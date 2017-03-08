Rough Night trailer

Wow, Zoe looks super pretty with that hairdo



This is basically a gender swapped Very Bad Things. Might see it if nothing more interesting is opening that weekend



Edited at 2017-03-08 06:47 pm (UTC)

Well this looks... idk but I'll prob see it for Ilana and the lady from workaholics! Reply

So it's an all-female remake of Very Bad Things. Not mad at it.



Wish this trailer hadn't been released to close to Girls Trip as that just looks a million times funnier (& more diverse). Reply

I was just thinking that Girls Trip looks so much funnier than this. Reply

diverse is not the word you're looking for lmao Reply

diverse??? in body shape, maybe but like what??? Reply

I think OP meant that Girls Trip was more diverse though the main is all black women. Reply

I see that you're referring to ONTD's reading comprehension skills strike again!I see that you're referring to Girls Trip as diverse. Reply

lol girls trip is not diverse..."diverse" does not just mean "not white" Reply

Technically, this film is more diverse than Girls Trip. Reply

Scarlett is such a one trick pony. This movie looks silly I'll watch it on Netflix Reply

They really should've kept the name Rock That Body, Rough Night sounds like one of those cheap movies you randomly find on Netflix. Reply

Rock That Body makes it sound like they Weekend At Bernies the stripper which would definitely increase my interest in seeing this lol Reply

Yep, Rock That Body was a much better title. Reply

Rock That Body makes me think of a dance movie, and Rough Night makes me think of an action thriller. So I don't think I like either titles. Reply

i'm mean broad city so i'll watch it...but like, at home not at the movies. Reply

I'm ngl, I was thinking "Oof, he's going to fall back and break his neck if she jumps on him like that :/" and then it HAPPENED lmao. I'd probably watch this. Reply

LOL I HAD THIS SAME THOUGHT I WAS LIKE DAMN Reply

i don't like this cast at all Reply

lmao I'm gonna watch this Reply

Me too, it looks funny Reply

Oh, I wasn't expecting that twist. I guess I might see this movie if it's not awful. Reply

i love how you can already tell scarlett will be outshined by the other actresses Reply

i might see this, most likely wait till redbox though if I'm honest. Also was that Colton Haynes as the cop at the door? Cause it kinda looked like him Reply

Yes, it was. Reply

He was probably comfortable in that sling. You know what I'm saying? I'm saying he's been in a sling before...for sex...maybe. Who hasn't? Reply

this seems...unfunny Reply

Man, Zoe has stayed real skinny since The Road Within Reply

