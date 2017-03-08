Samuel L Jackson criticises casting of black British actors in American films

Sometimes I feel like people just look for reasons to be mad Reply

On ONTD? Really? Lol. Reply

Lol true! I meant him though... he sounds like an ONTDer Reply

For real. Just looking for any reason to start a protest. Reply

Wtf is his damage Reply

i think theres merit in a discussion about this, also casting black americans as africans and vice versa. Reply

Agreed, bb. But I better leave this post before it gets too messy. Reply

haha tbh.



how have you been btw? i feel like i havent seen you in while Reply

agreed, ive thought about/discussed this a lot but never voiced it here on ontd. prob for good reason. this post is already iffy. Reply

I even get passed when they cast Africans from different parts of the continents to play slaves. On Black Sails they have a whole cast of South Africans to play West Africans and it's glaringly obvious to Africans that it's incorrect. Even though I love Lupita the same thing applies to her. Hollywood (and wider society) just doesn't get how diverse Africa and the diaspora is. Reply

i agree. i don't think it's the biggest issue ever, but at the same time i'm not going to "settle" for 'well at least we got a movie with black characters' when there's other discourse we can engage in as well. Reply

I like them but the fuck was Kerry Washinton and Forest Whitaker in The Last King of Scotland? Was darkening their skin necessary? Reply

Yeah I think this is a great discussion. As an African immigrant living in America my experience is just not the same, and I think this should be addressed Reply

I agree. We have different experiences and there's nothing wrong with being open about that. Reply

To be fair, they are better trained Reply

this is dumb Reply

Doesn't mean they are better actors or more talented, but the British training is so connected to the wealth of the individual that I'm sorry I do think the training is better and more extensive. Reply

That's probably what Latinos who have a "LATIN" look, we all know what that means, are hired more and above black Hispanics. Reply

False. Mahershala Ali, Viola Davis, Aja Naomi King, Chandra Wilson, Denzel Washington, Kerry Washington, Joe Morton, Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, Alfred Woodard, Rutina Wesley, all have training. The majority of the Black actresses on Orange is the New Black have training. I could go on and on. Reply

There are plenty of American actors with training they still get passed to hire British actors. IMO it isn't training it's just basically anglophilia - if it's British it's better and higher class. Reply

So they aren't the right "type" of black for him? Fuck off. Reply

y'all are missing the point spectacularly Reply

lmao mte.



he specifically talks about the african american experience in a lot of roles that british actors have played that they have no connection with. Reply

are you surprised? ONTD in a nut shell. Reply

Exactly. It's a very good discussion that needs to be had and people are just being willfully obtuse. Reply

It would have been the same movie since a biracial American wrote and directed it... Reply

This. Actors give way too much credit to themselves. Reply

seriously, all actors do is interpret the script they're given Reply

IA. I don't think it makes a difference for Get Out so much, but I do think Selma is a different story. A lot of people praised David's portrayal but tbh his voice/accent took me out of the movie. If I wasn't looking at him, I swore I was hearing Frank Underwood, not MLK. It was just incredibly off. Now, would that have been improved if they'd cast a black American? Maybe, maybe not. They def would've had a better chance with someone who was from the south, but it wasn't just the accent that was the problem, it was his manner of speaking. He wasn't captivating like MLK was. So part of it was that he was British, but also that he just didn't seem right for the job imo.



tl;dr IA in general, but actors can def influence how they play the characters. Reply

Idk about the case for Get Out, but I don't think it's wrong to say a black American would have a stronger cultural tie to MLK Reply

You should include the tweet john boyega retweeted about him needing to "release himself from mental slavery" too. Anyway idt there's anything wrong with what he said, though idk about the interracial dating bit. Reply

tbh john boyega is one of the types slj is talking about, hes said some sus shit about racism that you can almost certainly pinpoint to his background Reply

Just read his tweets and I think cosigning on the expression "mental slavery" + reducing this to black UK vs US actors is demeaning. SLJ is talking about the unshared parts of socialization and even if you don't agree that it makes a difference to portraying a role, there are better ways to engage with that Reply

What has he said? I don't keep up with him but just based on the fact that he finds it acceptable to call it mental slavery had me rolling my eyes. Reply

People do know that's a Bob Marley lyric, right? Reply

Daniel grew up in a country where they've been interracial dating for a hundred years

uhh??



uhh??



Edited at 2017-03-08 04:29 pm (UTC) Reply

I don't get that either Reply

Although I will always love and respect SLJ. He needs to do some research into African British history. Knowledge of the race riots alone could help. That being said, the brits are all over hollywood lately black and white. The majority of our commic book heroes are played by brits. Reply

I feel like a lot of AA refuse to understand or look into black British history so they can keep making snide comments about how British people pretend the country is a post racial utopia and everyone is in an interracial relationship.



Edited at 2017-03-08 10:06 pm (UTC) Reply

He think racism towards black people and interracial dating does not exist in the U.K.? Lol Reply

except that's not what he said Reply

Read the post again. Reply

IA I think he made this comment about how some African Americans would leave America and go marry in Europe because it was legal, when it was illegal for interracial people to marry in America. Reply

Samuel didn't say not 1 lie. I can't speak enough to how black brits don't know our experiences as African Americans and the hell we've faced here. Reply

i think what bothers me about british actors generally is that it's such a caste system. pretty much every british actor you see these days is from a wealthy background and went to an elite $$$$$ school. not sure if that's also the case for black british actors, and i'm not saying that the american system is perfect, but it'd be nice to see some actors from less fortunate socioeconomic backgrounds promoted in hollywood.



i think his point about british actors not being able to understand the plight of racism that americans face is bullshit though. it's not like the UK is some kind of perfect post-racial utopia. Reply

Yes and no? At the end of the day it's still racism but I think the nature of it is a bit different. American racism is much more out there and in your face while I feel like British / European racism is more along the lines of microaggressions due to the perception of a post racial society. Reply

do you think that nuance is important with respect to casting?



i guess what i worded poorly is that if i had to pinpoint what bothers me more about it, it would be the reason why british black actors are more appealing to casting directors (e.g. because they come from wealthy backgrounds, "appear" more educated due to accent, seem less threatening, etc.) as opposed to american black actors and the influence of stereotypes that they face in our society. Reply

Lol. Thousands of refugees are dying in the ocean whilst the ones that arrive are being forced into slavery across Europe, police brutality is widespread, just for starters. It's just as blatant, gets just as severely underreported but it just perpetuates itself differently. Reply

the reason why all the brits come from $$$ is because uk cut public funding for the arts. the only people who can afford to act in the uk are wealthy. it's fucked up. Reply

I get where he's coming from but I don't know if this a hill I wanna die on because at the end of the day, we all have the same struggle just different currency



Edited at 2017-03-08 04:29 pm (UTC) Reply

mte. It's different faces of the same monster



Edited at 2017-03-08 04:33 pm (UTC) Reply

This reasoning is way too simple Reply

lol seriously...this is absolutely not it, a comical oversimplification

sis



sis Reply

same struggle different currency



i get where ur coming from but i don't agree with this. Reply

There's a point to be made here but he went about it a little wrong Reply

That's sort of how I feel. I think there are 'unique' qualities to race relations in the United States that are probably best understood by the black men and women who grew up with it, but that certainly doesn't mean that black people in other countries don't experience racism (nor do I think that's what he's implying). Racism is racism, it's always horrible, but I feel like it often wears a difference face and can manifest differently depending on where you live. Reply

Very well put, IA. There are nuances to racial history here that may not translate properly, and vice-versa. But at the end of the day we're all fighting the same fight and I don't like how he tried to delegitimize the experience of black folks in the UK with that interracial dating thing wtf. lol I remember watching Jane Elliot do her Angry Eye experiment there and nope, racism is alive and kicking there too Reply

