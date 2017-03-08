I don't know what this mess is but I'm here for it. Reply

I think this is just a teaser trailer so I can't wait for the actual trailer but I'm in! I love disaster movies. Reply

I love how this trailer looks and sounds like a parody. Reply

How does Gerard Butler keeping getting roles? He's such a bad actor. And he can no longer fall back on his looks, espec now with him looking like weathered, stretched leather Reply

Because he's not looking for the serious roles.



Olympus Has Fallen was so bad but it was bad entertaining. Enough people saw it that they made London Has Fallen, which was ten times more ridiculous and had some gem lines as 'I don't know about you but I'm thirsty as fuck' and 'Why don't you boys pack up your shit and head back to Fuckheadistan or wherever it is you're from'



Edited at 2017-03-08 05:30 pm (UTC) Reply

And there's even going to be Angel Has Fallen so the dude has found a niche and ran with it. Reply

No! You're joking!



*checks*



Oh my god. It sounds even more ridiculous and I am in. I see Aaron Eckhart isn't returning though and he was part of the charm/what balanced Gerald's overacting. Reply

Good grief! Reply

I am IN!



I love all disaster movies, especially bad ones. No shame. This premise made me cackle at how ridiculous it sounds. Reply

Watched the trailer. It literally looks like a remake of The Day After Tomorrow...



BUT WHO CARES Reply

It's a bunch of shit in one movie. Reply

better show this to my dad he loves this kinda stuff lmao Reply

this looks sick. i literally 😮😮😮 when the plane fell through the clouds.



i didn't spot katheryn tho!! does she have a large role? Reply

I don't think I could handle falling straight down in a plane if I had to choose. Reply

I don't she so bc she's not listed on the imdb page for this film. Reply

aw man 😔 ty for the deets. i hope she gets some decent roles soon since she's probably done on vikings after s5.



Edited at 2017-03-08 06:36 pm (UTC) Reply

disaster movies are my guilty pleasure. i fucking cried during San Andreas, i'm so lame lmao Reply

Me too! Reply

Always and forever, disaster movies are my weakness. My mom and I were cracking up throughout San Andreas though. Reply

I was cracking up too...then realized I lived in LA and became quiet. Reply

http://nypost.com/2015/05/29/all-the-sc ience-san-andreas-gets-wrong-according-t o-a-top-seismologist/ I live a mile away from the fault, girl. I still cracked up because plenty of scientists came out and said that plenty of what happened would be impossible. Reply

So we're just not mentioning the fact that Ed Harris is in this? Reply

I love you Katheryn but the name of this movie alone... :/ Reply

ROBERT SHEEHAN is in this.

I'm there. Reply

This movie has EVERYTHING!



1. Estranged father daughter relationships

2. Frozen Birds

3. UN Mercenary squads

4. Tsunami's



It's like they took The Day After Tomorrow, 2016, Twister, and Deep Impact and combined them all into one movie. This will be horrifically exciting! Reply

Replace Deep Impact with Armageddon and you've got it.



Deep Impact was far more believable and better. Reply

JFC how many more boring ass disaster movies that follow the same exact pattern to we need?

The initial concept isn't a bad one, but then it treads all the same ground we've seen a hundred times.

Also anything with Gerard Butler is a hard pass. Reply

Three thoughts



1) I live in the South so I usually avoid tornado movies, but Ed Harris and Andy Garcia are in it so.....



2) This looks like a SyFy movie with a slightly higher budget.



3) How is Jim Sturgess still a thing? Reply

Jfc Gerard what is your life & your choices right now? Reply

Thread

Robert Sheehan is in this and I quite like him as an actor. And it's been a while since we got a good disaster movie imo Reply

Colour me shocked this isn't Roland Emmerich Reply

This looks dumb but I'm always here for disaster movies. I see they went to the San Andreas school of using a menacing cover of a nice old song in the trailer. Reply

