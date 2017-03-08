Jessica Simpson doesn't know if she's eating chicken or fish but she's rocking them daisy dukes
Hot damn! Jessica Simpson slips back into Daisy Dukes for her 2017 Spring Collection: https://t.co/8Mhr2WfOuT pic.twitter.com/bB6XzJkmLf— Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 8, 2017
-According to a press release, the fashion designer was “inspired by the essence of travel” and her new collection’s overall theme is “an American girl hits the road — postcards from California, Texas, Florida. k
-Ivanka better hold on to ha wig, Successica's new line is ready to fuck up Marshall's & TJ Maxx.
-“Simpson has been vocal in the past about why her megasuccessful clothing line works. “I think my brand has surpassed my name and my celebrity,” Simpson said.
people shit on her a lot but it's mostly all cute, affordable and really durable so...... why not?
so obvious with the way they cut/edited it lmao
i love her though idc
I have had several pairs of shoes from her line, which I liked.
Jessica has struggle a lot with her body. I hope she's happy and healthy
yay for JEssica. <3 she got so much crap for that.
Yes, it was I, who was that crazed Successica Simpson stan all those years ago!
it's like... husky mumbling
start walken
She always did that weird mumbling in her songs. It droves me nuts.
Her career is so odd to me
Even her movie career. Only 2 of her movies, both of which she played second fiddle to bigger name men who went on to make more films, got theatrical releases: one was a flop, the other was a hit. The rest were just straight to DVD.