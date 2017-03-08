The View talks about 45's comments about Women's Day and #ADayWithoutWomen
The View is Live from Disney World this whole week!
Today's hosts: Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila
Today's HOT topics:
#ADayWithoutWomen
The hosts talk to Eric Stonestreet and Audra McDonald
The hosts visit the four Walt Disney World parks in one day
Politico reported last night that the trump administration was aware of Page's communication with Russia.
I can't take off work because I have patients I have to see and Wednesday's are clinic days and some travel a few hours. I can definitely see both sides of it, though.
What's been bothering me is that I feel like the strike has received more criticism than the Women's March in January... The strike isn't perfect, of course, or above criticism, but at least from what I've seen and read, they've provided some good alternatives.
And the Statue of Liberty going dark bc of an outage felt poignant.
now I'm having a sandwich at a small business cafe in Downtown Crossing that appears to be women/minority owned. next event is Women Marching for Undocumented Women at Copley square/plaza.
Orange Cheeto works fine too though.
They should get full credit for it when it crashes down in flames. Calling it "Trumpcare" gives congressional Republicans an out when it fails and I'm not here for it.