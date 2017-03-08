The View talks about 45's comments about Women's Day and #ADayWithoutWomen

FAUXTUS wasn't fooling anybody with those tweets.



Politico reported last night that the trump administration was aware of Page's communication with Russia.

Trump also apparently met with the Russian ambassador during his campaign but doesn't remember it.

Edited at 2017-03-08 06:43 pm (UTC) Which is hilarious since it was only 4 days ago Corey Lewandowski, who apparently approved Carter Page's trip to Moscow, was on Fox saying "who dat?" hahahaha. https://youtu.be/1w3N5TtDPM0?t=6m1s

Parent

Thread



These people are so incredibly stupid, I can't even handle it. WHY can't they just keep their mouths shut? How fucking hard is it?

This day without women thing is just rubbing me the wrong way. I can't put my finger on it. Beside the whole idea that there is inherent privilege in being able to not go into work to make a statement. Oh, just don't spend money? You mean like every other day of my life? Idk.

idk, I've seen a lot of the organizers and supporters of this strike talk about and acknowledge how not everyone is able to take time off work etc and they've suggested other ways to show solidarity and support. I was watching AJ+'s live feed on the NYC meetup and Linda Sarsour was talking about how people were calling the strike evidence of privilege and she talked about how, historically, women on the front lines of movements like this are often the ones who have the most to lose. So I don't think it's going unaddressed, but I can appreciate why some people are critical.

There are women going to work today solely to provide emotional support for other women. @gravesmeredith, on them. https://t.co/akGB8sYV3I — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 8, 2017





I can't take off work because I have patients I have to see and Wednesday's are clinic days and some travel a few hours. I can definitely see both sides of it, though. I was reading this article earlier which I also found interesting.I can't take off work because I have patients I have to see and Wednesday's are clinic days and some travel a few hours. I can definitely see both sides of it, though.

I think the other part too is that women are talking about the work they do and can't take off from.



What's been bothering me is that I feel like the strike has received more criticism than the Women's March in January... The strike isn't perfect, of course, or above criticism, but at least from what I've seen and read, they've provided some good alternatives.

Yah, and that whole "you can wear red to show your solidarity". The flow of solidarity here is backward, it's not supposed to flow from the poor woman that can't leave work to the more privileged woman that can take a day off to make a point.

this happened in the 1900s too, where middle class/upper class women had a maid-of-all-work or a nanny to take care of the house and the children so they could picket for suffrage. I think a good example of what you're talking about is how some of the DC schools closing because teachers wanted to march, but how many moms had to lose a day wage because they had to stay at home with the kids, or spend money they didn't have on child care because maybe they can't take off?

For as long as I live I never want to hear "why don't women come forward???" ever again considering a sexual predator is POTUS.

"And that does it for this UNRULY edition of Andrea @MitchellReports" [mic drop] pic.twitter.com/mS19gAdUDq — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 8, 2017

After Bill O'Rielly tweets "Unruly Andrea Mitchell escorted from press conf."

Ugh.



And the Statue of Liberty going dark bc of an outage felt poignant.

I was finishing up a project for a client last night and instead of being a responsible adult and getting it done early I decided to take a 5 minute break and make this GIF to be used for when Trump's Pee video gets leaked ;-)

This is glorious. I also love that you used the Doctor crying in the rain gif as your base <3

LoL, that's one of my favorite GIFs + his face stays stationary in it so it meant I had to put the minimal amount of effort possible into manipulating it :-D

lmfao

I'm bookmarking this.

at first I thought bugles chips were raining down

It might happen. I don't know who said it, but the Dutch and British has intel about the collusion, and they're willing to release it if congress doesn't act.

lol it's magnificent

This is amazing. You are hands down one of my favorite commenters and this reminds me why.

I love this. And I just keep hearing Macklemore going "Pisssss"

Between orange hitler's womens tweet (not only having the audacity to say he respects women but also who the fuck cares stop making this day about yourself) and him taking a photo with a child from a white house tour while the kid throws up the Pepe gang sign with Hillary's portrait hanging in the background...

what pic??? what is the pepe sign???

Barry is letting it be known he is fucking PISSED at Trump's bullshit and I can't wait for the golden dragging about to be rained down on Trump.

PLEASE COME BAAAACK. I wake up every day and try not to cry thinking about what an amazing First Family we've lost.

I've finished my first event of the day. a group went around Boston/Cambridge singing "Quiet" and "Bella Ciao". we met at 8-8:30 this morning.



now I'm having a sandwich at a small business cafe in Downtown Crossing that appears to be women/minority owned. next event is Women Marching for Undocumented Women at Copley square/plaza.

sounds like fun!

it was awesome. a good 30 women (plus a baby) singing near Harvard. first we sang on the train.

SPICEY PRESS CONFERENCE IS LIVE!



He is just awful. I couln't stand to listen to his distorted, bullshit view of obamacare.

This just happened -> "If you're looking to the Congressional Budget Office for accuracy, you're looking in the wrong place." -Sean Spicer 🙃 — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) March 8, 2017





And a few minutes later Spicer said he hadn't called CBO's credibility into question. https://t.co/l5lepXw5Pj — Matthew Nussbaum (@MatthewNussbaum) March 8, 2017

Edited at 2017-03-08 07:26 pm (UTC)





Edited at 2017-03-08 07:26 pm (UTC) Reply

He's so condescending and awful.

Why are people calling Trump 45? I get that he's the 45th president but why?

iirc there was some article or social media ~movement a few weeks ago that said to use 45 and stop referring to him by name because the internet thinks it pisses him off to no end lol

Don't know, I just call him douche bag.

My guess would be he loves seeing his name so much that people are trying to use an alternative.

Exactly, this is a man who is in love with himself and in love with the sound of his voice and the look/sound of his name to the point that it IS his brand. So I don't want to feed into that, plus I abhor him - but "trumplethinskin" is a bit long to type out every time.



Orange Cheeto works fine too though.

Because when you say his name, you help him.

Because hearing or reading "President Trump" repulses me.

It rubs me the wrong way that the new health care bill is being labelled "Trumpcare" instead of "Republicare". Yeah, he's signing off on it but let's be real, he's not having anything to do with it; it's the Republicans' pipe dream.



They should get full credit for it when it crashes down in flames. Calling it "Trumpcare" gives congressional Republicans an out when it fails and I'm not here for it.

The only thing more infuriating than that, is the fact that it's actually called the "World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017." I wish I was kidding. That's the real name for this plan.

l m a o i believe it

I'm still shaking my head at that. I fucking hate these spineless, greedy, fucking scumbags.

I've seen organizations calling it Ryancare, which is probably more accurate

.@PeterAlexander source: Obama "rolled his eyes" at Trump accusation; more concerned about Trump "kicking people off their health insurance" pic.twitter.com/zAlkG7DpqU — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 8, 2017

uhg COME BACK OBAMA. WE are tired of having a toddler in chief

And this is why he deserved the JFK Library Profile in Courage Award this year.

i want to go to disneyworld.

me too!

