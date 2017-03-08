Zayn and Adwoa Aboah for Versus Versace SS17
.@zaynmalik and #AdwoaAboah for Versus Versace SS17. Photographed by @GiGiHadid. #VersusUncensored https://t.co/xfmmuGbX8Q. pic.twitter.com/jDcCY5QRhf— Zayn Daily News (@zayndailynews) March 8, 2017
#VersusUncensored x @zaynmalik and #AdwoaAboah (via @wwd) pic.twitter.com/VMSyWss0iw— Zayn Daily News (@zayndailynews) March 8, 2017
#VersusUncensored x @zaynmalik (via @guardian) pic.twitter.com/JprTYGVC18— Zayn Daily News (@zayndailynews) March 8, 2017
#VersusUncensored x @zaynmalik (via @wwd) pic.twitter.com/QRsk4SU89f— Zayn Daily News (@zayndailynews) March 8, 2017
#ZaynMalik playing guitar in a #VersusSS17 biker leather jacket, as captured by #GigiHadid. 09.03 #VersusUncensoredhttps://t.co/jGpDqeKjHV pic.twitter.com/JAXVdL0MfF— Versace (@Versace) March 7, 2017
Night-time is about destroyed denim and attitude. The #VersusSS17 campaign - coming soon 09.03.17 #VersusUncensoredhttps://t.co/jGpDqeKjHV pic.twitter.com/H59IEjsAmA— Versace (@Versace) March 4, 2017
#ZaynMalik overlooking the L.A. city streets. Stay tuned for the #VersusSS17 campaign on 09.03.17 #VersusUncensoredhttps://t.co/jGpDqeKjHV pic.twitter.com/h307FUHdhD— Versace (@Versace) March 4, 2017
#VersusUncensored x @zaynmalik pic.twitter.com/Y9DqeRLRFo— Zayn Daily News (@zayndailynews) March 6, 2017
Adwoa Aboah for #VersusUncensored. Photographed Gigi Hadid. pic.twitter.com/jsyDYdHpsU— Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) March 8, 2017
#VersusUncensored x @zaynmalik pic.twitter.com/5QzSrxqwuJ— Zayn Daily News (@zayndailynews) March 5, 2017
Zayn also posted a snippet on his twitter and confirmed there will be more songs in urdu on his second album:
March 7, 2017
S O U R C E: versace, versus versace, zaynmalik, zdn, ghd
All the pics were taken with an iphone.
so what's your veredict, ontd? is Gigi a good photographer or not?
/end post
and literally anybody could have taken these pics of two good looking people, but fair play to Gigi not leaving him alone with a model
She is a horrible photographer. Some are okay, but the rest......
I don't hate the dude, but I know that if he were a more vocal Muslim, Asian, or Black, Hispanic, or general POC person, he wouldn't be EVERYWHERE.
Now, I could be wrong, and it could just be that he's pretty AF, but I feel like he benefits from not really standing for anything.
I'm also coming at this from my own perspective...I was sorta like this when I was younger. White people LOVED me because I didn't go in on them when they said racist things. They would say "see, Frankie isn't offended...". I didn't co-sign anything, I just didn't correct them.
Since actually growing a backbone in my 20s and speaking up, most of those people don't fuck with me anymore, which is GREAT, but noticeable.
Like again, Zayn has done a lot of garbage stuff but it's weird to act like any POC benefits from being a POC in a white assindustry where the cards are stacked against them lol (which is um... most industries)
he's talked about the discrimination he faces, not on a deep level but he's said he doesn't wanna be political. he supports palestine, has done it a couple of times in public.
Bein a pretty boy benefits ANY celeb regardless of their skin color imo. That's not their fault their fans prioritize the looks of their fave over the stupid shit they do.
it's almost a talent tbh
As a mixed Pakistani I take offence to this characterization that anyone benefits from being a pretty PoC. You are still fetishisized and it's still tokenism. Not to mention reeks of model minorities to do shit like this.
Either delete this comment or come up with a better rationalization for your viewpoint.
It would also definitely help not to make assumptions that seem far removed from reality.
Also, his ~cool~ smoking pics are getting old.
The photos with Adwoa Aboah alone aren't nearly as bad.
Also, most of these pics look like standard photoshoots you see now.