The Last Kingdom | Series 2 | Full Trailer
King Alfred’s (David Dawson) conviction to unite the separate kingdoms of England is stronger than ever and he sets his sights on the wild lands of the north. Elsewhere Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) while crossing paths with Father Beocca in Eoferwic, finds himself embroiled in a rescue mission and is brought face to face with an enemy of old. As the team enter into dangerous territory, will the exchange of ransom go to plan?
"The Last Kingdom" season 2 will feature new characters. Joining the cast next season are Millie Brady, Peter McDonald and Thure Lindhardt.
- Uhtred's journey continues on Thursday 16th March on BBC Two (UK).
- Netflix is the co-producer for the new season and will stream the show this March in the United States, Canada, Denmark, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Japan, Spain, Portugal and Italy.
Source 1 2 3
Uhtred really needs to stop being his own worst enemy omg.
Makes sense. The first season was already billed as a Netflix Original in Germany, they sometimes do that with shows they bought elsewhere... gets mighty confusing for some ppl bc they also bill garbage like Shadowhunters as a Netflix Original and you can't see the difference to the actually self-produced shows.
Do we know when in March the show will be available on Netflix? That's awesome that they're not going to delay for months like they did with Downton Abbey and so many other shows - it's ridiculous that that's still a thing in this day and age.