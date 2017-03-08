Samuel L Jackson criticises casting of black British actors in American films
source
on Daniel Kaluuya in'Get Out':
“Daniel grew up in a country where they’ve been interracial dating for a hundred years. What would a brother from America have made of that role? Some things are universal, but [not everything].”
on David Oyelowo in 'Selma':
on why Brits get cast over US actors:
he specifically talks about the african american experience in a lot of roles that british actors have played that they have no connection with.
tl;dr IA in general, but actors can def influence how they play the characters.
i think his point about british actors not being able to understand the plight of racism that americans face is bullshit though. it's not like the UK is some kind of perfect post-racial utopia.
i guess what i worded poorly is that if i had to pinpoint what bothers me more about it, it would be the reason why british black actors are more appealing to casting directors (e.g. because they come from wealthy backgrounds, "appear" more educated due to accent, seem less threatening, etc.) as opposed to american black actors and the influence of stereotypes that they face in our society.
