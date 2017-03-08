ONTD Roundup

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

no, you don't you bloated orange bitch. Reply

well that changes everything then!!!!1



also is it just me or is that some interesting wording there Reply

Reads like he 'tweaked' a press release type tweet. Reply

UGHHHHHH Reply

i bet. Reply

The patriarchy has been defeated! Gender equality has been reached! We did it kids! The fight is over! Reply

please die Reply

this comment feels like it was generated by a robot Reply

I refuse to believe he even wrote that. Reply

Fuck this shit gizzard. I have nothing nice to say about him. Reply

guess Ivanka wrestled the phone from her dad. Reply

omg he's SO presidential 😩👏 🍪🍪🍪 Reply

lmfao Reply

The Trump WH is so feminist, EVERY day is Day Without a Woman. pic.twitter.com/rYZeYo04kn — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 8, 2017

we're so lucky to have all these old guys looking out for us!



*vomits* Reply

look at all the cryptkeepers of my uterus...... Reply

#080: This 2010 Korean anthology was more or less okay. The first story was standard Korean/Japanese school ghost fare (underclassmen are challenged to enter an abandoned building, which is supposedly haunted, of their school), and the second one was more emotional and dramatic (two best friends and the fallout of their friendship after one gets in "trouble"). The final story (a boy can see ghosts and he has to help a dead girl express her crush on his living classmate while saving her from the ghost of a murderer) seemed to be the most original and entertaining. There's a recent Korean drama with a similar plot. Anyway, better than a lot of recent anthologies. It's on Amazon Instant Video as "Be With Me" and is free to stream for Prime users.







#081: This Canadian supernatural drama was pretty light on horror, and the plot of two estranged siblings trying to reconnect while battling an otherworldly force isn't exactly new. But there was some beautiful imagery in the movie (i.e., the creature's antler laden lair). Could've used a bit more explanation at the end as the horror stuff was basically tacked on. The very last few seconds of the ending was a nice if not vague touch. This was originally called The Plateau, and the poster resembles some of the artwork for Over the Garden Wall.







#082: If you want a documentary about teen fat shaming, look no further. Once your initial disgust of the authorities issuing the BMI citations subsides, the movie just drags. The lead has no charisma so she makes this kinda boring. I did like how upset she made some adults when she asked to take their BMIs.







#083: They made the identity of the killer a little too predictable in this '70s movie-of-the-week TV made thriller, but the whole thing is still better made than most of the stuff airing on Lifetime. Especially the acting. It's on







#084: Not here for them excluding Zatanna from a variation of the promo posters. Does Batman need to be in every DCAU movie? The more adult tone in this was appreciated, and I was happy to see/hear Matt Ryan back return as Constantine.



More at my letterboxd



i'm not feeling too good today Reply

same here! I've got a horrible neck ache, and it's going into my jaw, and my head hurts and my eyeballs hurt and I'm just fucking exhausted. Hope you feel better soon <3 Reply

Feeling under the weather, bb? Reply

yup and i think i'm gonna throw up Reply

My city became a sanctuary city last night! 5-0 vote! Reply

Yay! We need so many more of those. Reply

"BUT WHAT ABOUT MEN-" shhhhhh SHHHHHHHHHHHHHhhhHhhhhhhhhh

hush now sweet boy shhhhhhh now is time to rest — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) March 8, 2017





Reminds me of John Boyega's classic "Happy You Can Celebrate It Too Month with a side of sssshhhhhh" <3 I'm wheezing. Who would ever have thought that any son of Ross Geller's would turn out so well??Reminds me of John Boyega's classic "Happy You Can Celebrate It Too Month with a side of sssshhhhhh" <3 Reply

lol Reply

LOL this tweet is amazing but i will forever think ben was an annoying little shit Reply

LOOOL Reply

lmao Reply

I went to the mall last night and got anxiety from the amount of 2000s fashion that seems to be coming back. I threw away all my clothes from middle/high school for a reason...because they're ugly! Reply

clothes are so ugly right now, I haven't been tempted by anything in a while Reply

ugh ive been waiting for fkn chokers to go out of style but theyre just getting worse and more ridiculous??

and now on fashion blogs ive been seeing the old trend of wearing v neck tanks over high neck sweaters.. noooooooooooo Reply

Omg layering is coming back in, isn't it?!?! I saw some shirts that are designed to look like short sleeves over long sleeves and I kept thinking "oh no, not again, please don't..." Reply

Noooooooooooooooooooooooo Reply

G O D



frosted lipgloss is gonna be back. hair tinsel. Reply

I keep seeing chokers that are actually just long laces wrapped around the neck a few times and tied in a bow and... idgi... how is that comfortable... :/ Reply

dude, BABYDOLL dresses are coming back. I'm.....



....actually pissed I finally got rid of mine about 4 years ago after deciding they'd never be 'in' again. Shoulda known... Reply

embroidered jeans are everywhere rn and I'm like



n o Reply

were you looking in teen stores? that stuff probably isn't meant for you. just continue to rock the clothes you like Reply

I hated 2000s fashion even when living through the 2000s. The late '90s and early-to-mid-2000s was such a tragic time full of heinous trends. No to flared jeans coming back, no to ultra low rise pants and "whale tails," no to peasant tops... just no to all of it. Reply

its cold and all I want is some spicy creamy white chili but I still have to go to the store for everything. Reply

I got a letter from the hospital telling me when my mri scan is.



8am on a sunday. Reply

What kind of BS Reply

that early in the day means I'll probably have a shorter wait time, I'm well aware how busy it can get in that particular radiology department Reply

you can go home after it's over and sleep in and have a cozy sunday <3 good luck bb Reply

i had to get my wisdom teeth taken out on a sunday

they were like 'the whole building is technically locked so call us and we'll let you in!' Reply

How long is your wait time?



Good luck bb ^-^ Reply

just sent my sons teacher a thank you email...hopefully it makes her day haha



made me feel a little after dealing with stress at work right now



id choose her classroom of 7 year olds over my dementia residents right now, LAWD JESUS BE A MOOD STABILIZER Reply

oh man, dementia clients can test your last nerve. sending you mental xanax. Reply

I'm so tired of there being no accountability for job performance at work. Most of the day shift needs to retire and gtfo, because they obviously give no fucks for "patient care". Reply

Oh man I worked in a place like this... absolute pieces of shit were being praised for their work when they were treating patients so poorly. Can you report their behaviour management or something? Reply

I saw Logan yesterday and I LOVED it.



It was a perfect last Wolverine movie for Hugh Jackman to say goodbye. He was really good, the dynamic between him and Patrick Stewart was wonderful, and Daphne was literally a mini-Wolverine. She kicked some serious ass! I need to see her in so many more movies. Reply

Everything that I wanted to happen, happened. There was stark humor as well as that bittersweet sadness. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] My friend and I were cracking up when Laura first started talking and he was like 'shut the fuck up!'. He never censored his language for her and it worked. She was a total bad ass and some of the moves that she did were JUST like Hugh's. I was like...omg they really are father and daughter. I also liked that he played two of him, even if one was bad, because two of Hugh is a great thing.

Also, that little scene where the kids are cutting his beard to make him look like Wolverine was adorable and funny I adore Hugh Jackman and it's always been very clear that he loved played Wolverine. I also don't speak of Origins and it's pretty much the only one I don't own. I like that Days of Futures Past basically erased everything that happened in The Last Stand too.Everything that I wanted to happen, happened. There was stark humor as well as that bittersweet sadness. Reply

Is anyone else working on a "celebs tweet about international women's day" post? Otherwise I was going to. Reply

do it! I need a good woman post. Reply

my ears are still plugged from the plane! it's so annoying.



I was randomly thinking about those Concorde jets that used to fly from New York to London in like 3.5 hours. I wonder why they can't make those planes again? were they just really financially unviable or something? I would really love to not spend 13 hours on a plane to Tokyo whenever I want to visit my friends in Japan haha. Reply

expensive to run. they have one at my local airport as an attraction now. Reply

yeah I figured it must be something like that because obviously they have the technology to do it now (and they could make it better, I remember they were really loud apparently). I mean, Toronto-London is only like 6, 6.5 hours but it would be nice to have shorter flights. I really hate flying but want to travel everywhere lol Reply

Parent

lol i know. air travel is still sf slow to me idk how people did it back in the days of boats 😂 Reply

Yeah the Concorde was crazy expensive and very few people could afford it. They have one displayed at the Intrepid Museum here in NYC and my plane-obsessed BF had a great time looking at it. Reply

chew gum! Reply

