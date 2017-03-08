Rough Night trailer
Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon star in #RoughNight red band trailer https://t.co/tpLuhsy6AI pic.twitter.com/eA9yO7mKYp— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 8 mars 2017
The cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Zoe Kravitz, Ty Burrell and Demi Moore.
directed by Lucia Aniello from a script she wrote with her writing partner Paul W. Downs
“Rough Night” follows a group of five friends who were best buddies in college and reunite to rent a beach house in Miami for a wild bachelorette party.
This is basically a gender swapped Very Bad Things. Might see it if nothing more interesting is opening that weekend
Wish this trailer hadn't been released to close to Girls Trip as that just looks a million times funnier (& more diverse).
I see that you're referring to Girls Trip as diverse.