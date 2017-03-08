Deadpool 2: Janelle Monae Rumored To Be Frontrunner For Domino




Singer/songwriter turned actress Janelle Monáe is now rumored to be the frontrunner to play Domino in Deadpool 2,

Domino, whose real name is Neena Thurman, is a mutant mercenary and early ally and love interest of Cable, who will also make his on-screen debut in Deadpool 2.

