Jessica Simpson doesn't know if she's eating chicken or fish but she's rocking them daisy dukes

i thought that pic was trisha paytas for a split sec Reply

Thread

Link

omg rude! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The picture looks like a Britney / Kylie Jenner hybrid! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ew creepy ur right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no wonder i dig jess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol she did appear in some eminem video as a jessica simpson impersonator Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love her clothes tbh, i have a few of them, didn't even realize they were hers until i got home Reply

Thread

Link

I have had a pair of her boots since 2013 and I still fucking love them. Such a nice pair. I've had several other pairs come and go over the years and hers has outlasted them all. I wish I could find them again in black, I'd snatch them up in a second. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got the cutest cocktail dress from her collection and the quality is insanely good. I've heard really good things about her shoes too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i used to have her ballet flats in like four diff colors bc i loved them sm. i should go buy more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my mom, sister and i have been passing around this same one jessica simpson bag for over 10 years and it's kind of ridiculous how well the thing still looks





people shit on her a lot but it's mostly all cute, affordable and really durable so...... why not? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm actually wearing a pair of her black heels that I've had probably since 2009. They're still really comfy and look great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't speak from experience because I'm a guy, but I've heard a lot of good things about her stuff from women Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love her shoes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mom LOVES her jewelry and accessories. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've always heard good things about her line. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bought a pair of her ballet flats a few years ago and love them so much that once I wore them out (after wearing them almost everyday for years) I bought a new pair. I have also bought jeans from her and really liked them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The era of Newlyweds and VH1 celeb-reality shows was such a great time for television Reply

Thread

Link

don't forget the iconic simple life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



smh im ashamed i forgot about the simple life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup yup Realty VH1 early 2000 was really top notch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved The Surreal Life. There were some moments on that show that were pure gold. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia it was fantastic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This 2004 retro post right now. Reply

Thread

Link

She has such awful legs and ass--and she **always** has. It astonishes me that they're going back to this dry-as-dirt well. Reply

Thread

Link







so obvious with the way they cut/edited it lmao







i love her though idc you sound mad af but you're not wrong lmao they used a body double in dukes tooso obvious with the way they cut/edited it lmaoi love her though idc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reported for that .gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always feel like she must be at least 45 now Reply

Thread

Link

Low rise jeans and short shorts are the worst, I don't want any of that to come back in vogue.



I have had several pairs of shoes from her line, which I liked. Reply

Thread

Link

If low rise jeans come back I will riot. I have seen the light with mid-rise to high-rise jeans and I will never let go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Better start getting your lower stomach ready sis. The way fashion is going I give it 3 years max. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Doing leg raises as we speak Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The pic of her in the black dress reminds me of Kim Zolciak Reply

Thread

Link

Why does she look like Kylie Jenner in the face in that pic, though. Reply

Thread

Link

Ivanka line is just a low rent Jessica Simpson knockoff



Jessica has struggle a lot with her body. I hope she's happy and healthy Reply

Thread

Link

I always liked that she and Christina were kinda shameless about their weight gain Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember when SNL and Justin Timberlake did a skit of this, and I was howling so much. I think that's when I started liking Justin.



yay for JEssica. <3 she got so much crap for that. Reply

Thread

Link

I will always have a soft spot for Jessica Simpson because I would troll and stan ha on ONTD circa 2008.



Yes, it was I, who was that crazed Successica Simpson stan all those years ago! Reply

Thread

Link

i love this revelation! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her voice in These Boots Are Made for Walking is another whole level of painful



it's like... husky mumbling Reply

Thread

Link

areuready booooos?

start walken



She always did that weird mumbling in her songs. It droves me nuts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her career is so odd to me Reply

Thread

Link

isn't it? i like how she failed at singing than went to acting, failed that and now is making a shit load of coin rehashing designers shit and passing it off as her own. she had bops, at least she's not slanging oreo's. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, not yet ,but for now she is doing ads budget car rental



Edited at 2017-03-08 05:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Every time that ad pops up I cringe for Chrissy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's not really involved in the clothing line, I thought? She licensed her name for branding/marketing and she's a ~creative director but I read she basically collects a 3-5% percentage check because Jessica Simpson is on the label. I think that's an even better deal than trying to design anything herself (lbr her taste is awful). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The way it just kinda unraveled was odd. Her last pop album flopped, but the way her label handled the promotion of it was weird because they gave up after the second single flopped and Public Affair did really well (for her), especially considering how they pimped In This Skin until it was a hit.



Even her movie career. Only 2 of her movies, both of which she played second fiddle to bigger name men who went on to make more films, got theatrical releases: one was a flop, the other was a hit. The rest were just straight to DVD. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Newlyweds is a gem and Jessica and Nick should get back together and give us another season Reply

Thread

Link

OMG I started a re-watch and it is crazy you can tell how ill suited they were for each other. I was sort of shocked because I haven't watched it since I was a teenager and I thought OMG THEY ARE SO IN LUUUURVE but on re-watch it's pretty obvious (to me) that Nick is just exasperated and annoyed with her most of the time and she is such a spoiled child. Comedy gold tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember Nick acting like he was above her and she was such a sweetheart (like when she bought expensive lingerie) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link