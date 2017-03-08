Zayn and Adwoa Aboah for Versus Versace SS17

lmfaooo there are some good shots but I think iadwoa and zayn being beautiful people makes it easy. Reply

Yeah it's mostly a merit of the models. I couldn't find one single decent shot.

IA. I wouldn't say they bad. They scream such an overused concept like you would see of someone like Corbasnake or *gags* Terry Richardson. I swear I seen the promo for the tv show Skins use these same type of pics. Should've been a pro photographer to give a little somethin somethin more and make it pop. These two are wantin that "it" couple status so I guess the appeal is supposed to be in his gf takin pics of her man.



this ^

this ^
/end post

I'm so fucking bored of his (beautiful sexy) face like I'm bored by him now pls reinvent

zayn is such a capricorn omg

Oh why? 😱 I have 2 capricorns in my family lol

Cold, standoffish, bossy, really really really shy, will only open up to about 3 people on this earth and not even fully! #NotAllCapricorns but most!

I'm a Capricorn and yes he fucking is. Capricorns recognize another capricorns.

myself, my mom, my stepmom and my brother in law are all capricorns (our birthdays span every week in january) then my daughter came ten days after my birthday and is thankfully an aquarius to break up the madness a bit.

as a capricorn, i agree with you

I know everyone here is probably gonna hate on it but I actually like the pictures and the concept.

same

Same. Sucks that 2 of 3 people involved are assholes, though. Lol

me too!

Same, I actually dig it, LOL

same

it's not a zayn photoshoot without a smoking shot.

Absolutely not

adwoa deserves better

luving the sub!zayn concept but this seems like such a criminal waste of adwoa imo. i get that they wanted to milk the idea of ~subverting the male gaze by making zayn gigi's muse, but i would've been more into just seeing him and adwoa interacting cos she's fine as hell. hoping they release some additional content tomorrow that justifies the "uncensored" name 8)

borrrrring



and literally anybody could have taken these pics of two good looking people, but fair play to Gigi not leaving him alone with a model

She is a horrible photographer. Some are okay, but the rest......

the actual model looks good, despite the shitty photographer. not really feeling the aesthetic of the shoot either.

Zayn is one of the few POC's who benefit from being a POC. Because his entire personality is so in line with every White, plain Eggo, mayo toast dude bro, but he gets attention because he's "exotic", but not too "exotic" that he stands for something.



I don't hate the dude, but I know that if he were a more vocal Muslim, Asian, or Black, Hispanic, or general POC person, he wouldn't be EVERYWHERE.



Now, I could be wrong, and it could just be that he's pretty AF, but I feel like he benefits from not really standing for anything. Reply

Huh? He's very open (or used to be) about his faith. I don't understand this comment? Do you mean if he were more political?

Yes. More political. Should have specified. It's easy to say "I'm Muslim", I've never seen him really FIGHT for his faith. But, he also doesn't have to...I'm just making an observation.



I'm also coming at this from my own perspective...I was sorta like this when I was younger. White people LOVED me because I didn't go in on them when they said racist things. They would say "see, Frankie isn't offended...". I didn't co-sign anything, I just didn't correct them.



Since actually growing a backbone in my 20s and speaking up, most of those people don't fuck with me anymore, which is GREAT, but noticeable. Reply

Zayn is racist trash but this just isn't correct and is weird as hell to say about a POC who gets fetishized, as if that's a positive thing. His 1D stans were calling him a terrorist, P*ki, and other islamophobic and racist trash for years. Talk show hosts routinely say he is part of ISIS. I'm really not seeing your point. He is dumb as rocks but he also has tried to be vocal-- didn't he tweet Free Palestine and had to delete it bc of backlash?



Like again, Zayn has done a lot of garbage stuff but it's weird to act like any POC benefits from being a POC in a white assindustry where the cards are stacked against them lol (which is um... most industries) Reply

you mean he has privilege because he isn't dark skinned? he does but he doesn't get any "benefit" from being a poc or a muslim, what is this comment.



he's talked about the discrimination he faces, not on a deep level but he's said he doesn't wanna be political. he supports palestine, has done it a couple of times in public. Reply

Who The Fuck In This World BENEFITS From Being A POC??? Are you kidding me? Reply

You always have the hottest takes on here. In this comm that is truly saying something

It's also so annoying to hear someone trying to tell a poc they aren't enough of a POC to them. As if he needs to check off his race list to be good enough for you.

he stopped being so vocal once people were calling him a terrorist and making ISIS jokes. most kids would pull back after that, too.

Now, I could be wrong



Reply

I could see your point may be about the privilege of him being mixed vs full blooded Pakistani. But he doesn't speak out very much and still gets tons of hate. I think you have a point that he's hyped up due to "exoticism". I think dude gets that the same as any POC that's mixed and light skinned.



Bein a pretty boy benefits ANY celeb regardless of their skin color imo. That's not their fault their fans prioritize the looks of their fave over the stupid shit they do. Reply

everytime i think u can't get worse, u manage to one up urself
it's almost a talent tbh



it's almost a talent tbh Reply

ur racist trolling is tired by now just delete ur account sweaty!!!

WTF?



As a mixed Pakistani I take offence to this characterization that anyone benefits from being a pretty PoC. You are still fetishisized and it's still tokenism. Not to mention reeks of model minorities to do shit like this.



Either delete this comment or come up with a better rationalization for your viewpoint.



It would also definitely help not to make assumptions that seem far removed from reality. Reply

????? But Zayn is hella vocal about his religion and ethnicity ????????

The pics are pretty but kinda bland. Not sure what's the problem here, his lack of charisma or her lack of photography skills?



Also, his ~cool~ smoking pics are getting old. Reply

I'd love to see him dressed super preppy and/or jockish for once. Or have Stromae dress him.

thank you for this mental image, something about Stromae styling Zayn would be so hot

I'm quite pleased as well.

+1 to the stromae idea

You know what would have made this look better? An actual photographer who knew what they were doing and who wasn't given a job they only got because of their family name. :-)

Now don't be outrageous, chili

