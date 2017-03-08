coffee

zayn malik gets cornrows and doesn't want you to call him 'bitch'




— british pakistani model singer zayn malik appeared on his girlfriend's gigi hadid's instagram story wearing cornrows this morning
— last year his manager tweeted that zayn would be an 'honorary [insert N word here]' after the release of his album
— a fan called him 'bitch' while tweeting him and he asked them to stop using that word
— the people at iHeart radio are his 'gangsters' according to a reply to a fan

source1-source2-source3
