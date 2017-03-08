Scarlett Johansson Files for Divorce From Romain Dauriac

i bet ten dollars that she will start dating chris evans Reply

Thread

Link

they'll prob hookup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah. Chris seems like someone who wants housewife Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes Scarlett is too assertive for someone who seems to be insecure. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He was just with Jenny Slate tho?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

or tom hiddleston Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They sat together at the Oscars. They are fucking. I bet they were friends with benefits in the past too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They've been good friends for so long I feel like if it was gonna happen it would've or they've hooked up before already and it never got out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Well people have been waiting for it for a while now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk why people even bother with marriage except married but filing separately tax breaks Reply

Thread

Link

Ceremonies are powerful and sometimes ppl want to make a public commitment to each other.



Marriage is tough but worth it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i get weddings, birthday parties, and anniversaries.



but aside from tax breaks, purchases, life insurance policies, and i'm sure some other things but meh. but my mom, bio dad, and fill-in dad have all been divorced three times and it always costs a ton of money, arguments over who gets what, and ugly custody battles about who pays what. so i'd rather figure things out w/o having to tell the government that i'm legally handcuffed to someone until we get tired of one another Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

@ me next time spouse Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i got married for health insurance, tax breaks, it was easier to buy a house together, and i got a dope engagement ring. he's a gem, too, but our commitment to each other and our relationship wasn't created in the judge's chambers where we got married. that's just where we got the government involved in our relationship.



Edited at 2017-03-08 05:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Pressure from society



Plus, the LGBT have been fighting for the right Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I believe in marriage for normal ppl - I've seen several successful marriages around me including my very loving parents married 38 years - but don't believe in it for Hollywood or other celeb based communities e.g. Bollywood Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Yeah I'm kind of over the idea of marriage in general. This is me most of the time now lol: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my husband is from the uk and i'm canadian. to apply for sponsorship/visas for either country it's just easier to be married.

plus our relationship has weirdly become even better since our marriage. it was great before but now it just feels... deeper. my husband noticed the change too. it's hard to explain and i didnt expect it, but it's nice. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The ONTD lawyers can correct me if I'm wrong, but my understanding is that paperwork can be drawn up to tie couples together in all the ways that marriage can, but without actually getting married. So, like making sure your partner gets certain material items, and designating them as the people in charge for medical decisions.



I'm just not seeing the romance in marriage anymore, with the divorce rate so high. If I want to be pedantic, traditional marriage wasn't about romance, anyways. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wasn't the word that she cheated (or maybe they both cheated)?



mess.



i totally forgot she has a kid, too. Reply

Thread

Link

This sounds like it's going to be an ugly custody battle. Reply

Thread

Link

My first thought. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If she really bailed without discussing it with him, then she ain't shit.



But the media will paint her as the villain regardless, espec with his accusation about putting work first Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's okay if a man does it, but not a woman!!!! /sarcastic



(but it's also true unfortunately) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got Kelly Rutherford vibes reading about it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I thought the same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hm. it doesn't seem like either of them are fluent in the other's language so it will be difficult for whomever doesn't get custody from that perspective (since i assume the primary parent will only use their own language with their kid) Reply

Thread

Link

wait, really abt them not being fluent in each others language?? lol, how did that even work for as long as it did? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait i can't believe this is legit lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*points himself* *points her* *points the bed* lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I honestly can't imagine her being a mother and forgot she even had a kid. I hope this doesn't get messy Reply

Thread

Link

but who gets Le Gourmet Popcornery? Reply

Thread

Link

literally my first thought lol scanned comments looking for this

WHAT ABOUT THE POPCORN Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

priorities! thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just went to that site and watched a video of them making popcorn in leftover bacon fat. *Vomit*

Really can't see French people standing in line for that shite.



Edited at 2017-03-08 10:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my first thought lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Actually my first thought too when I saw that title Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She doesn't think monogamy is 'natural' but keeps getting married. Girl, save yourself the time and paperwork in the future. Reply

Thread

Link

I bet she gets married at least one more time despite the monogamy is unnatural statement. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol she is going to be one of those actors who will be married 5 times by the time they reach old age Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Didn't she say the monogamy thing after their break-up was announced? Maybe one more failed marriage made her change her mind. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh right i forgot abt ryan reynolds lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

maybe it was not a monogamous relationship? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf when did she have a kid lmao Reply

Thread

Link

she was pregnant when they filmed age of ultron lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so many couples are getting divorced Reply

Thread

Link





oblig Reply

Thread

Link

cackling. still the best. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looool, this was perfection. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Iconiq Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooooo yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shame this comment missed out for Comment of the Year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me whenever i see happy couples tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are we saving to submit for comment of the year or would that be consider for last year? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP needs to post the comment again so we can submit tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I posted that upthread, so relevant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love this so much lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's the context? Lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO, this is one of my favorite comments ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cackling tf out rn!!! I loathe her so I'm especially happy to see another one of her marriages fail and her unhappy.





Btw Wth?! when did she have a kid? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literally brightened my shitty day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is why you don't rush into marriage because of a child



How long until she and Hiddles start dating? Or, I could her and Pitt getting down



Edited at 2017-03-08 05:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I would say Pitt rather than Hiddles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought they got married before they had a baby, no? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe he thinks that monogamy is in fact "natural" Reply

Thread

Link

Well that sucks.



What marriage is this? Three? Reply

Thread

Link

I thought it was her third, but it's only her second. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link