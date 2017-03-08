I'm at work bc I got bills to pay but I am wearing red at least. Not buying lunch either, just gonna scavenge some free corporate fruit and nuts from the break room lmao



Happy International Womens Day ONTD!!! Reply

Thread

Link

scavenging from the breakroom is like 80% of my diet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this entire strike seems to be designed for more privileged women, either ones who can afford to take a day off and/or ones who work in environments where backlash isn't likely. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In Poland it's more like an action day, a very important one considering the current government's policies... I'm happy to see that Jessica joined the demonstration :) I feel like most people from Western societies would support its postulates tho (legalising abortion, better laws against domestic violence etc.) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm not striking or wearing red- not interested in being 'out' to my very republican office. going to donate to an abortion access charity instead. Reply

Thread

Link

Same :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Out? Do they not know you're a woman/support women?



ETA: that came off snarky and that's not how I meant it. I just don't know what you mean by out.



Edited at 2017-03-08 04:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she means this is seen as a liberals movement and she doesn't want to get shit from her conservative colleagues for the rest of her time at that job



Edited at 2017-03-08 04:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they def dont know i'm a liberal feminist. and they def dont see the strike/wearing red as "supporting women" but as "supporting the liberal feminist agenda" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same =( Boss has been making snarky comments about it since last week, I really didn't want any of them addressed my way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't see the point in skipping work when I have to be here to go to class later anyway. (Also I just took a day off two weeks ago.) I'm wearing red and my Leslie Knope waffle necklace! Reply

Thread

Link

I did not take the day off work, because I thought it would simply be an exercise in privilege (i.e. the privilege of having paid time off and/or taking unpaid time off that wouldn't put me in economic jeopardy), without any concrete way of being in service to women who are more vulnerable than I am. I'm wearing pink and will donate to a local women's shelter though.



ETA: I also have class this evening, and it didn't make sense to not come to work when it's near my class.



Edited at 2017-03-08 04:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

polski post?

Happy International Womens Day ! Wszystkiego najlepszego z okazji dnia kobiet

On this day i wish nothing but the worst for polish right wing government, may they all burn in hell amen



also queen Jessica looks amazing during this polish promo! Reply

Thread

Link

Can you tell me what the sign she's holding says? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Międzynarodowy Strajk Kobiet = International Women's Strike Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



This Polish nationalist MEP says that women “must earn less than men because they are weaker, smaller and less intelligent.” pic.twitter.com/UsOYipOGGM — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 3, 2017

i know very little about polish politics. does korwin-mikke represent the polish right or is he too far right even for them? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yay! How many Polish people are on ONTD? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's Pancake Day AND Women's Day

#blessed

(make your own pancakes) Reply

Thread

Link

mfw i have nothing to make pancakes with, flop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw schucks :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was yesterday bb Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Pancake Tuesday was a week ago. Here at least anyway. It's always the day before Lent begins. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





(didn't skip work because we have a big event coming up and I'm in the middle of some stuff, but I'm def wearing red and trying not to buy anything.) The Zookeeper's Wife comes out the weekend of my bday! <3 I hope she comes to NYC for press~ (didn't skip work because we have a big event coming up and I'm in the middle of some stuff, but I'm def wearing red and trying not to buy anything.) The Zookeeper's Wife comes out the weekend of my bday! <3 I hope she comes to NYC for press~ Reply

Thread

Link

the woman in the last pic looks like she could be her mom



Edited at 2017-03-08 04:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lol she does, they have the same chin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

happy intl womens day. i forgot to wear red and couldnt take the day off and i need to buy lunch sooo i kinda failed all around today Reply

Thread

Link

Ditto :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didnt even know this was a thing that was happening Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait are we not supposed to buy stuff either? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yea iirc its to feel the ~economic loss~ of women not buying shit Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You're supposed to support women owned businesses and buy as little as possible from corporate, or nothing if you're able to. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Buy lunch at a cafe owned by a woman 👍🏼 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm working a 1/2 day b/c I miss a LOT of work. But I'm wearing red (which I had to dig out of the back of my closet b/c I usually wear black or blue)! Reply

Thread

Link

I don't have any red clothes, oh well.



I'll wear red lipstick instead!



Edited at 2017-03-08 04:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

good idea, goes with your username too lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes it does! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Work in residential treatment so it would screw people over if I called out, so wearing red today. Reply

Thread

Link

Im not striking either bc we're so busy rn :( but happy womens day ontd Reply

Thread

Link

oh shit I forgot about wearing red, I'm wearing blue, what a flop



Happy women's day, ladies! Reply

Thread

Link

Bless her and y'all treat yourselves today. I'm wearing red and I hope to join the march on Saturday. I explained to a male colleague who asked for international male day how wrong he was and eat a dozen Easter eggs. Reply

Thread

Link