March 8th, 2017, 09:55 pm klutzy_girl Geostorm trailer Katheryn Winnick, Gerard Butler, and Abbie Cornish star in this disaster movie.
Olympus Has Fallen was so bad but it was bad entertaining. Enough people saw it that they made London Has Fallen, which was ten times more ridiculous and had some gem lines as 'I don't know about you but I'm thirsty as fuck' and 'Why don't you boys pack up your shit and head back to Fuckheadistan or wherever it is you're from'
*checks*
Oh my god. It sounds even more ridiculous and I am in. I see Aaron Eckhart isn't returning though and he was part of the charm/what balanced Gerald's overacting.
I love all disaster movies, especially bad ones. No shame. This premise made me cackle at how ridiculous it sounds.
BUT WHO CARES
i didn't spot katheryn tho!! does she have a large role?
disaster movies are my guilty pleasure. i fucking cried during San Andreas, i'm so lame lmao
http://nypost.com/2015/05/29/all-the-sc
I'm there.
1. Estranged father daughter relationships
2. Frozen Birds
3. UN Mercenary squads
4. Tsunami's
It's like they took The Day After Tomorrow, 2016, Twister, and Deep Impact and combined them all into one movie. This will be horrifically exciting!
Deep Impact was far more believable and better.
The initial concept isn't a bad one, but then it treads all the same ground we've seen a hundred times.
Also anything with Gerard Butler is a hard pass.
1) I live in the South so I usually avoid tornado movies, but Ed Harris and Andy Garcia are in it so.....
2) This looks like a SyFy movie with a slightly higher budget.
3) How is Jim Sturgess still a thing?
at least robert sheehan is still getting work lmao