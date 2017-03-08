zayn malik gets cornrows and doesn't want you to call him 'bitch'
#IG | Gigi Hadid posted this on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/isCuklKT8z— Zayn Malik News (@ZaynJMNews) March 8, 2017
Really no need for derogatory terminology like that ...I'm excited too though 👌🏽😉 https://t.co/6TXbpAnAGd— zayn (@zaynmalik) March 7, 2017
Gangsters ... 😎 https://t.co/bzfcrCSeBz— zayn (@zaynmalik) March 7, 2017
— british pakistani
— last year his manager tweeted that zayn would be an 'honorary [insert N word here]' after the release of his album
— a fan called him 'bitch' while tweeting him and he asked them to stop using that word
— the people at iHeart radio are his 'gangsters' according to a reply to a fan
probably his barber didn't know wtf they were doing
After she got dragged she changed the hashtag to french braids.
It's happened to me with many apps. One Chinese app tried to fill an entire eye (but only one eye) on a pic where I had my eyes closed and the result was pure nigtmare fuel.
Mama taught him!!
plus they hurt esp when the person doing them is african
I got my hair done about two weeks ago and the lady damn near pulled my soul through my scalp. It was nice tho, she hooked me up.