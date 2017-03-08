Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner call off divorce
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck "are giving things another try," a source says. https://t.co/r6ydNZbBm2— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 8, 2017
Aren't back together yet but have decided to give their marriage another try.
source
But this news explains the blind his people leaked to Lainey last week, about him going back to rehab. That was set up for this announcement.
Stop being a slut Ben.
does casey affleck actually have a stan/supporter on here?! casey affleck
look @ your life. look @ your choices.
She has continued to do movies pretty regularly. But of late she has spoken openly about wanting to make movies her kids could see, and then later about how she has recently found a deeper connection to religion. She has starred in several kids and Christian films in the last few years.
I'm betting she does quite well financially, focusing on a highly profitable niche. But I would LOVE to see her back on TV in a tougher role again one day. I think she is one of those actresses that manages to make people care for her, week after week, and is ideally suited for TV.