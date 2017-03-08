ONTD Roundup
For March 7, 2017:
- Emma Watson tweets interview where she spoke on Beyoncé after she is attacked for criticizing her
- Ed Sheeran Says Hooking Up With Taylor Swift's Friends Was "Very Easy"
- The View talks about Ben Carson's slaves were "immigrants" comments
- Gringos from 'How to Get Away With Murder' stopped from boarding flight to Brazil
- Riverdale Season 2 Ordered by The CW
- Celebs react to GOP Rep. who said the poor should stop buying iPhones so they can buy healthcare
- Lucky Blue Smith is expecting a child with Stormi Bree
- Charisma Carpenter and David Boreanaz reunite for a photoshoot
- Emma Watson talks her beauty routine
- ClexaCon convention round-up
HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY ONTD
Re: HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY ONTD
Re: HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY ONTD
365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
#080: This 2010 Korean anthology was more or less okay. The first story was standard Korean/Japanese school ghost fare (underclassmen are challenged to enter an abandoned building, which is supposedly haunted, of their school), and the second one was more emotional and dramatic (two best friends and the fallout of their friendship after one gets in "trouble"). The final story (a boy can see ghosts and he has to help a dead girl express her crush on his living classmate while saving her from the ghost of a murderer) seemed to be the most original and entertaining. There's a recent Korean drama with a similar plot. Anyway, better than a lot of recent anthologies. It's on Amazon Instant Video as "Be With Me" and is free to stream for Prime users.
#081: This Canadian supernatural drama was pretty light on horror, and the plot of two estranged siblings trying to reconnect while battling an otherworldly force isn't exactly new. But there was some beautiful imagery in the movie (i.e., the creature's antler laden lair). Could've used a bit more explanation at the end as the horror stuff was basically tacked on. The very last few seconds of the ending was a nice if not vague touch. This was originally called The Plateau, and the poster resembles some of the artwork for Over the Garden Wall.
#082: If you want a documentary about teen fat shaming, look no further. Once your initial disgust of the authorities issuing the BMI citations subsides, the movie just drags. The lead has no charisma so she makes this kinda boring. I did like how upset she made some adults when she asked to take their BMIs.
#083: They made the identity of the killer a little too predictable in this '70s movie-of-the-week TV made thriller, but the whole thing is still better made than most of the stuff airing on Lifetime. Especially the acting. It's on YouTube.
#084: Not here for them excluding Zatanna from a variation of the promo posters. Does Batman need to be in every DCAU movie? The more adult tone in this was appreciated, and I was happy to see/hear Matt Ryan back return as Constantine.
It was a perfect last Wolverine movie for Hugh Jackman to say goodbye. He was really good, the dynamic between him and Patrick Stewart was wonderful, and Daphne was literally a mini-Wolverine. She kicked some serious ass! I need to see her in so many more movies.
I'm one of 5 people on Earth who never minded Jackman's front-and-center presence in the X-Men movies or his own solos
except Origins we don't talk about that, so seeing him on one last ride was very bittersweet.
[You have been warned]All I wanted was Laura to call him dad/daddy/papa at least once before the end of the movie and it came at a perfect time (thus, started the waterworks in me).
Everything that I wanted to happen, happened. There was stark humor as well as that bittersweet sadness. [Spoiler (click to open)] My friend and I were cracking up when Laura first started talking and he was like 'shut the fuck up!'. He never censored his language for her and it worked. She was a total bad ass and some of the moves that she did were JUST like Hugh's. I was like...omg they really are father and daughter. I also liked that he played two of him, even if one was bad, because two of Hugh is a great thing.
Also, that little scene where the kids are cutting his beard to make him look like Wolverine was adorable and funny
I was randomly thinking about those Concorde jets that used to fly from New York to London in like 3.5 hours. I wonder why they can't make those planes again? were they just really financially unviable or something? I would really love to not spend 13 hours on a plane to Tokyo whenever I want to visit my friends in Japan haha.