Deadpool 2: Janelle Monae Rumored To Be Frontrunner For Domino

Do you think she just woke up one day and called her manager and said "I want to try acting". Reply

I hope she did, tbh. Reply

lmao i feel like that's what happened. i miss cindi mayweather tho, and i'm lowkey salty she abandoned the project. Reply

Wait. Did she officially abandon it?! Reply

She went to school for acting so it's probably a natural transition that she's always wanted to make. Reply

She probably called her manager up and said, "I need to be mentally stimulated in new ways." And he came back and said "I have roles in Hidden Figures and Moonlight" for you to which she's responded, "that'll do." Reply

I wondered the same thing tbh. Lol. It's working through. Reply

more like "i want to start making money" Reply

RL Elle Woods 💗 Reply

Lmao I've legit been wondering this. It seems to be working for ha! Reply

i've been wondering this for so long Reply

What, like it's hard? Reply

"And not in flop movies. Oscar worthy, please." Reply

lol, seriously. Is there anything she can't do? Reply

She studied drama/theatre iirc. Either way she's talented at everything. Reply

eh she's been acting forever Reply

She has pretty much been acting her entire music career. Reply

OH PLEEEEASE Reply

I don't know the character so no idea if she's a good fit, but I would watch her in anything. I hope she gets it. Reply

This was my exact reaction 😂 Reply

me 100% Reply

MTE Reply

Mte!! I am so bad at fancasting my favorite chars so I never really have anyone in mind, but this is a situation where as soon as I saw it my brain just went yesssss Reply

They really want me to see this movie, don't they? In more kinda Marvel news, Thor has short hair now: https://twitter.com/EW/status/839521723 703824384

dont go OT so soon in my post Reply

I didn't want to embed it so people had to go to the actual tweet and it wouldn't look like I was going OT 😩 Reply

lol Reply

Lol scold ha Reply

tell her! Reply

Huh? I don't hate it but IDK if I love it



Hela straight up looks like female Loki Reply

not into it Reply

Wtf noooo!! He looks like cosplaying bro now. Reply

oh...hmmm...oh





I thought Cate was Liv Tyler for a good minute Reply

I'm here for that tbh

The last wig they used for him looked unwashed.



Edited at 2017-03-08 05:49 pm (UTC) Reply

No to what they did to Blanchett and Tessa in this. They look like low budget Mortal Kombat Cosplays. Reply

Eh, he's still hot, but I love him with long hair. Reply

Wait, Tessa Thompson is in that? I'm clearly late. Reply

Valkyrie <3 Reply

Wait what the fuck, why



He's Thor Reply

Parent

welp there goes my thirst Reply

Oh sweet Jesus yes. Reply

Lmao love this gif Reply

lmao love it Reply

I'm happy for her, but I want a new album so bad Reply

MTE.



A sequel to the Chase Suite ideally. Reply

same Reply

same Reply

still hoping Mary Elizabeth Winstead gets it, tbh. Reply

She really is pulling off this acting career. Slay!



Alicia Keys and Bey wish the could have transitioned in such a way. Reply

They can't act though. Reply

I love Beyonce, but you ain't lie. She is horrible. Alicia isn't bad, she could use some work but its not cringe worthy like Bey. Reply

Alicia was somewhat good in Smokin' Aces Reply

Obsessed is a cult classic hdu :P Reply

YU CAME EN TEW MUH HOWSE! YU TUCHT MUH CHYLD! Reply

Bey was so beautiful in that terrible Carmen take that there was a brief time when I tried to convince myself she could or had potential to be able to. Reply

Get roles Reply

she has a great team Reply

UM OUI S'IL VOUS PLAÎT Reply

YASSSS QUEEN! Reply

not getting excited but want it badly Reply

