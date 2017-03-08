Scarlett Johansson Files for Divorce From Romain Dauriac
Johansson filed for divorce from Romain Dauriac in a New York City court Tuesday, saying the marriage was "irretrievably broken."
Johansson is asking for joint custody of their daughter, Rose, but also wants the child to live with her.
Dauriac was taken aback by the request because he has been the "primary parent" for Rose while Johansson has been involved with her career.
He is "shocked" and sees the move as a "pre-emptive strike"
Dauriac plans to petition the court to take the child to live with him in his native France, that Johansson will have "access to her daughter any time she wants to come to Paris."
"Mr. Dauriac is tired of having to run his life and his child's life based on Ms. Johansson's shooting schedule,"
Marriage is tough but worth it.
but aside from tax breaks, purchases, life insurance policies, and i'm sure some other things but meh. but my mom, bio dad, and fill-in dad have all been divorced three times and it always costs a ton of money, arguments over who gets what, and ugly custody battles about who pays what. so i'd rather figure things out w/o having to tell the government that i'm legally handcuffed to someone until we get tired of one another
Plus, the LGBT have been fighting for the right
plus our relationship has weirdly become even better since our marriage. it was great before but now it just feels... deeper. my husband noticed the change too. it's hard to explain and i didnt expect it, but it's nice.
I'm just not seeing the romance in marriage anymore, with the divorce rate so high. If I want to be pedantic, traditional marriage wasn't about romance, anyways.
mess.
i totally forgot she has a kid, too.
But the media will paint her as the villain regardless, espec with his accusation about putting work first
(but it's also true unfortunately)
WHAT ABOUT THE POPCORN
Really can't see French people standing in line for that shite.
Btw Wth?! when did she have a kid?
How long until she and Hiddles start dating? Or, I could her and Pitt getting down
What marriage is this? Three?