point, I just really want to know more about the Doctor.



Still love the trio, but I haven't been feeling the Maddie plot for a while now. And I hate the Saffron voice, my god. Reply

Thread

Link

I love this show so much, so entertaining. I just hope that if there isn't a second season they don't end the season with any cliffhangers. I want everything wrapped up nicely. Definitely wasn't expecting the 3 of them to show up at the coffee shop though, I gasped so loud. Reply

Thread

Link

I really love this show, lol.



I think it's funny that they're so pissed about being conned when they're conning people themselves. I know they have a whole ~code, but they're still conning people.



I was shocked that it only took them 5 episodes to find her. I for sure thought they were going to watch until the season finale or something. I'm glad they didn't wait that long.



I hope this show is renewed! Reply

Thread

Link