The Last Kingdom | Series 2 | Full Trailer

I can't wait to see Brida and Ragnar again, I'm also super excited to see the badass Aethelflaed.



Yes to Aethelflaed. A true badass barely anyone actually knows about Reply

Alexander is so hot as Uhtred whereas I don't find him as interesting in real life. Reply

Right? I'm legit watching this show just to look at him, but when I Googled the actor irl I was completely underwhelmed. Reply

like Jamie ..outlander Reply

Sam is just tragic tbh. And only as Jamie with his hair to cover his two storey high forehead Reply

he has moments but they are very brief. hahaha Reply

Netflix is the co-producer for the new season and will stream the show this March in the United States, Canada, Denmark, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Japan, Spain, Portugal and Italy.



Makes sense. The first season was already billed as a Netflix Original in Germany, they sometimes do that with shows they bought elsewhere... gets mighty confusing for some ppl bc they also bill garbage like Shadowhunters as a Netflix Original and you can't see the difference to the actually self-produced shows.

Yeah, I've noticed that a lot of shows that are streamed in other countries only through netflix are called netflix originals. Like there was a korean show called "The Sound of Your Heart" and I'm pretty sure they just bought it, but for some reason it was billed as a netflix original. Reply

Yeah I guess it's because they get the exclusive rights to air the series in a certain market? Like, it's not shown on a TV network or somewhere else as well. But since they call it the same as their own shows, ppl I know will start watching anything called Netflix Original thinking that it's a show from them and then they're confused when the show is actually shitty and I have to explain that it's not actually from Netflix. Idk why they can't at least call it Netflix Exclusive or something rather than Original. Reply

Netflix Exclusive would make so much more sense actually, I wonder why they wouldn't do that. Reply

Maybe nobody suggested it to them? They should give me a job asap lol Reply

Surprised how much I liked this show I really liked how they used 'magic'. Reply

