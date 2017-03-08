Florence

Samuel L Jackson criticises casting of black British actors in American films



source

on Daniel Kaluuya in'Get Out':
“There are a lot of black British actors in these movies. I tend to wonder what that movie [Get Out] would have been with an American brother who really feels that."

“Daniel grew up in a country where they’ve been interracial dating for a hundred years. What would a brother from America have made of that role? Some things are universal, but [not everything].”

on David Oyelowo in 'Selma':
“There are some brothers in America who could have been in that movie who would have had a different idea about how King thinks”


on why Brits get cast over US actors:
“They’re cheaper than us, for one thing. They don’t cost as much. And they [casting agents and directors] think they’re better trained, because they’re classically trained.”
Tagged: , , , , ,