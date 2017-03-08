Rough Night trailer




The cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Zoe Kravitz, Ty Burrell and Demi Moore.
directed by Lucia Aniello from a script she wrote with her writing partner Paul W. Downs
“Rough Night” follows a group of five friends who were best buddies in college and reunite to rent a beach house in Miami for a wild bachelorette party.


